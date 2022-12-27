Busy season for Wicklow GAA’s CCC

Striking and verbal abuse of referees were with most common incidents during 2022.

A total of 118 sanctions were issued to clubs, players and mentors by the Wicklow GAA CCC in 2022, according to the report provided to Convention.

The sanctions arose from 66 referee reports and show a substantial rise from the previous year, with striking and abuse of match officials the main trangressions.

“There were 66 referees reports proceeded with,” read the report, “resulting in 118 sanctions issued to clubs, players, mentors and supporters. An increase of 21 reports were processed, sanctions issued were up by 50 from the previous year. A breakdown on some of disciplinary sanctions was as follows: 2021 sanctions in brackets. Striking was the main category in which sanctions were issued to a total of 49 (24), abuse to referees and match officials was next highest with 19 (11) proposed sanctions issued.

“Behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent came to 15 (4). Contributing to a melee accounted for 6 (10). Physical interference or threatening a match official saw 5 (3) cases. There were 8 (4) warnings issued to clubs, players, mentors and supporters.

“There were 11 hearings request, three requests were upheld, two had their penalties reduced and seven appeals were lost.

The members of An Choiste Cheannais na gComórtaisí Smachta 2022 committee were: Cathaoirleach Mick Hagan (St Patrick’s), Michael O’Neill (Avoca), Mark Dempsey (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Jackie Napier (Bray Emmets), Seamus Finn (Kilcoole), Shauna Kelly (Éire Óg), Michael O’Keeffe (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Ollie Byrne (An Tóchar), Tommy Coyne (Hollywood, and runai Martin Coleman (Baltinglass)

Wicklow’s Hearings Committee also reported to Convention through their chairman Michael Sargent where they outlined that they met in person on 16 occasions across 2022 and also attended two Leinster and one Central Council appeal.

There were no details on the cases that were brought forward to this committee.

“In the period January 2022 to October 2022 the Committee met in person on 16 occasions to hear 31 appeals involving 17 clubs and attended via Teams two Leinster and one Central Council appeal,” said the report. “We wish to thank Hollywood and Baltinglass clubs for facilitating our meetings and also Johnny Dunne and Denis Mangan in Aughrim and Eoin Doyle in Ballinakill .

“While the Committee does its best to be fair and equitable to all parties, clubs should remember Rule 7.3 (vi): A referee’s report, including any clarification thereto, shall be presumed to be correct in all factual matters and may only be rebutted where unedited video or other compelling evidence contradicts it and Rule 7.3 (bb): An infraction shall be treated as proved, if in the opinion of the Hearings Committee , the infraction is more likely to have occurred than not to have occurred,” they added.

The Hearings Committee also stated that they “always endeavour to have as many committee members as possible attend the meetings.

“Although in certain cases some members of the committee have been unable to sit due to a conflict of interest, we always endeavour to have as many committee members as possible or at least a substantial majority sit and hear cases as we believe that the more members that make the decisions the greater the credibility. In the case of several hearings during the year nine members were present.

“Finally, could we remind clubs that we are not the forum for complaints relating to referees nor for concerns relating to child safety.

“We are indebted to our secretary and committee member Lucy Mooney (Hollywood) and members Joe Barnes (Bray), John Gill (St Pats’), Eamonn Esmonde (Glenealy), Declan Finn (Annacurra), Pat Carthy (Ballymanus), Seamus Kelly (Baltinglass) and Colm Doyle (Kiltegan)”.