Carnew Emmets crowned All-Ireland Scór Sinsir champions after superb performance of ‘The Great Pretender’ in Castlebar

The Carnew Emmets Nuachleas Scór Sinsir 2022 champions after their win in Castlebar on Saturday evening.

Carnew Emmets have been crowned All-Ireland Scór Sinsir champions for 2022 after their novelty act ‘The Great Pretender’ saw off strong opposition from Munster, Ulster and Connacht to claim the title in Castlebar this evening (Saturday).

The Carnew Emmets cast of James ‘The Bear’ Doran, Fergus Kinsella, Thomas D’Arcy, Emma Culkin, Tom Culkin and John O’Hara, an ensemble ably mentored by Christine Kinsella, were up against Roscommon’s St Dominic’s, Newport from Tipperary and Tír Chonaill’s An Clochán Liath in a packed auditorium in Mayo.

The Co. Wicklow and Leinster champions turned in a stunning performance of ‘The Great Pretender’, a story about a randy batchelor called Seamus who had strong desires on a young woman he met in the local Aldi, who also had come into possession of a goose who could lay golden eggs and who had unfortunately lost his spectacles (it’s a very complicated plot that really needs to be seen to be fully understood).

The performance had the crowd in stitches which meant there was little surprise but plenty of delight and pride when the Carnew Emmets name was announced as All-Ireland champions for 2022.

Hearty congratulations to the Carnew Emmets team. Enjoy the celebrations and the homecoming tomorrow evening!