Brian is first swimmer home in inaugural King of Greystones event

Back: Aoife Sexton with dog Jessie, Janet Barrett. Front: Ger and Ingrid Devin and Niamh Coffey at the King of Greystones Swim.

Isobel and Harry O'Sullivan with Lexie and Harvey Sherlock, and Ella Mullins enjoying a snack at the King of Greystones Swim.

Daisy and Jonnie Bennett enjoying the King of Greystones Swim.

Lucy and Billy Glynn at the King of Greystones Swim.

Steve McManus, Mick McGonagle, Killian Long, Marie Burke, Derek Dawson and Conor Fitzgerald at the King of Greystones Swim.

Wicklow Swimming Club’s Brian Harris was the men’s winner of the inaugural King Of Greystones Swim on Friday night.

The 1km swim at Greystones beach was run in aid of the Gavin Glynn Foundation, a charity which helps families of children battling cancer to travel overseas for treatment not available in Ireland.

It was run for the first time this year by the team behind Sunday’s King Of Greystones Triathlon, which supports the same cause.

Organiser John Glynn is Gavin’s father and was on hand to present Brian with a €100 gift card for his swimming achievement.

In second was another local man, Paudie Murphy, who earned himself €75 for beating Greystones swimming legend Ger Devin.

Ger, like Paudie, is a huge supporter of the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

He walked away with €50 and went on to take part in a relay in Sunday’s triathlon.

The women’s King Of Greystones Swim went to 2021 (and soon-to-be 2022) KOG Triathlon heroine Shannon Kelly. She beat Glenalbyn Swimming Club’s Lisa Howley, with Ellen Desmond in third.

All swimmers were treated to post-swim burgers and hot dogs from Des Doyle Butchers.