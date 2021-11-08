Brilliant Barndarrig cruise to Junior ‘A’ crown with victory over brave Baltinglass

Harry Leonard and John Andy Kinsella after the Junior 'A' football final between Barndarrig and Baltinglass in Pearse's Park.

Barndarrig captain Paul Ryan is presented with the cup by Wicklow GAA Chairman Martin Fitzgerald.

Barndarrig celebrating their victory in the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior 'a' Football Championship final against Baltinglass in Pearse's Park, Arklow.

Barndarrig players celebrate after defeating Baltinglass in the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ Football Championship final in Pearse’s Park on Saturday.

Barndarrig 1-15

Baltinglass 0-8

“It’s nice to be celebrating for a change.”

That was the reaction of one Bardarrig fan as the team and supporters gathered to see Paul Ryan lift the cup after years of banging on the door of the Junior ‘A’ championship.

They’ve reached Junior ‘A’ semi-finals and finals galore in the past, most of the time being beaten by the eventual champions.

The common refrain is that this is a young team which has utterly dominated the Junior ‘A’ championship, their average winning margin is 14 points and no team got closer than seven, and which has untapped potential.

They are in a good place for a big say in future Intermediate championships.

They’re not all youngsters though, and victory must be the sweetest thing for Michael Murphy, still the main man on the team.

Nine years on from scoring seven points in his only other final victory when Barndarrig won the Junior ‘B’ title, Murphy repeated the trick to get his hands on the ‘A’ title.

He’ll now no longer call himself a Junior footballer and get to test his mettle against Intermediate defenders.

As will the rest of the team that have many great qualities, both obvious and not so obvious.

They controlled the midfield third, with Anthony Quinn ruling the skies. Malachy Stone wore 13 but drifted out the field too to complement his midfielders.

At certain times it felt like William Rogers in the Baltinglass goal was kicking against a wall and only for some poor shooting in the first half Barndarrig would have been out of sight rather than six points ahead.

The defence went about their jobs with the minimum of fuss, limiting Baltinglass to only four points in each half.

For Baltinglass, who had a great year coming into the game and racked up huge scores like Barndarrig, the inquest will be short. They were simply beaten by a better team.

Barndarrig played with the wind in the first half and had three points on the scoreboard after five minutes, Malachy Stone, Michael Murphy and Paul Ryan from a free doing the honours.

Baltinglass responded well with Arun Daly Danne sandwiching a point between two Sean O’Brien efforts to level the game after ten minutes.

When Paul Ryan pushed Barndarrig ahead and Brian Lord equalised on 18 minutes, it looked like these two teams would be evenly matched.

Barndarrig had other ideas though and reeled off 1-3 without reply in the final 12 minutes of the half to take a firm grip on proceedings.

This was when their midfield supremacy was at its greatest, and Michael Murphy scored two of the points.

The goal came from John Andrew Kinsella after some very good interplay between his teammates. The Baltinglass defence couldn’t lay a hand on a player or the ball.

Corner-back Tom O’Shea roamed forward for the final point of the half, and the Kilmacurra men led by 1-7 to 4 points at half-time.

It could have been much more. They kicked seven wides in the first half.

Indeed, they started the second half looking for a knockout blow, and but for a good save and the post Barndarrig would have had another two goals.

They were content with kicking over points after that and even against the wind in the second half they still outscored Baltinglass by eight points to four.

The closest Baltinglass got after half time was within five points, Alan Barrett with a nice score off his left, but in the seven minutes before their next score Barndarrig had scored four of their own.

There were no celebrations until the game ticked into added time, the Barndarrig players and supporters waiting until the referee blew his full-time whistle to finally erupt after years of hurt.

They go on to meet Kilcullen from Kildare in the Leinster championship, and manager John Begley has his team in a very good position to do well.

Barndarrig: Kevin Cullen; James Cullen, Andrew Peter Kavanagh, Tom O’Shea (0-1); Shane Whelan, Martin Cullen, Joe O’Shea; Anthony Quinn, Jacques McCall (0-01); Michael Crowley, Paul Ryan (0-4, 2f), Michael Cullen; Malachy Stone (0-1), Michael Murphy (0-7, 1f), John Andrew Kinsella (1-1). Subs: Jack Parsons for Michael Crowley (38); Richie Murray for Shane Whelan (61); Tom Doyle for Michael Cullen, Bernard Quinn for Anothny Quinn (62); James Quinn for Joe O’Shea (63).

Baltinglass: William Rogers; Paul Colgan, Jason Steed, Sean Parke; William Brien, Aaron Barrett, Mick Dowling; Niall O’Connor, Conor Keogh; Tommy Cullen, Brian Lord (0-1), Arun Daly Danne (0-1); Lee Furlong, Sean O’Brien (0-2, 1f), Alan Barrett (0-3, 2f). Subs: Chris Grimes for Mick Dowling, Jack Fleming (0-1) for Niall O’Connor (both 36); Jack Timmins for Lee Furlong, Jason Kenny for Conor Keogh (both 47); Ross Nolan for Sean O’Brien (55).

Referee: Martin Molloy (Annacurra)