Byrne’s beauty rescues point for Seagulls against Cobh Ramblers

Bray Wanderers 1

Cobh Ramblers 1

Three points may continue to elude Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds but there was certainly no shortage of entertainment as Cobh Ramblers and Bray went at it in a chaotic clash on Friday evening.

Ramblers had taken the lead in a mediocre first half before a stupendous leveller on the stroke of the interval which preceded an end-to-end battle in the second period that somehow saw neither side add to their goal tally.

There was unsupportive chants from the home section before kick-off and they continued infrequently throughout the course of the first half.

Karl Manahan tried to give them something to cheer about in the sixth minute. Kurtis Byrne switched play to the right with a brilliant pass to Dan Blackbyrne. His cross was blocked but Manahan thrashed it goalwards and it whistled narrowly wide.

Cobh had a golden chance to take the lead from the penalty spot on 22. Pierce Phillips had taken the ball on his chest and slipped it to Jake Hegarty inside the area. He nipped it past his man and went to ground and Eoghan O’Shea awarded the 12-yarder.

Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh stepped up and hammered it down the middle but Michael Kelly had gambled and was in situ to make the save.

Wanderers thought they had earned a reprieve but Cobh did net from the resulting corner. After a bout of pinball – during which Cobh had handball claims waved away – Ben O’Riordan drilled it goalwards and it looked set to bulge the net but Conor Drinan made sure as he slid in to turn home from point-blank range.

Bray, who made four changes from the defeat against Galway United, experimented with a back three on Friday. That saw Blackbyrne and Paul Fox deployed initially as wing-backs and it was Fox who claimed the assist for the Bray leveller as he laid it inside to Byrne who spun into space and let rip with his left foot from the edge of the area. It flew into the net before Cobh even realised he’d tried his luck.

Byrne had ever greater ambition five minutes into the second period. Inside the centre circle, he spotted Sean Barron off his line and attempted an audacious lob but it floated wide.

Cobh were celebrating a second goal on 53 minutes.

Jack Larkin got in behind the Bray defence on the left. His intention was to fire it across Kelly and into the bottom corner but he pulled across his strike and it actually turned into a cross which was bundled over the line but an offside flag curtailed the celebrations.

On the hour mark, a searching cross from Dean Zambra on the right flank was bravely met by Rob Manley who got to it ahead of Sean Barron. His header dropped wide and he got a bang for his troubles too but was able to shake it off.

Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters is still awaiting the first goal of his second stint at the club and he had a very decent attempt to find it with a rocket from outside the area and it was too hot for Barron to handle but he gathered safely at the second attempt.

The visitors had more joy on the left channel as O’Brien Whitmarsh was played in. Despite the angle being extremely acute, he still opted to go for glory and Kelly blocked. The rebound fell to Jack Larkin who didn’t quite catch the strike correctly and Kelly was extremely grateful to see it fly into his chest.

Bray then had two chances in quick succession. A delivery from the right dropped a few yards out and Manley slid in to scoop it goalwards but it somehow stayed out.

A surging run from Karl Manahan disrupted the Cobh defence and it led to Byrne being slipped in but Barron charged out quickly and managed to smother Byrne’s effort.

Cobh then raced straight up the other end as a long ball released Drinan. Kelly advanced off his line and Drinan lifted it over him but there was far too much elevation on it and it sailed over.

O’Brien Whitmarsh was next to penetrate the Bray defence as he angled his run to beat the offside trap but Kelly stood tall to repel the striker’s effort.

The Seagulls were clearly not content to share the spoils and the entrance of Darragh Lynch and Ben Feeney, for his debut, signalled their intent.

A corner kick from James O’Leary found the head of Brendan Frahill but the defender was denied by a sprawling save from Kelly who really earned his crust in the second period with a few vital saves.

There was one last moment of heartache for the home fans in the 92nd minute. Dean Zambra won possession back in the Cobh half and it was chipped forward to Waters. He tried to bend it from 18 yards but it zipped wide and Bray’s search for a home win continued.

Bray Wanderers: Michael Kelly; Jack Hudson, Enda Douglas, Kevin Knight; Dan Blackbyrne, Karl Manahan, Dean Zambra, Paul Fox; Kurtis Byrne, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters; Rob Manley. Subs: Callum Thompson for Douglas (38); Darragh Lynch for Manley (69); Ben Feeney for Manahan (69); Darragh Levingston for Byrne (89). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Keith Dalton, Eoin Massey, Conor Knight, Conor McManus.

Cobh Ramblers: Sean Barron; James McCarthy, Ben O’Riordan, Brendan Frahill, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell; Conor Drinan, Jason Abbott, Pierce Phillips, Jack Larkin; Jake Hegarty, Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh. Subs: Luke Desmond for Phillips (64); James O’Leary for Hegarty (64); Daryl Walsh for O’Sullivan Connell (75). Not used: Darragh Burke, Sean McGrath, Justin Eguaibor, Ciaran Griffin, Harlain Mbayo, Tiernan O’Brien McAllister.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray