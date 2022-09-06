Brian Coen on fire for Ashford

Ashford 2-11

AGB 1-4

Ashford progressed to the semi-finals of the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ football championship with a relatively comfortable victory over AGB in Ballinakill last Friday evening.

The opening exchanges were very tentative with both sides looking to get to the pace of the game, but Ashford got off to the ideal start with their opening score being a goal from Brian Coen, the Ashford man had number 11 on his back but was playing most of the game in on the edge of the square.

A long clearance found Cormac Doyle who took on his man, but his low shot was well saved by Luke Delaney but, unfortunately for the AGB netminder, the ball bounced back out into the path of Coen who kicked the ball to the back of the net.

Like Ashford, AGB’s first score was also a goal and what a sweet strike it was too. A long-distance shot from Gary Fennell dropped in on the edge of the square and as hands went up to try and gather possession the ball spilled out and Daire McBride volleyed the ball first time straight into the top corner of the net leaving Lee Fitzpatrick with no chance.

Ashford were finding it easier to get their scores and they looked at ease with ball in hand. Michael Dickenson ventured up from full-back to kick over from distance after a long period of possession.

Brian Coen would get his second major of the game after a great sweeping move which saw the former Tipp minor gather possession, lay off to Brian Egan who played it into Danny Kavanagh who was coming off his shoulder at pace. As the AGB defence closed in he turned and had Brian Coen coming in and as he received the ball he’s dragged to the ground and referee Ciaran Goff is left with no option but to award the penalty. Coen coolly slots the ball to the net to leave the half-time score reading Ashford 2-5, AGB 1-2.

Ashford picked up where they left off in the second half by getting the ball to their sharpshooter Brian Coen who seemed as if he couldn’t miss and who finished the game with an impressive 2-5 to his name.

AGB, who were finding the Ashford rearguard very hard to break down, started to shoot for scores from range and landed an impressive score from Ross McBride.

The goalmouth action wasn’t as exciting as the opening half, and it was a major that AGB were going to need to get themselves back into the game but unfortunately for them it never materialised.

The teams would trade points for the remainder of the game. An eye-of-the needle pass from Brendan Manning found Brian Coen who tapped the ball over the bar to close out the scoring to leave it 2-11 to 1-4 to Ashford.

Ashford: Lee Fitzpatrick; Joey Driver, Michael Dickenson (0-1), Rian Dwyer; Sam Bishop, Craig Lawlor, Rob Clarkson; David Dowling (0-1), Danny Kavanagh; Ross Quinn, Brian Coen (2-5), Cal Connelly; Brian Egan (0-1), Dean Mooney, Cormac Doyle (0-2). Subs used: Gavin Weir, Mikey Treanor, Brendan Manning.

AGB: Luke Delaney; Daire Furlong, Corey Mills, Sean McCarthy; Ben Fennell, Tadhg O’Callaghan, Kyle Dowling; Tommy New, Patrick O’Halloran; Padraig Bermingham, Shane McBride (0-1), Gary Fennell; Daragh Culleton, Philip Gleeson (0-2), Daire McBride (1-0). Subs used: Liam Moore, Chris O’Brien, Ros McBride (0-1), Garrett Kenny.

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)