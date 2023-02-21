Busy weekend for Wicklow boxers in Dublin and Enniscorthy

Fr Flanagan boxer Darragh Gilroy with coaches after his win in the National U22 boxing championships last weekend.

Paidi Bernie from Gorey (left) and Alex Sharpe from Curadh in action during the 2023 BG1-3 Leinster Championships in the Enniscorthy Vocational College on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

It was a busy weekend for Wicklow boxers with the National U22 and U18 championships getting underway as well as the Leinster Championships in Enniscorthy.

There was some sweet success in the U22 competition at the National Stadium when Liberty’s Jake McMahon came through his 57kg bout with Byron Jordan of St Aidan’s convincingly to win 5-0 while Fr Flanagan duo Brian Gilroy and Darragh Gilroy defeated Bracken’s Leon Davis at 60kg and Maskin Dushyk of St Michaels Athy at 71kg respectively with all progressing to the semi-finals this weekend.

Rathnew’s Adam Sinnott found the going hard against Jason Nevin of Olympic, losing out 1-4 at 60kg having earlier defeated Andres Clemenger from Smithfield by 5-0.

In the U19 Championships, Four Kings star Tadgh O’Donnell couldn’t follow up his superb victory in the opening round over Luke Reilly of Jobstown (5-1) when he fell to Lee Hanna from Townland in the quarter-finals at 67kg.

Rathnew Boxing Club’s Cole Byrne fought at the same weight as O’Donnell but had to give way to Edward Barrett of Titans in the opening round.

Numerous boxers from the Garden County took part in the Leinster BG1-3 Championships in Enniscorthy with Reece Lawlor of Arklow progressing through to the final following his victory over Michael Cawley.

There were brave showings form his club colleagues Evan Fox, Calum Walsh and Evan Conroy on the day as well as Curadh Boxing Club’s Alex Sharpe, but these talented young athletes had to give way to better opponents on the day.