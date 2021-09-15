Brilliant Bray win second three-in-a-row of Senior hurling crowns

Bray's Davy Maloney who won the MOTM award. Badly injured for the county and then comes back to strut his magical stuff all over Aughrim in all sorts of positions. Lifted the siege for Bray Emmets when it was badly needed and is nothing less than a class hurler.

Oh captains my captains! Peter Kiely (right, captain in 2014), Mikey Lee (10), captain in 2015, and Christy Moorehouse (15), captain in 2016 alongside the three-in-a-row captain of 2019, 2020 and 2021 Marc Lennon.

The Senior hurlers of Bray Emmets wrote their names in the history books on Sunday afternoon when they showed their class and composure to secure the three-in-a-row of county crowns, their second such milestone in eight years as the dominance shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Paul Carley’s men are the kings of hurling in Wicklow at the moment and although Glenealy showed their courage and hunger in the second half it’s fair to say that the best hurling team in the county are once again standing on the summit after a stunning first half and a brave and measured second.

This year’s decider was imagined as being a much tighter affair than the last two years with some people (cough, cough) even predicting that the Reds would shock the hurling community and dislodge the kingpins having impressed so much with their demolition of Carnew Emmets in the semi-final.

And, indeed, it was a closer run affair this year with only five points between the sides when John Keenan sounded his final whistle compared to the gulf of 10 when these sides met in 2019 and the chasm of 17 points in last year’s final against Carnew, but there are a number of factors that accommodated that including the loss of Diarmuid Masterson, the sending off of Eoin McCormack and the Glenealy pride and passion driving them on over the second 30 minutes.

This final was almost the exact opposite of what happened to the Reds in the semi-final. Instead of Michael Anthony O’Neill’s side blitzing their opponents it was Paul Carley’s men who went for the jugular early on with savage intent. Where Glenealy came out on top in the match ups in the semi-final, Bray Emmets were the lords of all they surveyed in the second half, removing their star attackers from the inside line and moving them out the field and as Paul Carley said after the game, “asking questions of the Glenealy defence”.

Seanie Maloney and Daire Henderson as expected started instead of James Anders and Ben McCormack with Davy Maloney moving to the full-forward line from the start and showing his immense versatility over the course of the last two games by dominating in a number of positions, emerging around the centre forward position along with Marc Lennon as Bray looked to apply pressure on Danny Staunton.

Bray started with a full-forward line of Davy Maloney, Mikey Lee and Eoin McCormack with Christy Moorehouse and Mikey Boland pulled out to the half-forward line. Joey Driver picked up Christy Moorehouse while Warren Kavanagh moved to limit the effect of Boland. What followed was a half of hurling that would leave Glenealy leading by 1-6 to 0-1 at the first water break and 1-11 to 0-5 at the half-time whistle.

It was 1-3 to 0-1 after six minutes, Christy Moorehouse with a magical goal and points from Mikey Lee after 21 seconds, Cian Lohan after a superb catch and a free from the maestro himself, Moorehouse. Glenealy’s only reply was an early score from Gary Hughes as Glenealy could make little or no headway due to the class of the Bray defence, the eternal brilliance of John Henderson, the tenacity of Karl Lacey and Peter Kiely and the feverish hunting of the midfield of Luke Maloney and Diarmuid Masterson.

Glenealy almost snatched a massive lifeline when Gary Byrne pulled for goal, but the excellent Conor McNally saved, and Danny Staunton went wide from the 65. You knew things weren’t right when the talented Staunton was firing wide and not being overly involved in the play.

Glenealy survived a goal threat from Eoin McCormack with McCormack having to leave the play briefly for treatment, but nothing could halt the Bray pressure.

Christy Moorehouse scored a point most hurlers will only dream about soon after, feinting to fire off his left before turning and driving over off his right way out from goal on the stand side.

The Bray sharpshooter now had Declan Conyard for company as Glenealy tried to somehow stop his march.

A wide from Tommy Doyle did little to raise the spirits of the great Glenealy crowd who turned up in big numbers for the big day.

A foul on Mikey Boland allowed Christy the chance to increase the lead which he did before Boland himself rifled over after 15 to leave it 1-6 to 0-1 as an air of disbelief settled on the crowd when the water break as called.

It got worse before it got better for Glenealy. Mikey Lee escaped the attention of Joey Driver to increase the lead before finally Glenealy started to find their feet.

Gavin Weir fired over a free for a foul on Danny Staunton by Davy Maloney and then Alan Driver drove over from distance. However, the lift was temporary as Bray went on to add points for Moorehouse (two frees) and Boland while Glenealy kept their scoreboard ticking over courtesy of Danny Staunton (free) and Gavin Weir (free) to leave it 1-11 to 0-5 at the break and Glenealy gasping for breath and wondering what the hell had just happened as Bray had created a prairie of space in front of their full-forward line and had brought a savage intensity to the game that Michael Anthony O’Neill’s men had no answer to.

Wayne O’Gorman was introduced after the long half-time break where two jubilee teams were introduced to the crowd, but he would only last four minutes before having to leave because of injury. Jack Kavanagh replaced.

Things weren’t running so smoothly for Bray early doors with a poor strike and a wide while Daire Lohan and Arran Murphy were introduced for Daire Henderson and Diarmuid Masterson (injury). A Gavin Weir free opened the second-half scoring as Jonathan O’Neill Snr came in for Gary Hughes.

Onwards we went. Another Weir free, this time answered by Eoin McCormack, 1-12 to 0-7 and we get to the water break with the same total, but a few yellow cards added to the list as the game is played hard and fast.

And then a lifeline for Glenealy. Gavin Weir takes a ball from Alan Driver and lashes home past Conor McNally, 1-12 to 1-7, five points between the teams, momentum shifting, Glenealy’s goal threat reawakened.

But Bray Emmets could always stilke back when required. As close as Glenealy came, Bray could always push back although thesight of Eoin McCormack picking up a second yellow must have concerned their supporters on the bank.

Credit to Glenealy, they closed that gap with three points with 30 mimnutes on the second half clock with Weir, Jack Kavanagh and Sam O’Dowd getting in on the sxcoring and when five minutes of added time was announced you wondered could they spring the shock of all shocks.

But Bray Emmets stood tall. They repelled the high balls and they stuck hard for scores at the other end through Christy Moorehouse (free) and an outstanding effort from play after great work by Peter Kiely.

Bray Emmets are the champions again. They achieved the three-in-a-row. They are class champions. They are complete champions. They can win with flair or with guts, or both. They can tear you apart with hurling or jump into the trenches. They don’t care.

And a special word for John Henderson. A three-in-a-row at Minor in 2008, 2009 and 2010, a three-in-a-row at Senior in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and another three-in-a-row in 2019, 2020 and 2021. That is some achievement.

Add to that the fact that Marc Lennon has been captain for the entirety of the most recent three-in-a-row and we are watching history unfold in front of our eyes with a very special group of young men who will now go on and look to do the county proud at Leinster.

In fairness, who in their right mind would back against them? Oh wait...

Bray Emmets: Conor McNally; Peter Kiely, Karl Lacey, Seanie Maloney; Daire Henderson, John Henderson, Cian Lohan (0-1); Luke Maloney, Diarmuid Masterson; Mikey Lee (0-2), Marc Lennon, Eoin McCormack (0-1); Davy Maloney, Mikey Boland (0-2), Christy Moorehouse (1-10, 6f). Subs: Ben McCormack for L Maloney (8, blood, reversed after 11), Shane Lohan for C Lohan (26), Arran Murphy for D Masterson (36, inj), Daire Lohan for D Henderson (36), Ronan McMahon for A Murphy (48), Ben McCormack for D Maloney (59).

Glenealy: Cian Staunton’ Declan Conyard, Joey Driver, Ronan Manley; Warren Kavanagh, Danny Staunton (0-2, 1f, 1 65), Matthew Traynor; Paul O’Brien, Sam O’Dowd (0-1); Jamie Byrne, Gavin Weir (1-5, 5f), Tommy Doyle; Gary Hughes (0-1), Alan Driver (0-1), Gary Byrne. Subs: Wayne O’Gorman for R Manley (H/T), Jonathan O’Neill Jnr for G Hughes (H/T), Jack Kavanagh (0-1) for W O’Gorman (34, inj), Robert Byrne for D Conyard (41), Gary Hughes for J Byrne (48).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)