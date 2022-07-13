Byrne bags 3-5 as Tomnafinogue topple Michael Hogans

Michael Hogans 2-12

Tomnafinogue 6-10

A seriously impressive tally of 3-5 and overall performance from Tomnafinogue’s Conor Byrne helped his side to a 10-point victory over Michael Hogans in this Minor ‘B’ Football championship game, played at Avoca on Monday night last, July 11.

For Byrne, who lined out at centre-forward and was moved to full-forward for the second half, this game was a great personal triumph The Shillelagh ciotóg helped to turn what had been an evenly contested game in the opening half into a big win for the Tomnafinogue lads.

They had finished the opening half with a Donal Rawson goal on the stroke of half-time and their next five scores in a row in the second half were all goals. It’s hard to compete with that but to their credit Michael Hogans battled gamely in the second half and had some fine spells of play but the goals from the visiting side killed them.

The first half had been fairly evenly balanced in play with the lead changing hands on a couple of occasions.

Mark O’Reilly, Gavin Cullen following a solo run into attack, and Kian Fluskey from a free had three points for Hogans while the visitors responded with points from an Eddie Cullen free, Conor Byrne and Daniel Tighe to leave the game on an even keel at 0-3 after eight minutes.

The Hogans defence came under pressure for a period and Noel McDonald in goal and Jack Kennedy at full-back did well to keep a clean sheet. Eddie Cullen from play and Conor Byrne opened a two-point gap at 0-5 to 0-3.

The visitors messed a couple of goaling chances before Paddy Harpur reduced the deficit with a very good point from midfield. Kian Fluskey levelled with a pointed free, Thomas Kelly and Donal Rawson points put Tomnafinogue two ahead again, but Lee Kenny responded with a point when he intercepted a clearance.

Just as the game entered the time added period the long threatened Tomnafinogue goal came when a goalmouth shot from Donal Rawson deflected past Noel McDonald. 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

The visitors placed Conor Byrne at full-forward for the second half and brought Eddie Cullen outfield. Within four minutes two goals had gone in.

Byrne set up Cullen for the first and the second came from a Thomas Kelly 45-metre free which was misjudged in the goalmouth and went to the net untouched. 3-7 to 1-7 now.

At this stage the visitors lost Maurice Hedderman to a straight red card. The unfortunate Hedderman had only just entered the fray as a substitute. However, the loss only seemed to spur on Tomnafinogue and Conor Byrne scored two quick goals in a three-minute spell to push out the lead again.

Back came Jake Manley with a Hogans goal, 5-7 to 2-7 now. Hogans certainly weren’t going down without a fight. Paddy Harpur from a free and a second from a 45 reduced the deficit again but then Conor Byrne struck for his hat-trick of goals.

Tomnafinogue finished with further points from Byrne (2) and Eddie Cullen to bring their final total to 6-10. Hogans still kept going and finished with points from Sean Dunne, Paddy Harpur and Caleb Fox to bring their score to 2-12.

Goals win games and they certainly won this one but both sides should be commended for the standard of fare and for the sporting manner in which the game was played.

Tomnafinogue: Lorcan Fitzsimons; Jamie Purcell, Darragh Rawson, Ryan Purcell: Luke Dolan, Ciaran Lambert, Jamie Schoeb; Killian O’Keeffe, Thomas Kelly (1-1); Eoin Ivanoff, Conor Byrne (3-5), Daniel Tighe; Jack O’Keeffe, Eddie Cullen (1-3), Rioghan O’Callaghan. Subs: Donal Rawson (1-1), Maurice Hedderman, Cillian Murphy, Lee Dagge.

Michael Hogans: Noel McDonald; Oisin Cullen, Jack Kennedy, Taylor Hanlon; Gavin Cullen (0-1), Jamie Doyle, Josh Browne; Rhys McGee, Paddy Harpur (0-5); Caden Kinsella, Lee Kenny (0-1), Mark O’Reilly (1-1); Jake Manley (1-0), Caleb Fox (0-1), Kian Fluskey (0-2). Subs: Sean Dunne (0-1), Ross Toomey, Cormac Moore.

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus)