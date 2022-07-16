Carnew Emmets off to a winning start but Avondale pose problems in spirited second-half showing

Carnew Emmets 2-17

Avondale 1-12

The Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship spluttered rather than roared into life at a sunkissed County Grounds in Aughrim with Carnew Emmets getting their campaign off to a winning start after a strangely underwhelming battle with Avondale.

Going in 2-10 to 0-4 ahead at the break, anything other than a comfortable win for Carnew was looking about as likely a shower of snow on the beautiful, balmy evening but Ray Nolan’s Avondale clawed their way back into contention over the second 30 minutes and had Jack Manley’s vicious strike after 55 minutes been an inch or two lower and not crashed back off Bob Fitzgerald’s crossbar, anything could have happened in this game.

The ’Dales, who lined out without midfielder Eamonn Kearns due to illness, outscored their opponents in the second half by 1-6 to 0-7 as the previously sharp Carnew attack became limited and the energy and accuracy they had brought in the first half seemed to fade in the face of an honest and brave Avondale resurgence.

Just under 200 people (rough count) turned up at the County Grounds to watch this opening joust of Championship 2022 and the vast majority would have left highly doubtful that either side will have any say in the business end of things.

Granted, Carnew appear to have the most room for improvement given that they will be able to welcome back Padraig Doran, Enda Donohoe, Adrian Myers, John Doyle Jnr and Paidi McGing as the championship progresses, and Avondale will certainly improve with more hurling and the return of Eamonn Kearns, but it will take a seismic shift in standard for both teams for them to come through fixtures against the stronger sides.

The scoring issue for Carnew looked to be resolved somewhat in the opening half as they surged out to that 2-10 to 0-4 lead and it should have been more with two wides, a shot dropped short and a tremendous save from Tom Finn from the electric Eoin Kavanagh preventing Robert Doyle’s and Daithi Byrne’s men from being completely out of sight.

The showings of the aforementioned Kavanagh and his attacking partner Dan Redmond will have pleased the Carnew management most, with Kavanagh registering four points including a delicious sideline cut from a very tight angle, and the lively Redmond accounting for an impressive 2-4, while full-forward Wayne Kinsella would bag three points under pressure from the tight-marking Conor Sheehan.

With Eamonn Kearns not available, Ray Nolan brought full-forward Zach Cullen back to midfield, pushed Dan Owens into full-forward and brought Wesley O’Toole into the corner. Despite having a number of substitutes on the bench, the ’Dales made no changes over a hot and sticky 60 minutes.

Eoin Kavanagh opened the scoring despite Avondale wanting a free out for steps and Carnew would push on to a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after nine minutes thanks to points from Owen Young (free), Kavanagh’s stunning sideline, Dan Redmond and Kavanagh from play.

Key for Carnew was their half-back line of Conor Wafer, Aaron Kinsella and centre-back Jack Doyle who looked like he was in the zone for the most part in this game.

It was sweet skill from Doyle that allowed Wayne Kinsella to get a shot off but he dropped it short to the excellent Tom Finn and Zach Cullen would open the Rathdrum side’s account shortly after from a free won by Shane Browne.

The first goal arrived after 18 minutes with the score reading 0-7 to 0-2 and not long after Finn somehow kept out that wicked strike with a sublime reflex save. The Avondale shot-stopped had no chance when Dan Redmond got in thanks to a pass from Kavanagh and made no mistake from close range.

Kavanagh added to that with a bomb from the 65 and Redmond made it 1-9 to 0-2 after 22 but the Carnew corner-forward will wonder how he didn’t add a second major.

A Zach Cullen free kept Avondale’s tally ticking over but the game looked as good as over when Dan Redmond fired home his second goal after good work from Wayne Kinsella and Martin O’Brien to make it 2-9 to 0-3.

Another Cullen free and a wonderful Dan Redmond score from the stand side, Rednagh Hill end, left it 2-10 to 0-4 at the break and looking like Carnew were waltzing to a straight-forward opening round victory.

Wayne Kinsella looked to confirm that suggestion when he rifled over from distance on the restart and when they reached 2-14 to 0-6 within the first 10 minutes that only further convinced the subdued crowd.

And whether a lacksadaisical element crept into Carnew’s play or whether Avondale finally found their rhythm or collectively decided that enough was enough and that there was plenty more hurling in them than they had shown up to that point is up for debate but whatever it was, the tide started to turn.

Ray Nolan sent Shane Browne to the edge of the square and dispatched Dan Owens to centre-forward and Shane Byrne collected a pass from the skillful Torna Mulconry and fired over. Zach Cullen added a free in the middle of two wides and he added another two points (one free) in reply to an Owen Young free to make it 2-15 to 0-10 with an element of frustration creeping in among the Carnew support that this game was turning.

That frustration went up a notch when Shane Browne showed class battling qualities to win a ball along the end line before flashing it across the goal to where Jack Manley finished to the back of Bob Fitzgerald’s net.

Carnew added two wides to their tally after that before Torna Mulconry sent over a dreamy score to make it 2-15 to 1-11.

Carnew pulled Eoin Kavanagh out to the half-forward line, leaving Wayne Kinsella and Dan Redmond inside in the hope of some deliveries sticking but Avondale attacked with intent and but for that inch or two when Manley’s strike clattered the crossbar the lead would have been reduced to four points and the dynamic of the game changed completely.

As it was, they could only add one more score, that from a Cullen free, and it was Carnew who would rally with a brilliant Wayne Kinsella point under serious pressure and an Owen Young free making it 2-17 to 1-12.

It is very hard to read too much into this game. Carnew’s half-back line were impressive and Conall McCrea looked sharp at full-back even after picking up an early yellow with Cormac Redmond and John Young looking lively throughout. Lots of creativity around the middle third in the first half but that time and space won’t be there in bigger games. They’ll be heartened with the return from the full-forward line with 2-11 harvested from play and they’ll be content with the knowledge that they have some serious operators to return to battle for starting positions.

Avondale need Eamonn Kearns fit and healthy, but they showed lots of potential and plenty of heart with Tom Finn fantastic as always, Conor Sheehan impressive, Eugene Dunne strong, Dean Gahan and Zach Cullen threatening while Mulconry, Ward, Manley and Dan Owens look more than capable of grabbing scores and causing problems.

Carnew Emmets: Bob Fitzgerald; Cormac Redmond, Conall McCrea, John Young; Conor Wafer, Jack Doyle, Aaron Kinsella; Martin O’Brien, Owen Young (0-5, 5f); Tommy Collins (0-1), John Doyle, James McGing; Dan Redmond (2-4), Wayne Kinsella (0-3), Eoin Kavanagh. (0-4, 1 sl). Subs: Justin House for T Collins (52), Tommy Collins for C Wafer (59).

Avondale: Tom Finn; David Byrne, Conor Sheehan, Darragh Owens; Shane Byrne (0-1), Eugene Dunne, Keith Byrne; Zach Cullen (0-7, 5f, 1 65), Dean Gahan (0-1); Torna Mulconry (0-2), Shane Browne, Ross Ward (0-1); Dan Owens, Jack Manley (1-0), Wesley O’Toole.

Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim)