Carnew cruise past Stratford

Carnew Emmets 2-10

Stratford-Grangecon 0-6

Carnew Emmets will face Kilcoole in the quarter-finals of the D’Arcy Sands Intermediate Football Championship following this comfortable win over Stratford-Grangecon in excellent conditions last Saturday evening.

A rousing second-half performance along with a fine brace of goals from Jack Doyle allowed Daithi Byrne and Robert Doyle’s charges take control of proceedings and provide them with a chance to gain revenge for the drubbing received from the Goosebank side in the league encounter last time out.

Both sides were well matched in the opening 30-odd minutes, trading points with some fine attacking football.

Carnew’s Conall McCrea opened the scoring with a fisted point in the opening moments of the game while Colin Byrne was off target with Stratford’s first chance of a point in the next attack.

Mikey Mangan gathered possession of the resultant kick-out and fed a sublime pass into Mark Murphy who offloaded to the on-running Shane Byrne who steered over an equalising point in the fifth minute.

Carnew were wayward with their next pair of chances before Richard Greene slotted over their second in the glorious sunshine.

Yet again the Slaneysiders replied in the next attack with the industrious Mark Murphy rifling over a long-range point to close out the opening quarter and leave the sides all square at two points apiece.

Both defences cleared a number of scoring chances with some heavy tackles starting to go in. Owen Young was next on the board with a point after a dashing run by Padraig Doran in the build up.

Carnew should have registered their first major in the next attack, Jack Doyle floated in a lovely cross-field pass into the scoring zone where Justin House flicked his effort inches over the crossbar for a point as the goal chance went abegging, to stretch the lead out to two after 22 minutes played.

Another couple of heavy tackles went in, testing the resolve of the referee who was keeping the cards in his pocket.

Marcus Hanbidge was busy at full-back, cutting out plenty of good work by Carnew over the next period.

Mark Murphy palmed down a sweet pass to centre-back Shane Byrne who returned the ball to Murphy who slotted his second of the evening going into the dying embers of the half.

Owen Young was wide of the mark with a brace of frees in injury time before the half-time whistle sounded as the scoreboard read 0-4 to 0-3 in favour of Carnew at the interval.

Both sides were guilty of fouling and some poor free-taking in the early exchanges of the restart, with four wides registered.

Jack Doyle brilliantly fielded a mark and landed over an audacious point from distance. This seemed to kick-start the south Wicklow side up a number of gears in the 36th minute as they began to turn the screw.

Eoin Kavanagh goaled from Carnew’s next attack before Owen Young followed up with a fine point from an acute angle.

Stratford-Grangecon replied with a brace of points, however, Carnew landed two more on the bounce before they harvested their second major of the game which shook Stratford to the core, via the boot of Jack Doyle in the 50th minute as Carnew were completely on top at this stage.

The game had to be stopped momentarily as a pair of opponents in pursuit of the ball collided with the linesman Ned Doyle, flooring the official back onto the ground against the fence, with some vocal wellwishers making themselves heard from the stand in Baltinglass.

The linesman was able to resume duty and the game recommenced.

Stratford-Grangecon fought on, and Mark Murphy fired over their sixth point and final score of the game before Conall McCrea landed the last point and score of the evening to close out the contest in favour of Carnew.

Stratford-Grangecon must regroup and face Barndarrig next in the relegation stages, while Carnew, with their status now safe, move forward into the quarter-finals and a date with Kilcoole on the horizon.

Carnew Emmets: Cormac Doyle; Willie Collins, Conor Wafer, Michael Rock; Adrian Myers, Richard Greene (0-1), Padraig Doran, John Young; John Doyle (0-1), Justin House (0-2); James McGing, Jack Doyle (1-2), Tommy Collins; Eoin Kavanagh (1-0), Conall McCrea 0-2, Owen Young 0-2. Sub: Paul Nolan for R Greene.

Stratford-Grangecon: Jason Smyth; Sean Nolan, Marcus Hanbidge, Shay Barrett; Joe O’Neill, Shane Byrne (0-2), Briac Adams; Ian Moore, Adam Doyle; Conor O’Neill, Mark Murphy (0-3), Mikey Mangan (0-1); Dylan Hosey, Paddy Cronin, Collin Byrne. Sub: Jack Curran for P Cronin.

Referee: Pat Dunne (Hollywood)