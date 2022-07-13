Brilliant Billy on fire for Bray Wanderers against Mayo

Bray's under-14s who defeated Mayo away in the Eddie Wallace Cup last weekend.

Mayo 2

Bray Wanderers 3

Bray’s Billy O’Neill was the star of the show for the under-14 side when he bagged a quick-fire hat-trick against Mayo to help his side to their second Group D win in the Eddie Wallace Cup last weekend.

Having begun their campaign with a 4-2 home triumph over Cavan Monaghan FC at Ballycorus last week, the Green and Whites followed that up with a 3-2 success over Mayo on Saturday at Solar 21 Park in Milebush.

After scoring the opening goal against Cavan Monaghan, man of the match Billy O’Neill laid claim to the match ball against Mayo with three goals in the last 15 minutes of the first third of 30 minutes of action.

Under sweltering conditions on the all-weather surface, the second 30 minutes was a much more even affair as no further opportunities were converted by either side. But the hosts had come more into the contest in the middle third.

Having succumbed to Galway United 7-2 the week previous in their opening Group D tie, Mayo rallied and pulled one back after the hour through David Lally.

They made it a nervous ending for the visitors when Christopher McHale-Tarpey netted right on full time.

In between, Wanderers went close to a fourth goal but Josh Delves, Billy O’Neill and Adam Keane could not apply the finishing touch with a series of chances thanks to a save by the home custodian.

With Galway United defeating Cavan Monaghan FC 4-2 at Cootehill on Saturday, it means the Group D winners will be decided on Saturday, July 16 next. With both clubs on six-points, Bray will host Galway at Ballycorus with a 1pm kick-off.

Bray Wanderers: Liam Billings; Tadgh Worthington, Noah Byrne, Callum Kenna, Evan Lynch; Jake Fulton, Darragh Sherlock; Billy Martin, Adam Keane, Josh Delves; Billy O’Neill. Subs: Jake O’Neill, Max Free, Jack Maguire, Ethan Doyle, Cristiano Bramley, Alex Forde.