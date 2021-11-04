Cagey affair at the Carlisle sees Seagulls facing do-or-die clash with Galway United

Aughrim referee Gavin Colfer hears the views of Bray Wanderers and Galway United players during the game at the Carlisle Grounds.

Bray's Brandon Kavanagh lets fly during SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final first leg clash with Galway United at the Carlisle Grounds.

Bray's Conor Clifford calls for support during the game against Galway United at the Carlisle Grounds.

Bray's Richie O'Farrell hugs the sideline during the play-off semi-final against Galway United at the Carlisle Grounds.

Ryan Graydon stretches to control this ball during the play-off semi-final first leg against Galway United at the Carlisle Grounds.

Bray Wanderers 0

Galway United 0

All roads lead to Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday where Bray Wanderers’ season could either have lift-off or limp off.

Neither side could break the deadlock in a very cagey affair at a baltic Carlisle Grounds on Wednesday evening meaning it is do or die for both sides in Connacht this weekend.

Gary Cronin had welcomed Mark Byrne, Andrew Quinn, Ryan Graydon and Joe Doyle back into his starting line-up and did attempt to catch Galway by surprise by implementing Brandon Kavanagh in the hole behind Shaw in a new-look 4-2-3-1 formation.

Following on the back of three defeats on the spin, it was imperative that the Seagulls did not fall behind early on. Galway’s Mikey Rowe sent a shot whistling over the crossbar after a minute, but Bray responded when Jones’ throw was nodded on by Shaw and met on the volley by Brandon Kavanagh. His effort also zipped over the woodwork.

A lovely touch from Conor Clifford as he was pursued by three Galway men saw him set Joe Doyle free on the right flank on the quarter hour. Doyle got his head up and whipped in a cross that Shaw threw himself at but just couldn’t quite reach.

The visitors had two decent opportunities before the end of the first half and both fell the way of left winger Ruairi Keating.

Firstly, Conor O’Keefe’s fine cross from the right found him in space at the back stick and although he connected well, it was straight into the arms of Brian Maher.

Next, a well-worked Galway set-piece saw McCormack find the head of Keating and on this occasion, he mistimed his effort which meant it was another routine stop for Maher.

Richie O’Farrell has popped up with some important strikes this campaign and he tried to do so again five minutes into the second period. He arrived just in time on the edge of the area to meet Jones’ clipped cross, but his cushioned volley had too much elevation.

Ex-Seagull Joe Gorman made something of a habit of scoring in the 2020 play-offs and almost repeated the trick on 53 minutes when David Hurley’s corner fell invitingly for him but his effort on the swivel sailed over Maher’s goal.

Wilson Waweru was the villain in Eamonn Deacy Park a few weeks ago when his late goal decided the contest and he almost broke Bray hearts again. Brian Maher’s punt was returned with interest, and it actually turned out to be an excellent pass for Waweru. With Maher already on the edge of his area, he appeared to initially come for the ball before hesitating but finally took decisive action and timed his challenge to perfection to deny the Galway attacker.

With 20 minutes to spare, Luke Lovic – introduced for Jones on 56 minutes – fizzed in a low cross that zipped across the face of goal and went behind as Galway released a sigh of relief that no Bray attackers were on Lovic’s wavelength.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment for the home faithful too as Padraic Cunningham and Andrew Quinn had a coming together in the penalty are. The former went down and appealed for a penalty, but referee Gavin Colfer was having none of it much to the striker’s disbelief.

Galway had their backs to the wall in the closing stages, but Bray just couldn’t produce that killer pass.

Bray fans will hope that Dylan Barnett is fit to start on Sunday because they will need every option available to them if they’re to quieten a raucous Eamonn Deacy Park.

Bray Wanderers: Brian Maher; Mark Byrne, Andrew Quinn, Aaron Barry, Dan Jones; Richie O’Farrell, Conor Clifford; Joe Doyle, Brandon Kavanagh, Ryan Graydon; Gary Shaw. Subs: Luka Lovic for Jones (56); Darren Craven for Shaw (72). Not used: Kian Clarke, Jack Ross, Dylan Barnett, Darragh Lynch, Ryan Bowden, Steven Kinsella, Sam Verdon.

Galway United: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keefe, Maurice Nugent, Joe Gorman, Stephen Walsh; Gary Boylan, Conor McCormack, David Hurley; Mikey Rowe, Wilson Waeweru, Ruairi Keating. Subs: Shane Doherty for Boylan (76); Padraic Cunningham for Waweru (76). Not used: Luke Dennison, Killian Brouder, Dean O’Shea, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Mikey Place, Chris Horgan, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.