Calls for more coaches and players to be sent to Garden County Academy

The Wicklow Gold Celtic Challenge team from 2022 who will be the Minor squad for next year where it is planned to enter them into tier three of the Leinster Minor championship.

“Is there an apathy? Do young people want to play for Wicklow?

These were two questions posed by Wicklow GAA’s coaching officer Christy Fox at a review of the activities within the Garden County Academy that was presented to delegates at the recent Wicklow GAA county board meeting in Ballinakill.

Sheets were handed out to delegates with the breakdown of the various teams in both hurling and football in terms of what clubs they were coming from.

At the back of the football sheet was a complete list of the numbers of players coming from the 28 clubs who send footballers to the squads. Highlighted in red on this list were An Tóchar, Annacurra and Blessington.

“An Tóchar, Annacurra and Blessington are doing a fantastic job sending players,” said Christy. “They’re top of the class. I think they recognise that even if players don’t make the Minor hurling or football team, they come back to the club as better players. They’re getting good coaching; they’re being shown things they probably haven’t been shown before.

“There’s fantastic work going on. And we’re very competitive. There are tournaments for all these age groups. A Minor team has put in three or four years hard work. Our Minor team this year did very well in the Fr Manning this time last year.

“Our process is that we are in a Fr Manning at the end of the year at under-16.

“The Minor manager comes in at that stage. He has a fair idea at the end of that year who is going to be on the panel. They do strength and conditioning through the winter, challenge matches in the spring and then the Leinster championship,” he added.

Initially both Paul Garrigan and hurling GDA Conor Daly were due to be present, but both were unavailable on the night so Christy Fox and Owen Doyle made the brief presentation with promises of a more detailed display being produced at the next Coiste na nÓg meeting.

Christy Fox described how the GCA has been up and running for seven or eight years in its present guise and that the players who were first to enter are now aged around 22 or 23 years of age.

‘It’s the only show in town for producing players and teams for inter-county football, whether it be Minor, under-20 or Senior, football or hurling.

“I think we have had a marked improvement in players. It introduces young players to top level coaching, nutrition, strength and conditioning and all the stuff that they wouldn’t necessarily be experiencing in their own club,’ he said.

In the under-14 age group, there are 50 players involved, with Michael Dwyers being the biggest supplier with seven, Bray Emmets and Annacurra both with five, An Tóchar and St Nicholas with four, Rathnew with three and the rest with two and one.

In terms of regions, the west is best with 16, the north supplies 14, the south 11 while clubs in the east send nine players. In total, 22 clubs provide the 50 players to the Wicklow GDA under-14 team.

There are 35 players in the under-15 panel with the south of the county being the biggest supplier by far with 17. The west with seven, east with six and north with five thereafter.

An Tóchar, Annacurra and Blessington have the most players involved, all three sending four footballers, while AGB and Shillelagh-Coolboy both have three on the panel. Only 16 clubs are represented on this squad.

Annacurra, the under-15 ‘A’ champions of 2021, are the biggest shareholders of the under-16 panel with eight players out of the 34-man panel hailing from that club.

Blessington are sending five, An Tóchar three while the remaining 13 clubs provide the rest in twos and ones.

The south of the county can lay claim to 16 of the 34 footballers on this team, the west have nine, the north eight and the east just a single footballer.

In the overall scheme of things, Annacurra, An Tóchar and Blessington are the best represented across all three panels, with Annacurra the leading supplier with 17 players. An Tóchar with 11 and Blessington with 10.

A total of 28 clubs provide footballers for the football teams within the Garden County Academy.

In terms of hurling, 12 clubs provide hurlers to the Garden County Academy squads across under-14, 15 and 16 age groups. Éire Óg Greystones lead the charge with 243 players involved across the three panels.

Wicklow hurling officer Owen Doyle gave a breakdown on the under-14 team. He explained that they began on March 5, and they worked with 57 players.

“They did 17 Saturday mornings here (in Ballinakill) training and four Thursday evenings. And this year Gary Jameson came for about four weeks doing S&C for development squads on Tuesdays and Thursdays both here in Ballinakill, in Carnew and a small bit in Blessington. There were four Thursday morning S&C sessions here for under-14s. They would be doing S&C on Saturday morning as well.

“They played in blitzes and practice games. I don’t have the results. They lost more than they won, but the fact that the two teams were stretched sometimes, it’s not always easy to get the balance right. It’s getting two equal squads and you’re competing, that’s the main thing. We have to compete against the better counties.

Owen Doyle said that getting coaches and help from clubs is “very necessary”.

“We need more coaches and more players,” he added.

He went on to explain how the under-16 team were the second Wicklow team that competed in the Celtic Challenge, and they also took part in Leinster blitzes and other games.

Doyle also said that there are plans to take training sessions in both hurling and football out of Ballinakill to clubs around the county and that this might hopefully encourage more players to get involved.

In response to a question from the floor, Owen Doyle said that it is currently the plan to enter a Wicklow Minor team into tier three of the Leinster Minor hurling championship along with the likes of Carlow and Meath in 2023 and that the present under-16 team are training towards that goal at the moment.

The hurling breakdown in terms of the GDA is as follows:

The under-14 hurling panel is made up of 57 players with Éire Óg Greystones out in front with 12 players and Bray Emmets close behind with nine and Carnew with six.

Luke O’Tooles lead the way in the under-15 panel with 10 hurlers out of the total of 40, closely followed by St Patrick’s with eight and the Rocks with six. The Arklow side are currently unbeaten in the under-15 hurling championship with seven wins from seven.

There’s another drop in player numbers for the under-16 team, falling to 33, with Éire Óg again leading the way, this time with 11 hurlers and Western Gaels providing six and Michael Dwyers with five. There are no under-16 hurlers from Luke O’Tooles, Avondale and Barndarrig.

Éire Óg appears to be the club most invested in the hurling side of the GCA with 23 hurlers forming part of the three panels.

Luke O’Tooles are sending 14, Carnew and St Pat’s 13, Bray and Kilcoole 12, Arklow Rocks 11 and Michael Dwyers 10 before we slip into single digits for the rest.