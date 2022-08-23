Caoimhin Rawson the hero for Shillelagh-Coolboy after penalty shoot-out with Laragh

Shillelagh-Coolboy 4-17

Laragh 3-20

(Shillelagh-Coolboy win 3-0 on penalties)

Caoimhin Rawson turned out to be hero of the day for Shillelagh-Coolboy when he saved three penalties in a row in the penalty shoot-out which eventually decided the victor in this extraordinary Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ Football Championship game against Laragh at Avondale on Saturday evening last.

The Coollattin men now move into the quarter-finals of the competition while Laragh must face Knockananna in Round 3 where nothing will be easy.

For three quarters of this contest there was little indication of the forthcoming epic conclusion we would have to the game. Shillelagh-Coolboy led by nine points at half-time. They had increased that lead to 12 points by the three-quarter stage and there seemed little doubt as to what the outcome would be.

A Shillelagh-Coolboy victory looked to be odds on. However, we were about to witness a Lazarus-like recovery from Laragh in the final quarter when they scored three goals in a seven-minute purple patch. They even went a point ahead before a great Shillelagh-Coolboy goal put the Coollattin men in front again with the finish line fast approaching.

Laragh rescued the game with two late points leaving the final score at 3-12 each. The teams were still tied at the end of extra-time, but it did take a goal at the end of two minutes added time in extra-time to rescue Shillelagh-Coolboy.

Caoimhin Rawson’s heroics came next and Shillelagh-Coolboy advanced to the quarter-final.

Shillelagh-Coolboy began the game in lively fashion. Brendan Behan, operating at full-forward, had two points on the board in the opening minutes (one from a mark).

Laragh midfielder David Miley took a pass from Peter Merrigan and reduced that lead to a point. The Coollattin men were pushing forward at pace with support coming from their attacking half-backs but they needed to be careful as Laragh began to get their act together with speedy runs through the middle coming from David and Mark Miley.

Corner-forward Mark Cullen was put through by Mark Miley and it took a good save from Caoimhin Rawson, who deflected over the bar, to prevent a goal. The maroon and white side went back ahead when Dan Nolan took advantage of the knockdown from Dean Grandy to place a ground shot just inside James Nolan’s left hand post.

Laragh came under heavy pressure and conceded a penalty on ten minutes. Goalie James Nolan chose correctly and made a good save from Conor Clinton’s shot. However, Clinton made amends when he benefited from a Dean Grandy knock back of a ball going wide to shoot a goal from close in.

David Miley responded by shooting another Laragh point off his left. Laragh still looked dangerous on the break but a combination of one pass too many and sterling defence from a Daire Foley led rearguard kept them out.

Dan Nolan and PJ O’Keeffe points put the Coollattin side 2-4 to 0-3 ahead as we went into the final minutes of the half. David Miley again responded with a point, but Shillelagh-Coolboy finished the half with a flourish. PJ Mulhall was set up by Brendan Behan for a point, Aaron Kinsella intercepted an attempted pass out from James Nolan and scored another while Wayne Kinsella pointed a free to leave his side leading by 2-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Laragh were nine points in arrears and the game was slipping away.

Mark Cullen pointed on the restart but the maroon and white continued to dominate and points from Dean Grandy, Wayne Kinsella (free), Brendan Behan (mark) and PJ Mulhall left a gap of twelve points at 2-11 to 0-5 between the sides at the three-quarter stage.

Shillelagh-Coolboy were now playing with the confidence of winners. When Mark Miley got through for his long-threatened goal it gave Laragh a lift. Damien O’Hanlon was now on the field and the big man was making his presence felt in the middle third. John Nolan pointed two frees to bring the score line to 2-11 to 1-7.

It still looked to be just bringing an air of respectability to the scoreboard but that changed dramatically when Laragh at last got the finishing moves correct and Eric Olohan and Mark Cullen scored two quick-fire goals within a minute of each other with eight minutes of normal time left.

They missed another sitting goal before Mark Cullen levelled the game at 3-8 to 2-11. Lazarus had risen from the dead.

Shillelagh-Coolboy were rocked back on their heels and when David Miley took a pass from Eric Olohan to shoot Laragh into the lead the maroon and white began to get going again. Wayne Kinsella brought the sides level with a pointed free.

The midfield contest for the kick out broke the Coollattin way and Finley Nolan sped through the middle to shoot home a great goal. John Nolan (free) and substitute John Murphy saved the day in time added on for Laragh. Full-time score was 3-12 each.

We moved into two periods of extra-time and the sides were still deadlocked at 3-15 each midway through. Mark Cullen, Wayne Kinsella, PJ Mulhall and Eric Olohan shared four points to leave it still Even Stephen with five minutes to go.

Laragh looked to have made the decisive move when John Nolan scored two points (one free) and David Miley another to lead by three as the game entered two minutes of added time at the end.

In a last desperate attack PJ Mulhall had a goal attempt half blocked and as the ball bobbed about in the goalmouth it ended up in the net, possibly being helped in there by a defence desperately trying to clear their lines. 4-17 to 3-20 it ended, and we moved to penalties.

Shillelagh-Coolboy scored their first three shots taken by Cathal Murphy, Finley Nolan, and Brendan Behan. Caoimhin Rawson saved Laragh’s three shots and that was that.

It was an extraordinary end to what turned into an epic battle. Spare a thought for the unfortunate Shaun Carroll, one of the Shillelagh-Coolboy panel, who suffered a season ending shoulder injury at training during the week and missed out on all the drama.

His club and teammates wish him a speedy recovery.

Shillelagh-Coolboy: Caoimhin Rawson; Ruairi O’Brien, Daire Foley, Daniel Behan; Aaron Kinsella (0-1), Jonathon Smyth, Finley Nolan (1-0); Wayne Kinsella (0-5, 4f), Brendan Behan (0-4); Dan Nolan (1-1), PJ O’Keeffe (0-1), PJ Mulhall (1-3), Conor Clinton (1-0), Dean Grandy (0-1), Callum Paterson. Subs: Cathal Murphy (0-1f), Cian Moules, Enda Foley.

Laragh: James Nolan; Craig McCoy, Andrew Brancato, Luke Kearney; Alex Olohan, Andrew Kenny, Aaron Lynham, David McDonald, David Miley (0-7); John Nolan (0-5, 4f), Mark Miley (1-0), Myles Conway; Peter Merrigan, Eric Olohan (1-3, 2f), Mark Cullen (1-4). Subs: Damien Hanlon, Stephan Conway, John Murphy (0-1).

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus)