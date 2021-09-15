Brilliant Blesso power home to claim U16 ‘A’ crown

The victorious Blessington footballers after their comprehensive victory over Tinahely in the under-16 ‘A’ county final in Aughrim last Saturday afternoon.

The Blessington under-16 footballers powered to the ‘A’ county title with a stunning performance against a brave Tinahely in the County Grounds in Aughrim on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were hugely impressive for the majority of this game during which they brought to bear their full gamut of skills and talents and displayed a really wholesome understanding of their play and each other as they moved from defence to attack and vice versa.

Tinahely suffered two terrible blows early on with Ciara Connolly and the talismanic Aobha Harmon both going off injured, Connolly in the seventh minute, Harmon after just 21, and although they brought the game to Blessington early doors there was no denying that Blessington were the better team on the day.

It took 24 seconds for the Blues to open their account with a point, that coming from Aisling Brennan after good work from Emily-Rose O’Toole, Leila Shannon and the excellent Aibhe King. The lethal Robyn Brennan grabbed the first of her six points 50 seconds later and she added another after nine minutes to make it 0-3 to 0-0 with Tinahely having lost Ciara Connolly in the meantime.

But Tinahely weren’t there to make up the numbers. Eimear Breslin shaved the upright after industrious work from Emma Kinsella and Chloe Sheehy before a long run from Aobha Harmon ended with her firing home sweetly past Anna Carylon in the Blessington goal for the perfect response to Blessington’s powerful start. Harmon, who looked well up for this game, added a great score moments later to reply to Sadhbh Fisher’s opening score, from a free, to leave the sides level at 0-4 to 1-1 after 13.

But the movement and passing by Blessington was exceptional in the context of this game. Once they broke from their own defence they could eat up the space in front of them or feed their hungry forwards. Robyn Brennan had half a goal chance that was cleared out by the Tinahely defence for 45 and what followed was a thing of beauty. Sadhbh Fisher spotted Aisling Brennan behind the Tinahely full-back line. She lifted the 45 over the heads of the defenders, into the arms of Brennan who lashed home to the back of the net. It was a superb goal and made even better by the fact that Brennan followed it up with a sweet point although had she spotted Robyn Brennan inside her it would have almost certainly resulted in another major.

Tinahely were giving as good as they were getting at this stage, and they were causing the Blues problems when they ran at them, and they almost had a second goal when Aine Darcy pulled the trigger only to see Anna Carlyon pulling off a wicked save.

Losing Aobha Harmon was a massive blow to Tinahely and between the water break and half-time Blessington wrenched open a 2-9 to 1-1 gap, the goal a peach from Sadhbh Fisher who drilled home a rocket to the corner of Niamh Whelan’s net, giving the Tinahely netminder absolutely no chance. Whelan would have a fine game given the pressure she was under.

Speaking of fine games, Blessington’s Aibhe King was superb in the first half, covering acres of space and running hard at the Tinahely defence while full-back Orlaith O’Gallchobhair was pure class.

The injuries required a reshuffle by Tinahely. Laci Jane Shannon, who had been tasked with marking Sadhbh Fisher, was moved to midfield with Eimear Breslin dropping from centre forward to centre back.

However, it was an impossible task for Tinahely and Blessington put the game to bed by the second water break, opening up a 3-14 to 1-2 lead with the third major coming from Aisling Brennan who nearly ripped the net off the goals at the dressing room end with a rocket of a shot from close range.

Blessington’s fourth goal was scored by Sadhbh Fisher and topped a comprehensive and quality display from a young side who have been coming for a number of years now and who will hopefully go on to realise their huge potential in the years to follow.

Tinahely never gave up and fought right to the end but they came up against a serious opponent on the day but these players will enjoy brighter days in the jersey without a shadow of a doubt.

Blessington: Anna Carlyon; Elain O’Dwyer, Orlaith O’Gallchobhair, Roisin Doyle; Aoife Cullen, Erin McMahon, Aoibheann Bailey; Emily-Rose O’Toole, Leila Shannon; Aisling Brennan (2-3), Sadhbh Fisher (2-4, 4f), Aibhe King (0-1); Ava O’Driscoll, Robyn Brennan (0-6), Clara Keane (0-1). Subs: Ava Jordan Dempsey for R Doyle (29), Paige McDonald for A O’Driscoll (34), Asia Duggan (0-1) for C Keane (38), Niamh Brennan for E O’Dwyer (52).

Tinahely: Niamh Whelan; Kayla Tighe, Ciara O’Brien, Ava O’Keeffe; Ciara Connolly, Laci Jane Shannon, Emma Keenan; Aobha Harmon (1-2), Emma Kinsella; Emily Ging, Eimear Breslin, Aoife Stafford; Chloe Sheehy, Aine Darcy, Olivia Shannon. Grace Mulhall for C Connolly (7, inj), Emma Healy for A Harmon (21, inj), Katelyn Byrne for C Sheehy (38), Aobha Harmon for E Healy, Chloe Sheehy for A Harmon.

Referee: Brian Foley