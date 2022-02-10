Busy weekend for Garden County soccer teams

Greystones United play host to league leaders Arklow United in their First Division fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Avonmore welcome Newtown United A to Pat O'Toole Park this Sunday for what should be a cracking Premier Division game.

The Enniskerry YC team who are a win or draw away from winning the LSL Division 3A Saturday title. They face Dingle United in Grangegorman in a huge game for the Berryfield Park side.

It’s a very busy weekend in the local soccer scene with very significant games taking place across a range of competitions inside and outside the county.

From a golden chance of league success for Enniskerry YC, to the intriguing meeting of Arklow Town and Aughrim Rangers in the Wicklow Cup to Baltinglass Town’s opening Carlow Cup encounter in Parkmore, there are a host of games to whet the appetite over the coming three days.

Leinster Senior League

Possibly the biggest game of the weekend in terms of league honours is Friday night’s clash between Enniskerry YC and Dingle United in Grangegorman in the LSL Division 3A Saturday competition.

The Colm Devitt-trained Enniskerry YC outfit have enjoyed a superb league campaign, winning 12 games from 17, drawing three and losing just two (to Malahide and Peamount, 1-3 and 4-3 respectively).

Dingle United are in hot pursuit in second spot, four behind the Berryfield Park side, so victory or a draw here in Enniskerry’s last game of the season will guarantee league honours to go along with their promotion to Division 3 Saturday for next season.

In Woodlands on Friday night Greystones will look to prove a stumbling block to Ballymun’s chasing of Senior 1 Sunday league leaders Lucan United when the sides meet at 8pm.

Lucan sit atop the league on 44 points, Glebe North in second on 41 and Ballymun in third on 34 with St Patrick’s CYFC close behind in fourth on 29. Three teams go up so a win for the North Dublin side will be very important and the Co. Wicklow outfit will look to complicate matters at their home venue.

One division down from Greystones, Senior 1A Sunday, sees Arklow Town FC head up the N11 to take on fifth-placed St Kevin’s Boys. The Travers Insurance Park side haven’t had the best of times recently, suffering four defeats out of their last five games and currently occupy 11th spot with their opponents six ahead.

Two ahead of Arklow Town are Ardmore Rovers and they welcome third-place Swords to Wolfe Tone Community Centre on Sunday at 11am.

On Saturday Wicklow Rovers will be looking to record their third win on the trot in the Major 1B Saturday campaign when they make the trip to face Dundrum FC who are languishing third from bottom with the Whitegates brigade sitting snugly in sixth, only three adrift of the promotion places.

Survival will be in the minds of the Ardmore players on Saturday when they welcome Dublin University to Ballywaltrim Recreation Grounds in their Major 1C Saturday fixture.

The Bray outfit are one place above the relegation zone and one place above fellow Co. Wicklow side Greystones AFC who have five games in hand.

The Woodlands outfit are away to Usher Celtic at noon on Saturday.

Blessington FC’s second squad will hope to finish their Division 3B campaign on a high when they travel to face table toppers Balrothery FC. A defeat at Ringcommons Sports Centre would leave the door open for Dundrum FC to leapfrog them out of the relegation zone in their final game.

Ardmore’s Division 3A Sunday side welcome Lusk United to Ballywaltrim on Sunday morning at 11am. Despite being 25 points behind runaway leaders McKelvey Celtic they are just five off the promotion places so would welcome a victory to help bounce back from their recent 4-0 defeat to UCD away. However, Knocklyon United, who are currently in third spot, have three games in hand on the Bray side.

Blessington’s Premier 1 Sunday campaign is nearing an end and they are away to Knockmitten this Sunday morning in a fifth v sixth clash with nine points separating the Crosschapel outfit from the third promotion place.

WICKLOW CUP

The postponed Wicklow Cup first-round meeting of Arklow Town and Aughrim Rangers takes place tomorrow night in Travers Insurance Park.

The all-Premier encounter has the potential to be a humdinger of a game with the winners set to face Newtown United in the next round.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm.

WDFL PREMIER

Some very important games in the Premier and First Division this weekend. In terms of quality, Avonmore’s meeting with Newtown United A will be up there with the best given that both are chasing league leaders St Peter’s hard and with the home side having three and the Magpies five games in hand on the Bray outfit, there’s still plenty of room for shenanigans before the title is decided.

Roundwood will have the tough task of trying to hold a hungry Glencormac in Ryder’s Field given that the Sugarloaf men are just eight adrift of St Peters with two games in hand so are unlikely to spare the lash when they welcome the Vartry Park side.

WDFL First Division

Some crackers on the menu in the First Division with table topping Arklow United facing the very tricky task of the afternoon trip to Woodlands to take on fourth-placed Greystones.

Major opportunity for Wicklow Town when they travel to Celtic Park. If they were to win and Arklow United lose, it would be the Finlay Park side who would claim the summit position with three games in hand.

The Avoca FC v. Shamrock Celtic game offers a great chance for both to gain ground while Coolboy Rangers’ and Carnew’s ambitions would be boosted mightily if they could get the better of Wicklow Rovers B and Newtown United B respectively.

WDFL U19 LEAGUE

Three games down for decision in this competition, starting with Coolboy’s visit to Whitegates on Friday evening at 8pm.

Rathnew welcome Arklow Town and St Patrick’s play host to Arklow United on Saturday, both games starting at 2pm.

DOUGLAS JEWELLERS CARLOW CUP

Baltinglass Town FC get their Douglas Jewellers Carlow Cup campaign up and running on Sunday at 11am when they welcome fellow Whites Pharmacy Division side Fortbarrington (Athy) to Parkmore.

Having already accounted for the Co. Kildare side twice in the league (2-1, 0-5), hopes will be high by the Slaney that they can progress through to the quarter-final of the Carlow Cup where they will face against either Burren Celtic or Nurney Villa.