Carnew Emmets win Minor ‘B’ camogie title after tough battle with gallant Aughrim

Carnew Emmets captain Grace Cosgrave with the cup following their victory over Aughrim.

The Carnew Emmets Minor camogie team celebrate after winning the 'B' champonship title following their 2-4 to 0-2 win over Aughrim in the replay.

Carnew Emmets 2-4

Aughrim 0-2

Carnew Emmets claimed the Wicklow Minor ‘B’ camogie title at the second time of asking last Saturday morning, coming out on top of another entertaining battle with an Aughrim side who never managed to reach the heights they had the previous weekend in the drawn decider.

A milder day and shorter grass made for a slightly different game of camogie but this was still a thumping clash between two very capable sides with big performances from some key Carnew players a big factor in them emerging with the crown.

Aughrim will look to an early half chance of a goal after a long ball was batted down by the alert Julie Rawson in the Carnew goal as a big moment for them, but the awareness and class of Tara Doran at full-back saved the day for the visitors. A goal here could have totally transformed this game.

To put it in a glaringly obvious way, Aughrim just couldn’t hurt Carnew on the scoreboard whereas the visitors had the outstanding Aoife Molloy improving hugely as the game went on, with her goal in the second half an absolute peach that gave the impressive Iona McKenna no hope whatsoever in the Aughrim goal.

As well as Molloy, Carnew had really impressive performances from the entire full-back line of Hannah and Faye Mulroe and Tara Doran, with Doran looking a real gem. Ciara Wafer was mightily solid at centre-back until going off late on through injury and she was superbly assisted by team captain Grace Cosgrave who had a fine game and the always reliable Aoife Wafer.

Erin Callaghan put in a massive shift in the middle while the athletic Katie Wafer covered acres of ground and was not found wanting in the trenches when required.

Emma Kinnear produced another cracking showing at centre-forward while Chloe Massey, Emma Kelly, Ciara Kennedy and Cara Molloy played major roles in a fine victory.

Carnew were also aided by a strong bench with Yasmin Dagge, Emma Kinsella, Molly Gregan, Lauren Myers and Laura Mulroe making impacts when required.

Iona McKenna was called into action early on when she gathered from a long Emma Kinnear ball as Carnew looked to put the home side under pressure at the community grounds.

Referee Sinead Roche was in charge of this encounter, and she clamped down hard on overcarrying by both sides and it was this infringement that allowed Aoife Molloy to have her first effort in anger at the Aughrim posts and she split them with aplomb.

Aughrim’s Niamh Whelan, Ciara O’Byrne and Rebecca McCarthy were dealing well with the Carnew threat, forcing turnovers and causing efforts to tail wide.

But Aughrim’s problem was that they weren’t troubling the Carnew goal in any real, significant way as Ciara Wafer was proving to be a major roadblock on their route to the scoring zone.

Super work from Wafer and Emma Kinnear offered Emma Kelly a chance at the posts from play but the effort tailed wide with 11 gone.

A fine catch from Aughrim’s Shauna O’Shea from a McKenna puck-out was followed by a foul on the Granite City midfielder but the free was lost to Ciara Wafer.

Another overcarrying infringement by the Aughrim defence saw Molloy make it 0-2 to 0-0 while Emma Kinnear had a goal chance after 18 when getting on the end of a long Ciara Wafer free.

Aughrim’s sniff of a goal arrived moments later but Julie Rawson and Tara Doran stood strong.

Iona McKenna had to be at her best to keep out Emma Kelly’s effort after 21 with the resulting 45 going wide of the sticks but the Aughrim line would be breached shortly afterwards when Cara Molloy got a touch to a long effort from Ciara Wafer for the game’s first green flag with 24 on the clock.

Excellent work from Ciara Connolly saw her win and convert a free for the home side and she would follow that up with another converted free to leave it 1-2 to 0-2 in favour of Carnew at the break with Yasmin Molloy having entered the fray for the visitors.

The second half was a super battle until Carnew’s second goal was rifled home by Aoife Molloy after 23 minutes.

Aughrim went hard up to that point and asked serious questions, with Aoife Connolly, Holly Byrne, Leah O’Hare, Aoife and Ciara Connolly, Shauna O’Shea, Emma Keenan, Sophie McCarthy, Willow Gordon and Holly Arthur all working savagely hard.

Tensions were rising on the sidelines as well, a situation not helped by the fact that there were no lines people in place for this game.

Two Aoife Molloy points in the sixth and seventh minutes (one free) gave Aughrim a big job of work to claw their way back into the game but they rallied hard. Alas, they could only register two wides over the next period.

Everything changed in the 23rd minute. Tara Doran’s bomb of a free from deep was won by Aoife Molloy who turned for goal and lashed home a wicked strike to the back of the Aughrim net in what was a classic full-forward’s goal.

At 2-4 to 0-2 there was no way back for Aughrim even with Ciara Wafer going off injured after 25 but the home side never once threw in the towel, and they have a team that is filled with potential.

The final whistle heralded Carnew Emmets as the Minor ‘B’ champions. Having escaped defeat the first day by the skin of their teeth, they delivered the goods at the second time of asking and deservedly claimed the crown.

Carnew Emmets: Julie Rawson; Hannah Mulroe, Tara Doran, Faye Mulroe; Grace Cosgrave, Ciara Wafer, Aoife Wafer; Erin Callaghan, Katie Wafer; Chloe Massey, Emma Kinnear, Ciara Kennedy; Emma Kelly, Aoife Molloy (1-4, 3f), Cara Molloy (1-0). Subs: Yasmin Dagge for C Molloy (25), Emma Kinsella for C Massey (46), Molly Gregan for C Wafer (55, inj), Lauren Myers for F Mulroe (60), Laura Mulroe for E Kelly (60+2)

Aughrim: Iona McKenna; Niamh Whelan, Ciara O’Byrne, Rebecca McCarthy; Holly Byrne, Aoife Connolly, Leah O’Hare; Aoife Campbell, Shauna O’Shea; Chloe Sheehy, Ciara Connolly (0-2, 2f), Emma Keenan; Sophie McCarthy, Willow Gordon, Holly Arthur. Subs:

Referee: Sinead Roche (Kilcoole)