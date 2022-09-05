Brilliant Blesso emerge from extra-time thriller with Shillelagh-Coolboy

Blessington 2-13

Shillelagh-Coolboy 1-15

Blessington pulled off an extraordinary victory in the quarter-final of the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ football championship when they overcame a gallant Shillelagh-Coolboy after two 10-minute periods of extra-time to prevail by one point.

When Eoin Phibbs arrived at Baltinglass on Saturday night last, September 3, he was faced with being three players short of his selected team. He had only three substitutes, all of whom started, and Blessington proceeded to play the entire game and extra-time period with their starting 15.

However, the final outcome of the game looked unlikely for much of the first half as the Coollattin side playing into the road goal, took the game to the Blessington men for much of the half.

Wayne Kinsella, in from the start instead of Conor Murphy at midfield, got the opening point in the first minute. The maroon clad side pressed forward, and Dan Nolan was denied a goal by a smart save.

Wayne Kinsella pointed a free and PJ Mulhall made it 0-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Blessington were struggling to get any kind of rhythm going and were fortunate that Shillelagh-Coolboy were wayward with some of their shooting. Full-forward Jordan Nolan got the lakesiders off the mark with a pointed free, but Shillelagh-Coolboy continued to press forward.

Finley Nolan shot a left-footed point and Dean Grandy was unfortunate to see a fisted effort come back off the crossbar. Their wide count was mounting also.

Jordan Nolan converted two frees to keep Blessington in touch. PJ Mulhall brought the first half scoring to a close with a point in added time to leave Shillelagh-Coolboy leading by 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time. It should have been more, but they probably felt little cause for alarm yet.

However, Blessington appeared to turn over a new leaf and began the second half a transformed team. Where they depended heretofore on Jordan Nolan for scores from frees, they now began to score from play and got some wonderful points throughout the second half.

Ciaran Mescall and Thomas Fisher had the sides level at 0-5 apiece by 10 minutes. More importantly the Lakesiders were now a different team and the Coollattin side had a battle on their hands.

Ciaran Mescall pointed Blessington into the lead, but their goal had a narrow escape when Brendan Behan shot into the side netting. Mescall then put the cat among the pigeons when he goaled after 12 minutes.

Shillelagh-Coolboy had been rocked back on their heels but a point from Wayne Kinsella steadied the ship a little. Sean Mescall responded for Blessington but when Callum Patterson sent a ground shot to the net it signaled that the game was back on. 1-7 to 1-6 now in favour of Blessington but the Coollattin side were back in the game and attacking strongly from the half backs up field.

The tempo of the game had risen, and we now had a championship battle. The Blessington defence rose to the challenge, well marshalled by Luke O’Brien at full-back. Wayne Kinsella brought the sides level at 1-7 each before Thomas Fisher went into a 10-minute period when he scored three points from play, one after the other, one better than the other.

The first came after 20 minutes but PJ Mulhall equalised with an equally brilliant point. 1-8 each before Jordan Nolan restored the lakesiders advantage from a free. PJ O’Keeffe was denied a goal at the expense of a 45 which Wayne Kinsella converted. 1-9 apiece and Kinsella put his side ahead when he fisted them into the lead.

Back came Thomas Fisher to kick two great points and Blessington were a point up as the half headed for the added time period.

Cian Moules came to the rescue and the game finished level at 1-11 each. We now headed for two periods of extra-time.

For Shillelagh this was dejavu following their epic battle with Laragh earlier in the championship. Blessington’s dilemma was straight forward. Could the 15 warriors last the extra-time?

The Coollattin side started well and had two points on the board from Conor Murphy (free) and Finley Nolan. But Blessington wing forward Lukas Sarkauskas pushed the lakesiders ahead with a goal coming up to the end of the first period.

A Cian Moules point left the sides still tied at 2-11 to 1-14. Two Blessington points from Jordan Nolan (free) and Sean Mescall nudged Blessington ahead again.

Once again Wayne Kinsella reduced the gap to the minimum from a 45 but try as they might Shillelagh-Coolboy failed to get the equaliser and Blessington held on for a famous victory.

Blessington: Daniel Keogh; Liam Phibbs, Luke O’Brien, James Dooley; Ethan Cotter, Conal O’Gallchobhair, Cillian Bailey; James Kearns, Thomas Fisher (0-4); Lukas Sarkauskas (1-0), Sean Mescall (0-2), David Phibbs; Ciaran Mescall (0-2), Jordan Nolan (0-5, 5f), Warren McDonagh.

Shillelagh-Coolboy: Caoimhin Rawson; Ruairi O’Brien, Daire Foley, Daniel Behan; Aaron Kinsella, Jonathan Smyth, Finley Nolan (0-2); Wayne Kinsella, Brendan Behan; Dan Nolan, PJ O’Keeffe, PJ Mulhall (0-3); Conor Clinton, Dean Grandy, Callum Paterson (1-0). Subs: Enda Foley, Cian Moules (0-2).

Referee: Pat Dunne (Hollywood)