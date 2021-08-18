Carnew Emmets claim league crown in style

Carnew Emmets' Nicole Curran and her daughter, Brooke, celebrate after the final whistle of the Intermediate league final against Avondale.

Can we please have more of this? Lots more of this. And by this, I mean superb camogie. Can we please have more battles like the one Carnew Emmets and Avondale engaged in on Monday evening in the community grounds in Aughrim where two teams went to war in the best way imaginable with not a foul stroke between them but with bodies sore and the hurling gods left smiling proudly?

This was epic.

Lots to improve on for both sides as there always is for any team but the passion both sides brought to this, the commitment, the intensity, the ferocity was truly wonderful to behold.

All over the field battles raged for the 60-odd minutes as Carnew Emmets worked to overturn an earlier defeat to the Rathdrum women and both sides registered some fine scores, while both defences will need shoring up come championship time given that 11 goals went in, six for Carnew, five for Avondale. Expect that stat to be drastically reduced the next time these two meet.

Where was this struggle decided? Would the word ‘hunger’ be a good place to start. Were Carnew the hungrier outfit? If you take the performance of Mary Collins at midfield for Tom Darcy’s side as an example there can be no doubting the desire that existed with Carnew Emmets to win this game. Collins was immense, putting her limbs where nobody would put a shovel, never giving up on a ball, never allowing Avondale to come away with anything easy, never once relenting.

That’s not to say that Avondale were found wanting in terms of passion. Far from it. In Caitlin Olohan, Emma Byrne, Ciara Clancy and Lorraine Doyle and many more, Billy Byrne has fine hurlers with no reverse. But was it the case that Carnew just wanted this more?

Across all the lines of the field Carnew possessed fine camogie players. From the tenacious Aoife Darcy in defence, Ciara Wafer, Ella Doran, Shauna Keogh and the lethal Nicole Curran up front, this will be a hard team stopped given that they still have a number of players to welcome back into the fold.

Their 11-point tally compared to Avondale’s 0-3 will tell you about their prowess in front of goal with Curran bagging seven of those (two frees). Just give her the ball and she’ll produce. Simple as that.

She looked unstoppable early on, firing over two wicked scores from play thanks to the work of Ciara Wafer, Ella Doran and Aoife Callaghan further out the field.

But Avondale exploited a weakness in this game: goals. The first arrived from the hurl of Lorraine Doyle. The perfect reply to Curran’s electric opening.

But Carnew were steady. The towering presence of Shauna Keogh fired home a goal and then full-forward Curran collected a ball from the tigerish Mary Collins and split the sticks. We had a game on our hands.

By the seventh minute Avondale lead by 3-0 to 1-3, Ciara Clancy and Emma Byrne with the second and third majors as Carnew capitulated badly in that regard. But no panic, no stress. Work the ball. Move the ball. Fight for the ball.

Super work from Ciara Wafer and Mary Collins gets the ball to Curran and bang! Goal. Collins wins a free, Curran points and we hit the first water break in a breathless state with Carnew leading Avondale by 2-4 to 3-0. Lads tonight!

Carnew asked questions early on after the restart, but Angel Kavanagh and the excellent Thea Cullen had the answers for Billy Byrne’s side.

However, there was little anyone could do when Shauna Keogh climbed majestically to pluck a high ball from the sky before rampaging towards goal and rattling the net to make it 3-4 to 3-0.

Avondale recovered brilliantly, adding 1-1 by the 26th minute through Ciara Clancy (free) and Lorraine Doyle who just refused to give up despite ferocious pressure from the Carnew defence.

Classy Ella Doran replied for Carnew before Lorraine Doyle pointed a free after a foul on Orla Byrne to leave the sides level at 3-5 to 4-2 at the half-time break.

Both teams needed a bright start, and it was Carnew who got it, Nicole Curran sweeping home to the back of the Avondale net after a quick free unlocked the ’Dales’ defence.

The next seven minutes were key for Carnew. They added 1-2 to the scoreboard through a point from Nicole Curran and 1-1 from the lively Emma Kelly and the momentum looked to be very much with Tom Darcy’s side as Mary Collins brought her one-woman hurling storm to bear in the middle of the field.

But Avondale have power and pride running deep in their veins. Skye Byrne found the net to leave five between the sides. Shaun Keogh replied for Carnew with a point.

Avondale applied serious pressure on the Carnew defence but Emma Kinsella and Aoife Darcy stood tall until finally the whistle sounded for a transgression, and Caitlin Olohan fired over after Liam Keenan had brought the free forward for failing to move away. 5-8 to 5-3 at the second water break. Anyone’s game.

An Avondale wide thwarted a positive start when play resumed, and Shauna Keogh increased the lead to six with 19 gone. Dusk was falling rapidly.

Nicole Curran fired over a free and one from play either side of a Caitlin Olohan goal for Avondale with 23 gone to make it 5-11 to 6-3 and that’s how it would stay, with Carnew dropping a shot short to Angel Kavanagh and firing wide through Ella Doran from distance.

Avondale attacked but were repelled by Aoife Darcy and her soldiers.

The final whistle brought relief to tired bodies and an end to a fierce battle. Credit to both sides for a thoroughly entertaining clash. Carnew celebrated winning the Claire Doyle Cup which was presented by Wicklow Camogie Chairman Ivor Lehane with Sarah Doyle, Claire’s daughter, in attendance.

But there was neither an abundance of delight nor disappointment as night fell in Aughrim. Both sides know that bigger and more hectic battles lie ahead. The Intermediate championship is going to be a belter if this game is anything to go by.

Carnew Emmets: Alison Smyth, Aoife Darcy, Helen Hughes, Alanna Dagg, Ciara Wafer, Emma Kinsella, Ella Doran (0-1), Mary Collins, Orlaith Molloy, Shauna Keogh (2-2), Aoife Callaghan, Emma Kelly (1-1), Nicole Curran (2-7, 2f), Mollie Mulroe. Subs: Máire Doran for A Smyth. Not used: Aoibhin Myers, Liz Collins, Aoife Kenny, Amanda Fitzgerald, Nicola Lacey, Vicki Mulhall, Phidelma Elvin.

Avondale: Angel Kavanagh, Tanya Sunderland, Thea Cullen, Aisling Byrne, Kayleigh Fox, Orla Byrne, Ciara Clancy (1-1, f), Claudia Turner, Kate Kennedy, Caitlin Olohan (1-1, f), Lorraine Doyle (2-1, 1f), Emma Byrne (1-0), Skye Byrne (1-0), Aoife Fahy, Tracey Sunderland. Subs: Hannah Olohan, Mary Byrne Furlot.

Referee: Liam Keenan Snr (Aughrim)