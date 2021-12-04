Carnew Emmets reach Minor ‘B’ decider after thriller with Baltinglass

Young Carnew supporters well wrapped up against the cold in Baltinglass for the ladies Minor 'B' football championship semi-final.

The team captains with referee Declan Peppard ahead of the ladies Minor 'B' football championship semi-final between Casrnew Emmets and Baltinglass.

The Baltinglass team who were beaten by Carnew Emmets in the Minor ‘B’ semi-final in Baltinglass.

Carnew Emmets 3-8

Baltinglass 1-9

A devastating first-half scoring spree from full-forward Lucy Kemple built the strong foundation for this impressive Minor ‘B’ football championship semi-final victory for Carnew Emmets over a quality Baltinglass outfit under lights last Friday night.

A thoroughly entertaining battle unfolded over the course of the hour in front of a vocal crowd with two late yellow cards thwarting a potential comeback for the home side as they laid siege on the Carnew goal.

A place in the final against either AGB or Bray Emmets was the prize on offer when Declan Peppard threw the ball in, and it was a prize both sides dearly desired because they certainly emptied the tanks completely in a superb game of football.

Tight early stages saw the sides tied at 0-1 apiece. Hard-working Carnew midfielder Ciara Wafer got her side off the mark after two minutes before the excellent Siofra Admas hit back for the home side after four.

Lucy Kemple’s threat was recognised after eight when she showed wonderful instincts to pounce on an effort from out the field from Alanna Dagg that came back off the Baltinglass upright and finish home to the back of Megan Monaghan’s net for a big score given the context of the early exchanges.

From there to the first water break Carnew were in full control. Kemple bagged two (one free), Erin Callaghan scored a thumper and the class Emma Kinnear roamed forward from centre back to power over a beauty to give the visitors a 1-5 to 0-1 advantage with 16 on the clock.

Kemple was on hand to deliver a sore blow to the chin of Baltinglass immediately after the restart when she took a sweet ball from the lethal Yasmin Dagge and fired home for their second goal. The home side were in big trouble.

Baltinglass sent in Yvonne Curtis to the fray after 20 and they started to gain a foothold, but Julie Rawson prevented them from raising a green flag by saving smartly before Rebecca Byrne fired over for a point. Racheal Bolger followed with another point that could be marked down as a goal chance while both sides were making some positional switches to counteract threats in various positions.

Kemple (free) and the impressive Lia Arnold exchanged scores and Carnew lost Emma Kinnear to injury which was a big blow given how the centre back was playing.

But then Baltinglass chalked up three wides on the trot which would have pulled them back into a strong position. To add insult to injury for the home side Carnew embarked on a stunning move up the field which ended with Lucy Kemple blasting home for their third goal, Erin Callaghan doing all the hard work up through the middle in the build up.

Exquisite play from Mollie Mulroe and Lorna Simpson put Lucy Kemple in for a late point and left the scoreboard reading 3-7 to 0-4 when Declan Peppard sounded his halt-time whistle.

Baltinglass began the second half superbly. Points from Rebecca Byrne, Siofra Adams (two) and a goal from Lia Arnold made it 3-8 to 1-7, Lucy Kemple with Carnew’s only reply from a free.

The big change for Carnew Emmets was that the long ball or late pass inside which was sticking in the first half was now being defended superbly by the likes of Jayaha Malone, Orlaigh O’Toole and Emma Doyle. Lucy Kemple would fire one shot at Megan Monaghan but the Baltinglass netminder would hold well. Emma Kinnear returned to the fray.

Carnew went wide from a free after the second water break, but Siofra Adams fired over a stunner after great work from Rebecca Byrne.

A mention for the restarts from both goalkeepers, Carnew’s Julie Rawson and Megan Monaghan from Baltinglass. Under severe pressure for the most part, both players found their targets at times with sublime kicks, and both are quality goalkeepers which is vital for any team.

A surge through the middle from Ciara Wafer ended with a wide but will have to be marked down as a goal chance, although the effort of powering through a solid defence has to be commended.

Baltinglass came hunting in a big way. Niamh O’Brien, Caoimhe Peggs, Ciara Jennings, Siofra Adams and Racheal Bolger were all working like demons, but they were coming up against a defence with the likes of Aoife Wafer, Aoife Callaghan, the brilliant Grace Cosgrace, Sophie Doran and Caitlin Hughes who were giving little or nothing away.

And then they lost Rebecca Byrne to a yellow. The Baltinglass management and supporters felt that there had been a foul previous to the crime Byrne was found guilty of, but the decision stood.

A class kick from Arnold made it 3-8 to 1-9 for Carnew who dropped a free short and registered a wide immediately after.

Back came Baltinglass. Siofra Adams is blocked by Ciara Wafer and out for a 45. The placed ball is lot to Carnew who attack but are repelled by the home side as the match enters its dying moments. Can Baltinglass get the goal that could kick-start their revival?

Alas, an overzealous reaction sees Lia Arnold pick up a yellow card, and with that and the fact that time ran out shortly afterwards, their chance was gone and Carnew marched on to the county final.

A super game of football with great scores, quality play, high drama and great support for both teams.

Carnew Emmets: Julie Rawson; Aoife Callaghan, Grace Cosgrave, Sophie Doran; Caitlin Hughes, Emma Kinnear (0-1), Aoife Wafer; Ciara Wafer (0-1), Alanna Dagg; Yasmin Dagge, Maire Deegan, Erin Callaghan (0-1); Mollie Mulroe, Lucy Kemple (3-5, 3f), Ciara Kennedy. Subs: Lorna Simpson for E Kinnear (22, inj), Emma Kinnear for C Kennedy (47), Laura Mahon for E Callaghan (60).

Baltinglass: Megan Monaghan; Jayaha Malone, Orlaigh O’Toole, Emma Doyle; Tanisha Danne, Niamh O’Brien, Siopha Kavanagh; Caoimhe Peggs, Ciara Jennings; Lauren Kavanagh, Siofra Adams (0-4), Racheal Bolger (0-1); Rebecca Byrne (0-2), Lia Arnold (1-2), Rhiona Stephenson. Subs: Yvonne Curtis for R Stephenson (20), Katie Howard for R Bolger (57)

Referee: Declan Peppard (Hollywood)