Brilliant Bray Emmets rejoice as late Tinahely rally falls short in cracking Junior ‘B’ decider

Liam Morgan and Ishmael Mnensa celebrate with the Junior 'B' cup after Bray Emmets defeated Tinahely in the county final.

Bray Emmets players and supporters celebrate after the final whistle of the Philip Doyle Junior 'B' football final against Tinahely.

Bray Emmets 2-13

Tinahely 3-9

Bray Emmets had to survive a late rally by Tinahely in order to be crowned Junior ‘B’ football champions at Aughrim on Saturday last.

Trailing by seven points with five minutes of normal time remaining, Tinahely appeared to have no hope, no chance.

Suddenly in the time remaining they threw caution to wind. They had nothing to lose. They fired everything at their opponents . Unfortunately, they didn’t have a kitchen sink.

Goals by centre-forward Alan Nolan and substitute Anthony Phelan left them an agonising one point adrift at Darragh Byrne’s final whistle, and no doubt heartbroken they hadn’t started their come-back a little earlier.

Notwithstanding, this was a good contest between the two teams. There was nothing between the sides in the first quarter, the sides deadlocked for a second time at 0-3. Corner-forward Rory O’Dare landed a fine brace for Tinahely, the second from an acute, difficult angle.

But in truth the opening 30 minutes belonged in large measure to Bray Emmet’s full-forward Tim Harrington who exuded football nous and class in abundance.

Creating space to be fed the ball, he weaved and jinked his way past one and two opponents at a time and drilled over five smashing points from his accurate boots. There appeared to be no stopping him.

Niall Gaffney landed a point and an excellent brace from centre-back Jack Treacy rounded off Bray’s double scores advantage at the break, 0-8 to 0-4.

Obviously Tinahely discussed tactics for the second half. Top of the agenda was dealing with the threat being posed by Harrington.

Tinahely had great success with that objective. Harrington was taken out of the equation.

But when one door was closed on them, Bray opened one or two others. A minute or two into the new half and corner-forward Andrew Conway had found the back of the Tinahely net.

Alongside Conway, Niall McGraynor was also working his magic for the Emmets, particularly from frees.

Approaching the three-quarter stage Bray had stretched their lead 1-10 to 0-6.

On 47 minutes Tinahely’s Alan Nolan stepped up to free on the left flank and about 45 metres from goal. The best he could hope for, we thought, was a point if he was lucky.

He pumped the ball goalwards in hope and expectation. As it reached the small square, the ball dipped viciously, deceived everyone, most especially the Bray defence, and took off like a rocket into the net.

The margin and arrears down to four, 1-6 to 1-10. Tinahely thrown a lifeline. The question - could they grab it?

Niall McGraynor seemed to steady the Bray ship as he drilled another free between the sticks. The Emmets were poised to take-off once more. Corner-back James Byrne pressed forward in attacking mode, took an assist from his corner-forward Andrew Conway and squeezed the ball inside the far post from a tight angle.

Bray back seven points clear (2-11 to 1-7) and the clock was ticking.

A minute later Alan Nolan had thrown Tinahely another lifeline with his second goal. Bray’s lead back down to four once more.

A game that had looked done and dusted was now in the melting pot. The clock was also on the edge - just three minutes to the end of normal time.

Andrew Conway tried to help Bray breathe a little easier with a point but Rory O’Dare made hearts race faster as he raised an answering white flag for Tinahely.

Three minutes into injury time and both teams were in need of sedatives. The temperature and tension gone through the roof as super sub Anthony Phelan blasted to the Bray net for Tinahely’s third goal.

Could the unthinkable of eight minutes earlier be about to happen? Could Tinahely pull it off? The clock decided otherwise, and Bray were worthy winners. The cup was presented to their captain, wing-back Fin Greene.

Bray Emmets: Jamie Queeney; Mark Cusack, Cormac Martin, James Byrne (1-0); Fin Green, Jack Treacy (0-2), Liam Morgan; Rob Walsh, Aaron Walsh; Niall Gaffney (0-1), Niall McGraynor (0-3, 3f), Nathan Prunty; John Kinch Tim Harrington (0-5), Andrew Conway (1-1). Subs: Padraig Doyle for J Kinch, Ishmael Mnensa for L Morgan.

Tinahely: Damian Darcy; Larry Keating, Thomas Hayden, Callum Mutton; James Tyrrell, Fionn Furlong, Adam Haddon (0-1); David Dillon, Patrick Murphy; John Blake, Alan Nolan (2-1), Odhran Doyle (0-1), Rory O’Dare (0-3), Sean Murphy (0-1), Oisin Gorman (0-1). Subs: Anthony Phelan (1-0) for S Murphy, Raymond McGlynn for C Mutton, Daniel Ging for M Glynn.

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus)