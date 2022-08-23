Carnew Emmets defeat Bray on special night as club fields two championship teams for first time

Twins! Aoife Kenny and Alison Smyth who both wore 14, Aoife for the Carnew Seniors and Alison for the Juniors.

The two Carnew Emmets championship teams ahead of their games with Bray Emmets and Ballinacor in Carnew on Tuesday evening.

Carnew Emmets 3-5

Bray Emmets 1-2

On a very special night for Carnew Emmets Camogie Club when they fielded two teams in championship for the first time in their history on Tuesday evening, their Seniors added to the sense of occasion by following up their draw with Kiltegan in the opening championship game of 2022 with a fully deserved win over a very useful Bray Emmets side.

Tom D’Arcy’s side will be only too well aware that they achieved this win when not playing anything close to their full potential which would suggest that the potential for serious progress in this their first year at Senior is well and truly in their own hands when other results are taken into consideration.

An unwelcome shower of August rain and a drastically fading light made life difficult for both sides as this keenly contested affair edged towards its conclusion but credit to both teams for providing a clash that kept supporters and mentors on their toes right to the final moments.

With underage battles between these two clubs being fiercely contested in the last number of years it was inevitable that that level of competition would exist when the sides met at the top level. And so it was.

Granted, neither team will be overly happy with the standard of their performances but there were some fine showings all over the field apart from in front of the sticks with scores in short supply for the most part.

Carnew were certainly looking the more settled early on, registering a wide from the talented Nicole Curran who was also hooked by a committed Bray defence before the excellent Aoife Callaghan grabbed the opening score after five minutes.

Bray were looking to attack at every opportunity but good work from Caoimhe Lohan, Rachel Rice and Amy Butler ended with the ball being sent all the way to Carnew goalkeeper Caitlin Hughes.

A wide from a free by Nicole Curran was quickly forgotten when the skillful attacker walloped over a 45 after Una Smiercak failed to control a long ball from centre back Ciara Wafer.

Two Bray attacks faltered due to the dogged Carnew defence but charging undid a third when they had numbers over with 16 on the clock.

Both centre-backs, Ciara Wafer for Carnew and Jane Butler for Bray, were very impressive in this game with both possessing a superb first touch and instinctive bravery and power.

The first body blow landed by Carnew arrived after 18 when Nicole Curran’s shot ended in the back of the Bray net but the visitors would finally get off the mark after 28 with Rachel Rice landing a free after a foul on the busy Emma Nesbitt to leave it 1-2 to 0-1 at the break.

Rachel Rice went for goal from an early free in the second half only for the Carnew defence to stand strong and this was followed by a wife from Emma Doyle from distance.

Carnew’s Emma Kinnear showed how it’s done when she rampaged forward and slotted over a stunner with seven gone and the game looked to be getting away from Bray when Nicole Curran fired home two goals in as many minutes (one free) to make it 3-3 to 0-1.

The electric Ella Doran won a 45 for her side which Curran converted but when Rachel Rice bagged 1-1 in 120 seconds, the goal a rocket after she was picked out by a pass from Emma Nesbitt, the crowd became noticeably edgier with seven minutes left.

However, there was to be no way back for Bray with strong defending by Helen Hughes, Alanna Dagg and Emma Kinsella and serious shifts from Emma Kinnear, Marie Deegan, Mary Collins and Erin Callaghan frustrating them at every turn.

A late point from Nicole Curran (free) completed the scoring and the final whistle from Max Molloy confirmed the win on a special evening for camogie in the Carnew club.

Bray had some fine performers on the night. Laura Doyle, Amy Butler, Kellie Gilbert and Emma Nesbitt tried hard all evening with Gilbert possessing a sublime first touch. Rachel Rice looked lethal with the right delivery while Jane Butler was very impressive.

Quality all over for Carnew. Caitlin Hughes was steady in goal while Yasmin Dagge, Ella Doran, Aoife Callaghan and Aoife Kenny worked hard on the night and Nicole Curran’s 3-3 was obviously vital to the cause.

Senior championship results:

Carnew 3-5, Bray Emmets 1-2; Knockananna 3-20, Glenealy 0-0; Kiltegan 1-7, Donard-The Glen 0-5.

Junior championship result: Ballinacor 2-8, Carnew Emmets 0-5.

Carnew Emmets: Caitlin Hughes; Helen Hughes, Alanna Dagg, Emma Kinsella (0-1); Emma Kinnear, Ciara Wafer, Maire Deegan; Mary Collins, Erin Callaghan; Yasmin Dagge, Ella Doran, Aoife Callaghan (0-1); Nicole Curran (3-3), Aoife Kenny, Emma Kelly. Subs: Orlaith Molloy for E Kelly (41).

Bray Emmets: Una Smiercak; Vicki Crimmins, Laura Doyle, Sadhbh Eglington; Saoirse Canavan, Jane Butler, Aine Farrell; Emma Doyle, Ciara Slattery; Aoibhe Traynor, Caoimhe Lohan, Amy Butler; Kellie Gilbert, Rachel Rice (1-2, 2f), Emma Nesbitt. Subs: Arianna Zeller for C Lohan (26), Martha Lackey for S Eglington (47), Emma Roche for V Crimmins (48).

Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)