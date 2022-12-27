Carnew FC’s memorial match was a fitting tribute to the late Johnny Behan

Pictured at the Johnny Behan's Memorial Cup match in the Back Alley, Carnew, on St Stephen's Day were Demilza, Kevin and Tika House.

Zach Jordan and Sebastian Balut battle it out during the Johnny Behan Memorial Cup game in the Back Alley.

Pictured at the Johnny Behan Memorial Cup match in the Back Alley on St Stephen's Day were Jack Kearney (captain of the 'B' team), Therese Behan, Claire Behan and Eugene Jordan (captain of the 'A' team).

The Carnew FC 'A' and 'B' teams with referee Trevor Gilligan at the Johnny Behan Memorial Cup match in the Back Alley, Carnew, on St Stephen's Day.

Carnew FC ‘A’ 4

Carnew FC ‘B’ 2

After a three-year absence, Carnew FC were once again able to have their annual St Stephen’s Day memorial match for the late Johnny Behan.

This was its eighth year, and it was no different to any of the rest, as both sets of players set out in battle to see who could claim the bragging rights.

Both teams were full of plenty of experience mixed with a blend of youth which Carnew, at the moment, seems to be blessed with.

Local man and former player Trevor Gilligan was the man in the middle, and it was no easy task to keep these lads in check considering the bragging rights that were on the line.

Carnew ‘A’ were fast out of the blocks but could find no way past the great veteran Din Doran in the ‘B’ team goal. Despite the dominance of the ‘A’ team, they failed to put that on the score board, and both teams went in at the break locked at nil all.

All was to change very soon into the second half as young Cormac Redmond connected to a cross from the right to bury an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

A second goal was to arrive soon after as PJ O’Keeffe, like he has done on so many occasions, ghosted into the box to fire home and make it 2-0. It was a due reward for the dominance of the ‘A’ team.

The ‘B’ team are made of good stuff, and they refused to lie down. An excellent counter-attack allowed them to steal in and make it 2-1, with Lorcan Rossiter slotting home at the back post.

Things were to get even better, however, as a very contentious penalty decision went the ‘B’ team’s way and Jack Kearney made no mistake and sent the keeper the wrong way.

That left the score at 2-2 with 10 minutes to go and the gambling man would have his €5 on the ‘B’ team at this stage.

However, the wise man would know that the ‘A’ team is made of stern stuff, and a positional change from the ‘A’ team had the ‘B’ team at sixes and sevens as Jason House stole in to coolly put the firsts 3-2 up with five minutes left on the clock.

The ‘B’ team threw everything at the ‘A’ team’s goal but the excellence of the family back line in Eugene and Zach Jordan along with Justin House made sure no more goals were going to go in.

At the other end, despite another miraculous save from Doran in the ‘B’ team goal, the ‘A’ men went on to fire home the rebound off the right foot of John Young to finish the game as a contest and suecure the title for the ‘A’ team for 2023.

Final score: Carnew ‘A’ 4, Carnew ‘B’ 2.

Afterwards, Carnew ‘A’ captain Eugene Jordan accepted the trophy from the late Johnny’s wife and daughter who thanked everyone for making the day a success and continuing to remember a great Carnew man and a great soccer man.

Plenty of banter was had afterwards in the local McCrea’s bar.

2024 should be epic!