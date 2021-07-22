Bright future for Wicklow camogie after All-Ireland win

An emotional Pat Dunne embraces his daughter and Wicklow captain Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne as she makes her way up to accept the All-Ireland trophy in Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan last weekend.

Bray camogie players who represented Wicklow in the All-Ireland U16 ‘D’ championship victory in Cavan on Sunday, from left, Laura Doyle, Emma Nesbit, Arriana Zeller, Martha Lackey and April Harty, celebrate after the final whistle of their win over Mayo.

Last Sunday’s victory for the Wicklow under-16 camogie team in the Tesco All-Ireland ‘D’ championship final in Cavan could be a massive boost for the future of the game in the county providing, as team mentors Rory Connolly and Max Molloy said after the game, this team are kept together, and the same zeal and endeavour currently being unleashed around the county by all involved continues for years to come.

People with their glass half empty may point to this being a ‘D’ championship but that’s an outlook that ignores the fact that steps on journeys have to be taken, gradual improvements made, and life breathed into a game that probably hasn’t realised its potential in recent years in Wicklow.

The sight of the Wicklow adult team competing and competing brilliantly in the league with new manager Sean Fleming on board was a welcome sight to behold and we await the Nancy Murray Cup campaign with hope in our hearts.

But the vision that was this under-16 team blitzing a capable Mayo side in a venue like Breffni Park on a glorious afternoon in front of a proud and vocal Wicklow crowd suggests that that adult team will prosper in years to come if the talent that is on the under-16 team and the other underage sides behind them keeps filtering through.

Rory Connolly and Max Molloy have no doubt as to the potential within the county. Over 70 players turned up for the first session at the start of this under-16 adventure and from that night the All-Ireland winning squad was formed and an under-15 development squad.

Both men couldn’t have been prouder of their young side last weekend, and both readily admitted that most of the achievement lies at the feet of the players themselves.

‘The girls, from the start, they turned up. They knew they had a job to do. We didn’t really have much to do with it. The girls sorted themselves out, they stayed cool and calm. They went out on to the pitch; they had a plan and they stuck to it perfectly. Exactly what they were asked to do, they done, and it shows on the scoreboard,’ said Max Molloy.

‘We simply asked them to fight tooth-and-nail for every single ball in every single part of the pitch, and the girls did that, and they did it really well,’ added Rory Connolly. ‘I’m really, really proud of the girls today and I think it’s a sign that camogie in Wicklow is really moving forward. It’s not just this team. There’s a Minor team, there are under-14 teams. There were well over 70 kids up at the under-14 development squad. It’s a tribute to Breda (Donnelly) there, to Fionnuala (Tyrrell), to Ivor (Lehane) and the County Board that the development of camogie is definitely on the up.

‘It required very, very little input from myself and Max. There was a wee bit of tweaking here and there, but those girls know how to play the game of camogie. They have commitment, they have the strength and the determination, and I think, most importantly, they have the skills. They have been coached in the modern method of playing camogie and that’s the method that wins you things like this,’ he added.

‘There were 15 of them out there (playing really well), and the only thing we asked of them going out was to have no regrets, give it 100 per cent, and just don’t come off the pitch with regrets,’ said Max.

Going in at half-time Wicklow held a handsome advantage and credit to the management team they had their day well planned for the most part and whisked the girls into the cool shade beneath the stand whereas the Mayo team stood on the sideline in the blazing heat.

The worry for Wicklow at that time was the danger of an early goal for Mayo in the second half but Rory Connolly says that the message at the break was the same as it always had been, to fight for every ball.

‘Message at half-time was the same as it always is with a team like this: the score goes back to 0-0 and we fight tooth-and-nail for every single ball in every single part of the pitch. And that’s what they did. There wasn’t really any difference between the two halves. And in the heat the other girls would tire and then we would get goals,’ he said.

Add to that a strong bench with the likes of Emily Kinsella, Molly Hynes, Skye Byrne, Aisling Byrne, Chloe Cullen, Juliet Ní Chonaill, Grave Drumgoole and Aoibhe Traynor ready to come in and play their part and you have some of the secret of this success.

‘And we had girls to put in, and that was our advantage,’ agreed Max Molloy. ‘The eight subs we had could have easily started the game. But it’s a numbers game. We can only put on eight (subs). We could have changed the 15. It’s a pity.

Looking to the future, Rory Connolly says he hopes that an under-17 development team emerges and that a Wicklow victory in a Minor championship would further the development to the next stage.

‘Next year hopefully there’ll be an under-17 development team, depends on what the county looks for. I think it’s really important to keep this team together. They’ll play 17s, hopefully, next year and then up from Minor. If Wicklow could win a Minor championship, I think that’s camogie development needs, to show that we can do it,’ he said.

Max Molloy says there is absolutely no reason whatsoever why these players and those coming behind them can’t lift camogie in Wicklow to levels beyond our wildest dreams providing the hard work continues, the County Board are supported at every turn and that talent like that within this squad continues to be nurtured.

‘The first night we were in the County Grounds 76 players turned up. Now we have an under-15 development team and this team from one night. The numbers coming through are huge. If we can keep them all together and keep them going and keep supporting the County Board, there’s nowhere we can’t go. There’s no reason why, in a couple of years’ time, that Wicklow are not competing for Intermediate championships, Senior championships, All-Ireland medals. Those girls in there believe they are going to win a Senior All-Ireland,’ he said.