Can we find a way to give hurling a lift in the Garden County?

Western Gaels players celebrate after clinching the Minor ‘A’ hurling championship title by beating Glen/Pats in Aughrim last week. Wicklow need more good news stories like Western Gaels and a solid plan to create a brighter future for the game in this county.

All the stories of revival, of breaking through a barrier or of sporting revolutions always seem to start with one moment, one plan or one straw that breaks the camel’s back and sends a team, a club or a county on a different path to the one they are on.

Whether it’s a particularly bad defeat that sets the wheels in motion or a heated debate or a casual suggestion, there always seems to be one moment that changes everything.

Is it time that Wicklow hurling experienced just such a moment?

At half-time in the All-Ireland Senior hurling final, I headed out to the back garden with the two sons for a puckaround. Nothing like watching the finest hurlers in the land doing battle on the telly to inspire a burst of hurling out the back.

The eldest was wearing a Cork jersey, the youngest was clad in the black and amber of Kilkenny and I happened to have my Wicklow garment on. It was quite an ensemble.

The eldest’s head was down. He had hoped that Cork would put a stop to the Limerick march but even at that stage it was abundantly clear that nothing of the sort was going to happen. Limerick have enjoyed a revolution when it comes to hurling. They’ve had their moment where change became possible.

Dublin had theirs in football and they set about making changes albeit with huge financial assistance and they have become a massive force and will remain so despite losing to Mayo in the semi-final.

And you could go on and use many more examples of counties and clubs and sporting organisations not just in Ireland but around the world who arrived at a moment where change was inspired or put in place and a different path opened up in front of them.

Look at Naas hurling, competing in the Minor ‘A’ hurling league final in Kilkenny against Dicksboro this year and just coming up short but showing that improvement and progress are possible when the right systems are put in place.

Look at Mount Leinster Rangers in Carlow who joined the Kilkenny hurling leagues at Junior grade and have gone on to win a Leinster Senior club crown and become a shining light in terms of hurling development.

Every Carlow hurling team now competes in Kilkenny. Bray Emmets play in a league in Dublin, and they had their moment many years ago when a group of people got together to make things better. And now they are a force.

The point of all that is that anything is possible when you have the plan, the people and the process. Yes, money will also help but it’s not the be all and end all.

Looking at it from Wicklow’s point of view, hurling is a numbers game and the numbers in the Garden County just don’t add up to equal a healthy, competitive, thriving hurling scene.

If you take Minor hurling as an example, five teams competed in Wicklow at this hugely important grade in 2021. Initially that number was six, but Arklow Rocks were unable to field a team. If we take a rough estimate of 20 players per panel that means that there are 100 hurlers playing the game at Minor championship level in the entire county of Wicklow.

Contrast that to Wexford – and I know we’re not comparing like with like here but it’s worth having a look at the difference – where there are 38 Minor teams listed in the main competitions at that age group (8 Premier, 16 Roinn 1, 14 Roinn 2). That’s 38 teams hurling at the last underage grade before progressing to under-20 or adult level, or, from a pure numbers point of view, 760 hurlers if we follow the 20 players per panel notion. That’s 660 more hurlers playing the game at Minor grade in Wexford than in Wicklow. SIX HUNDRED AND SIXTY!

In Kilkenny, by the looks of things, there are 35 teams competing at Minor grade at championship level, 47 in the leagues including the teams from clubs in Carlow and Naas or 970 hurlers honing their skills and improving the level of hurling with each league game they play. No doubt there are issues and problems and shortcomings in both counties when it comes to these competitions but at the basic level of numbers playing the game, there should never be any mystery as to why Wicklow find it so hard to compete outside of the county.

Breaking out of a situation where only five hurling teams can be found to make up a Minor hurling championship in a county with a population of 142,425 (as of 2016) is not going to be easy. There are a vast array of issues standing in the way, from the dominance of football, the apparent lack of initiative at County Board level, the failings at club level, the relative weakness of the game in large urban centres, a barely functioning schools hurling scene where, since 1997 (apart from three years), Coláiste Bhríde Carnew have dominated with the significant help of an influx of students from clubs across the border in Wexford.

With no under-20 grade in the county and a sparsely populated adult hurling scene the future looks incredibly bleak for those of us who are sending our children out to play the game in this county.

Obviously, there is plenty of positive work going on in clubs, with big improvements in the likes of Arklow Rocks at under-13s and 15s, Éire Óg Greystones at under-15s, the emergence of Western Gaels, Kiltegan winning the delayed 2020 under-15 championship on their own, hurling starting in Knockananna at juvenile and adult level, and hard work going on in Kilcoole, Carnew, St Pat’s, Luke O’Toole’s, Glenealy and Bray Emmets but they are improvements coming off a relatively low base or standard in the county. We know that clubs are working hard. We know that hurling is being kept alive and that the vast majority of people only want the best and are giving up their time. We know all that. But there appears to be no real plan, no real structure that screams to anyone interested that in five or 10 or 15 years time we’re going to be out of the doldrums and competing in the Joe McDonagh Cup or the Liam MacCarthy and that our Minor team will be mixing it with the best in Leinster.

We’re not saying that winning an All-Ireland is a realistic dream in our lifetimes but just to be able to compete at that level, to win the Christy Ring, push hard in the Joe McDonagh, have a conveyor belt in place, have a system that brings talented young hurlers through and have a thriving club scene where any one of seven or eight teams have a realistic chance of winning the Senior, Intermediate and Junior championships and of surviving in the one above when promotion is secured is surely the aim and the dream of every hurling person in the county?

So, where does it start? It starts with an idea, not necessarily the one you’re about to read about but an idea, any idea, any plan, a vision, a dream, a pathway, a structure. We’re not Limerick, we’re not Dublin, we’re not even Offaly. We can’t awaken a dormant tradition. We have to create a new future. We have to have realistic dreams, aims not built on massive financial investment but in tangible changes to the landscape, seismic altering of attitudes, the setting aside of divides and grudges and bitterness and the understanding that surely we’re capable of improving and developing and not always destined to watch our children wear and ask for the county jerseys of any other county bar Wicklow when it comes to Christmas or birthday presents, or to hear the names of Wicklow players shouted in our gardens rather than the likes of Cian Lynch or Patrick Horgan or Tony Kelly (I know that has a lot to do with media coverage but it’s up to Wicklow to get themselves into a stronger position and to sell themselves better).

The suggestion in this article is a plan called ‘The Revival’. This is just an example. Nothing of what you read will probably ever happen but let’s have the debate, let’s have a discussion.

It’s important to give something a name, to package it, present it and follow through on it.

‘The Revival’ is a 10-year plan. The main aim of it is to move from five Minor hurling teams in 2022 to 12 Minor hurling teams in 2032 and to raise the standard of adult hurling in the county to far beyond where it currently sits.

We stated earlier that hurling is a numbers game and so the ultimate aim of ‘The Revival’ is to attract and keep more players in the game of hurling to the point where 12 clubs/teams will compete in the Minor hurling championship (or championships) in 2032.

GOVERNANCE

For the game of hurling to flourish in Wicklow, hurling people need to take charge of it. So, the main thing that needs to happen as part of ‘The Revival’ is for the creation of a hurling board which will have at least one representative on county management.

A hurling board has existed in the past so there is no reason why it can’t exist again. All that is required are people willing to take on the roles, cooperate and drive this through for the benefit of future generations. It may be a case that those people just don’t exist, which will make the reading of the remainder of this article a complete waste of time. But I believe they are there. They just need to step forward and demand a better reality for their children and their children’s children.

Creating a hurling board takes the pressure off the current County Board and allows the hurling community to work on a dream that is very precious to them without any major interference from outside forces.

A fundraising arm of this hurling board needs to be formed immediately and projects or financial backers found to bring in funds to pay for initiatives that will help this project take flight.

One of the first significant investments of the new hurling board will be the employment of a Director of Hurling in the county. This will be a person of huge integrity, who possesses a vast knowledge of hurling, is educated in the modern techniques, S&C etc, has a strong personality and shares the vision of ‘The Revival’ plan. This person could be from Wicklow or could be from a traditional stronghold, but they must bring a savage passion, intelligence and the ability to pull people together and navigate the complicated universe that is Wicklow hurling to the role. This will be a paid position but will be results based, with the hurling board reviewing the situation on an annual or six-monthly basis. Without the progress and development aims laid down prior to the selection of the candidate being achieved, then action would need to be taken.

All assistance from the County Board, Leinster GAA and the GAA is to be sought with great passion to help with the funding of this role. Failing that, the hurling board would have to fund it themselves via their fundraising arm and/or sponsorship or commercial means.

The county will be divided into four regions, north, south, east and west, with sub-committees being appointed over each. Ideally, a hurling GDA would be employed in each region to assist the Director of Hurling in terms of coaching and day-to-day activities. Funding would be a massive issue here but if the determination and desire to create a better hurling world exists then ways will be found.

JUVENILE

Currently there are 12 clubs in Wicklow operating at under-7s, 9s, 11s and 13s in hurling. That drops to 10 at under-15 level and then plummets to five for the Minor. There’s no doubt the Minor grade will improve over the next few years by one, two or three clubs returning to or joining the ranks but it’s not going to be anywhere near enough. We have to aim for 12 clubs at a minimum, and whether that’s two divisions of six teams or one championship of 12 teams matters little. The main thing will be that there will be over double the number of young hurlers playing the game at Minor level in 2032 than there is right now.

Breaking the county into four regions makes things far easier to manage on a practical level. Now, the numbers of things like schools, clubs and players don’t seem so daunting.

The key areas for action at underage are obviously the schools and clubs. There is a podcast called Coaching the GAAME online and there is an episode that features Willie Carley from Wexford GAA on the creation and prosperity of the Hurling 365 programme in the Model County. It would be worth anyone’s while to have a listen to Willie speaking about how the programme came about and the mechanics of how it works.

Again, it came about from one moment, a decision to take action, the coming together of likeminded people and the creation of a goal. It didn’t happen by way of an endless struggle through mediocrity with no changes to the status quo. It happened because a change was made.

Nobody is foolish enough to think that Wicklow can become Wexford in a decade but, surely, we can improve and set in motion a plan that could, one day, see us rise to a level where we could be competitive with any county.

A programme not unlike Hurling 365 but more suited to Wicklow needs to be created and put in place. Every assistance from Wicklow GAA, Leinster and Croke Park is to be sought. Hurling coaches should be visiting schools on a regular basis (I know there are coaches and GDAs visiting schools at the moment but there needs to be a much more concerted effort right across the county, with measures to ensure improvement in skill levels and with a major focus on publicity. It’s one thing for a coach to visit a school once or twice a week but where are the benefits, where is the evidence that Child A can now strike off both sides or can execute a job lift properly or has turned up at club training because he was inspired to at school)? In Wexford, many schools have training sessions before school starts in the morning. The benefits of this are explained in the podcast and it goes to show that anything is possible when we set our minds to it.

Much will be asked of the current crop of coaches in clubs around the county and new coaches will have to be recruited and trained but if a plan such as ‘The Revival’ is packaged and sold correctly then finding coaches will not be impossible. The responsibility for this recruitment will rest with the Director of Hurling.

Clubs where there is no hurling at underage at present are to be encouraged and assisted to start hurling. All help in terms of costs should be offered to those clubs by way of purchasing equipment and affiliations etc. Nurseries should be started in all clubs who would like one. This will be helped by the school visits.

A hands-on approach must be taken with these nurseries in clubs with little or no hurling. These new players must be guided and encouraged through the ranks. The coaching must be of a very high standard. The nonsense we see taking place at underage games in the last few months must be stamped out. Violence and matches being abandoned will do nothing to help boost numbers playing hurling or football in this county, not to mention the horrendous reputational damage caused by viral videos making Wicklow the laughing stock of the country. Worth saying, too, that the video of that row is not the issue (as has been claimed on more than one occasion). The row was the issue. What started the row was the issue. And the current mind-bogglingly slow handling of the debacle is the issue.

However, even with a significant improvement in players at nursery levels or under-7s, 9s and 11s, it’s unlikely that the current crop of 13s, 15s and 17s will benefit to a drastic level in the early years of the 10-year plan. So, how do we help those hurlers to raise their standards?

An academy should be created in each region, with all players from those age groups in each region taking part. For the first six months of the year, all hurlers in Wicklow will play and train under the flag of the academy of their region. For example, all players from the south (Arklow Rocks, Carnew, Luke O’Toole’s) would train and play with the South Academy (and all players from non-hurling clubs in that region would also be invited to play). It doesn’t have to be called the South Academy; it could be called anything.

Glenealy, St Patrick’s, Avondale and hurlers from that area would be the East team while Western Gaels already exists in the west and would be boosted by the hurlers of Kiltegan, Knockananna and Ballymanus. Bray Emmets, Éire Óg, Kilcoole, and the other northern clubs would obviously form the North team.

Extensive and quality programmes of S&C, games based training and competitive games with the other regions and clubs in hurling strongholds such as Wexford and Kilkenny would be planned and activated during those six months at under-13, 15 and 17 levels. Indoor venues for training should be found where possible in times of bad weather.

Mentors currently coaching at the various age groups would be invited to take roles in the regional squads under the guidance of the Director of Hurling and the four hurling GDAs. Regional squads would break up into various teams depending on the numbers in each. Some regions might have four under-13 teams, some might have three or two, but the most important thing is that the strong hurlers would be hurling together and against the best hurlers in the other three regions, and the hurlers selected for the ‘B’ or ‘C’ teams would see a real pathway to reach the ‘A’ team through hard work and application.

The ‘A’ teams from the regions would form the basis of the current underage county development squads.

You can already hear the laments of “it’ll never work”, or “don’t be ridiculous”, or “go away ya gobshite”. People will say there’s too much travel involved, the loss of identity for the clubs, too much hassle, too many grudges.

Well, what’s the alternative? Struggle on as things stand where we slide down a funnel to a five-team Minor hurling championship that consists of four group teams and Bray Emmets? Is that it? Is that the future of Wicklow hurling? A grand total of 100 players emerging into adult hurling with no under-20 championship as a stepping-stone.

Take into consideration the attractions of other sports, college and work and you can reasonably assume that that number realistically drops to about 60 but you can then subtract the players who view Gaelic football as their primary sport and who won’t be able to fully commit to hurling and you’ll come up with an even more depressing figure for the number of players coming through to the adult ranks. And many of those will be joining teams who currently have very little hope of winning the Senior championship.

Places like Wexford and Kilkenny must suffer losses in the transition as well, but they have the numbers to cushion that fall off and they have thriving under-20 championships and very competitive Junior, Intermediate and Senior championships to compete in which makes staying in hurling a far more attractive option.

In terms of travel, this is a non-argument. Trainings would be organised in as fair a manner as possible with every club getting their ‘home’ sessions.

In terms of the loss of identity with the clubs, you would hope that a plan like this could only benefit the clubs in the long term. When those six months are over the club championships would begin in earnest and all the benefits of hurling at a higher level would hopefully be there to be seen.

As each year passes in ‘The Revival’ new clubs should be appearing in the underage competitions. If 12 clubs could field under-7 teams in 2021 then we should aim for 20 in 2023, 25 by 2025. Create a base.

The same with under-9s. If Wicklow GAA can grow the numbers through the work in the schools and some serious PR work through the Wicklow People and on social media, then there is no reason why the numbers can’t grow. Create quirky initiatives. Give away free hurls. Hold special days in non-hurling clubs. Invite celebrities, county hurlers, give talks, create challenges, competitions, make an online documentary about the life of a Wicklow hurler, show the video in schools. Light a fire!

In terms of the ultimate goal of a 12-team championship then the under-7s are the key. As important as improving the skill levels and competitiveness of the other age groups, it’s the under-7s who will be the Minor hurlers in 2032. When they come of age there will need to be 12 Minor hurling teams in existence.

ADULTS

The adult scene can’t be overlooked, either. The players at under-7s, 9s, 11s, 13s and so on need something to aim for and so steps should be taken to improve the health of this grade as well.

The aforementioned progress made by Mount Leinster Rangers and Naas can’t be overlooked in this regard. Club teams in Wicklow need a higher level of competition and so should look to follow the example of those two clubs. Bray Emmets are already in Dublin and the benefits of that are there to be seen. Donard-The Glen competed in the Kildare camogie league a few short years ago and won the Senior championship in Wicklow that same year, not totally because of it but it was certainly a factor. Operating in a tiny pool of over-familiarity does nothing for anyone other than allow grudges to form and ferment.

Like the underage academies, the clubs in the county should be assisted to enter the leagues of the county nearest them and every help and guidance afforded to them to allow them to do that and to thrive while doing it. Could Western Gaels and Kiltegan go to Kildare? The Rocks, Carnew, Pat’s, Glenealy, Barndarrig etc to Wexford or Kilkenny, Éire Óg and Kilcoole to join Bray in Dublin? Is this possible? If not, why not? The Leinster League competition offered a degree of what I’m speaking of here but competing fully in a county’s league would be much more beneficial you would hope.

“It won’t work,” someone will shout. “The county manager will never allow it,” someone else will say. And so on and so on.

So, what do we do? Spend eyewatering amounts on county teams who, no offence, can only ever hope to win a Christy Ring? That’s the ultimate aim under the current system. With the underage and club structures Wicklow possesses you can forget about operating at the Joe McDonagh level. It’s out of our reach. We all seen what Offaly did to the Christy Ring competition this year. We seen what Kerry did to Wicklow in the league. Our internal competitions don’t and won’t allow us to compete to a higher standard at inter-county level. If you enter a Toyota Corrolla in a Formula One race, a new paint job is not going to help you compete. You’re going to have to concentrate on the engine and the science and the structure.

If the adult clubs find their footing in the outside leagues and achieve improvement, then this should feed back to the club championship. Playing hurling to a better standard and against different teams can only be positive as long as the clubs approach it correctly. Likewise, any improvement at adult level within the 10 years of ‘The Revival’ can only help the overall aim of creating those 12 competitive Minor teams by 2032.

It’s extremely likely that nothing contained in this article will ever happen. And that’s fine. But something should happen. Even a discussion would be good. A discussion that leads to a plan would be amazing. And a plan that leads to results would be a dream come true.

In an interview in this paper a while ago, Bray’s John Henderson said that Wicklow just keep reinventing history. And it’s worse than that, too. We’re just struggling along, like someone in a wet bog, feet getting stuck in the soft ground and no hope of ever getting to the dry sod in the next field.

A Director of Hurling, the right one, someone with vision, passion, drive, knowledge, experience, someone with fire in their heart, would give direction to this plan. Oversight would ensure that it is carried through effectively. Cooperation would be the glue that holds it together.

In the hope that someday in the not-so-distant future I’ll be hurling out in the back garden at half-time in a Joe McDonagh Cup final involving a Wicklow team with the young lads (and possibly grandchildren by then) all wearing our own jersey and shouting the names of Garden County hurlers, I’ll leave you with John Henderson’s words in that interview with Jim Bob Doyle. And bear in mind that John Henderson is one of the reasons why Bray Emmets are now the kings of Wicklow club hurling, so if you are going to dismiss ‘The Revival’ idea as nonsense, at least you can read the words of someone who has well and truly been there and done it all.

“When I was really into it and trying to push the cause, I had all these ideas and schemes and trying to get them to do this and that, merging counties at Minor level. And then you just run out of juice, you run out of pep. You know it’s never going to happen. And you’d love to go back and say, ‘have they ever tried anything different?,” he said.

“And if there’s one thing to come out of this (the interview): if the county was prepared to try something different, to make something different, then that’s what we should do. I think we just keep reinventing history, one year after another, we do the same thing year after year after year. And if the county final is played on time, and if everything is done and we get the grants from Croke Park and everything appears as it should be, then it’s ok. Well, it’s not.”