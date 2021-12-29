Carnew dominates the Intermediate hurling championship team of the year.

The Intermediate hurling championship saw Carnew Emmets defeat Bray Emmets in the county final in what was an uplifting victory for Graham Keogh’s side.

The sparsely populated championship will no doubt benefit from the arrival of Western Gaels from Junior ranks while Kilcoole may also make a return which should make this competition significantly more competitive in 2022.

Carnew were fully deserved winners last year with some superb performances all over the field.

JOE MURPHY

CARNEW EMMETS

It makes a massive difference to any team if your goalkeeper is solid, skilful and overflowing with experience, and in Joe Murphy Carnew Emmets had all those boxes ticked in sumptuous fashion. Whether it was stopping shots, pinging stunning puck-outs with deadly accuracy or scoring frees, he did it all.

CORMAC REDMOND

Carnew Emmets

This tight-marking defender certainly made a mark on his first year up in adult hurling. The young Carnew defender didn’t put a foot wrong all year, his positional sense was excellent and he maintained his concentrating levels for the full hour.

STEPHEN BARNES

Carnew Emmets

You just wonder how far this man could go in the game of hurling if he had the time to commit. Given his performances this season you’d have to say that he would certainly challenge for a place on the Carnew Senior team.

STEPHEN CRUISE

Glenealy

Lined out at full-back for Glenealy but moves across to the corner because he had to be included in the full-back line of this team. Stephen has always stood out as a strong hurler since his juvenile days. His positioning and defending qualities are class.

MICHAEL WALSH

Bray Emmets

Michael enjoyed a very good year in the Bray Emmets jersey, putting in solid shifts throughout the championship on their way to the county final against Carnew Emmets. Did everything that a good wing back should do, especially in the final and delivered quality ball to his forwards.

MARK COLLINS

Carnew Emmets

Any day this man pulls on the jersey you’re guaranteed to get 100 per cent and that was how he performed in this championship.

Excellent in the county final against Bray, he wore the full-back, wing-back and centre-back jerseys in 2021.

CIAN DOYLE

Arklow Rock Parnells

A fine hurler for the Rocks. He kept them in games where they were struggling and deserves his place on this team of the year for the manner in which he carried himself in what was a tough year for the Arklow men. An excellent hurler who always looks to get the best out of himself.

JOHN YOUNG

Carnew Emmets

Struggled to get game time at Senior level in 2020, John Young certainly benefited from seeing more action in 2021 because he lit up the Intermediate hurling championship with his performances from midfield and even corner-back in the final.

PAUL BARRY

Bray Emmets

A big, strong hurler who played a key role in Bray Emmet getting to the county final where they fell short against Carnew Emmets in the County Grounds in Aughrim.

Never gets pushed off the ball and delivers quality passes.

JODY BYRNE

Carnew Emmets

Carnew’s Mr. Consistency. Always reliable when it comes to chipping in with a vital score of two. Always assured in position, tasty stickwork and always gives 100 per cent. Years are catching up but experience counts for plenty at this level.

ANDREW KAVANAGH

Barndarrig

Would walk onto any Senior team in the county. Physically impressive, a superb hurler and tough as nails, Kavanagh constantly delivers for Barndarrig and can do that at wing forward, centre forward or full forward.

Tom Cash

Bray Emmets

Excellent player for Bray Emmets over the years and no different in 2021. A free-taker of high quality and accuracy, he always comes up with a score when required and he fully deserves his place on the team of the year.

Cormac Doyle

Carnew Emmets

A source in Carnew, who shall remain nameless, described Cormac ‘Mop’ Doyle as Carnew’s answer to Lar Corbett in the sense that he will get you a goal or a key score when one doesn’t even look likely. Scored some big scores for Carnew in this year’s championship. He was vital to their cause.

Alan Conyard

Glenealy

An outstanding natural hurler. May not have started every game for Glenealy in the 2021 championship but he certainly made a major impact in them all.

Has always been a wonderful, natural hurler. Would be great to see him hurling at a higher level.

Rory Lambe

Bray Emmets

Brought Bray Emmets back into the final against Carnew Emmets on his own. Threatens in every game in plays with those ghosting runs and beautiful flicks.

A nightmare to mark, Rory can change a game in a matter of minutes if he gets the space.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS: Carnew’s Conor Byrne came close to a place in the half-back line, Shane Mellon and Paddy Mellon from Arklow Rocks are worthy mentions, Lee Kavanagh from Glenealy had a very good year, turning in consistently solid performances.