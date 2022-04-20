Browne brace earns Avonmore precious win against leaders

The Ashford Rovers under-17 team who lost out to Rathnew.

The Rathnew under-17 team who defeated Ashford Rovers in the WDFL under-17 league last weekend.

Premier Division

Adam Browne was the match winner for Avonmore as they moved to within four points of leaders St. Peter’s by overcoming their rivals 2-1 on Sunday.

Browne netted both goals for the winners to reignite their title hopes, while Darren Lacey scored for the table-topping Saints.

Division 1

Arklow United picked up three points by edging out Coolboy Rangers in a seven-goal thriller on Friday evening. Zach Kilbride, Stevo Kavanagh, Matthew Dempsey and Adam Walker scored for the winners, with Ryan Lewins (two) and Dean Grandy replying.

Third-place Avoca ran out impressive 5-1 winners away to Arklow Celtic ‘B’, with Andrew O’Reilly bagging a brace and Michael Murphy, Saoirse Kearnon and Andy Doyle adding a goal apiece. Conor Smith netted for the hosts.

Ballywaltrim lifted themselves off the foot of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wicklow Rovers ‘B’. Paul Crowe and Lee Hempenstall netted for the hosts, either side of a Shola Danoi strike.

Meanwhile, Greystones United won 2-0 away to Rathnew (see focus match).

Under-19 League

Ashford Rovers moved to within two points of leaders Rathnew with a 6-2 away win over Arklow United on Wednesday evening.

Tadgh Powell netted both goals for the hosts.

On the same night Wicklow Rovers U-19s edged out St. Patrick’s at Whitegates, with Sean Murphy grabbing the decisive goal with 18 minutes remaining.

Under-17 League

Niall O’Shaughnessy was in scintillating form for Arklow Town, netting all of his side’s goals as they picked up their first points of the campaign by seeing off Coolboy Rangers 4-2. Ryan Mulligan and Rua Devoite scored for Rangers.

Elsewhere, Rathnew edged out Ashford Rovers 3-2 (see focus match).