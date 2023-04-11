Brennan and D’Arcy shine as Wicklow U16s beat Westmeath

Wicklow 5-13

Westmeath 3-8

Despite the usual spoilsport of a strong breeze blowing downfield into the clubhouse end at the St. Patrick’s GAA ground on Dunbur Road in Wicklow, visitors Westmeath and Wicklow served up an enjoyable Leinster U16 ‘B’ championship game on Saturday last April 8.

The home side came into the game badly needing a positive result having already lost to Laois and Longford. The Lake County girls had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and went into the lead in the opening minute with a point from midfielder Sarah O’Sullivan.

Wicklow struggled to get the ball forward into attack, but they were dangerous whenever they did. Corner-forward Robyn Brennan had the ball in the Westmeath net after two minutes. Points from Amy Lalor and Brennan again had the Garden County ladies on 1-2 after four minutes.

Westmeath’s Aoife Keegan and Sarah O’Sullivan reduced the leeway with two points as Westmeath began to apply pressure using their wind advantage. The Wicklow half-back line of Erin McMahon, Aoife Wafer and Cria Cullen, plus a full-back line ably led by full-back Alannah Sheridan were giving little away softly.

In addition, Westmeath did themselves no favours by shooting a few bad wides. When Áine D’Arcy got through for a second Wicklow goal on ten minutes, it left the home side with a cushion of five points as Westmeath continued to apply more pressure.

Points from Kate Stuart Traynor (2), Margaret Corcoran, Sarah O’Sullivan and Aoife Keegan had Westmeath ahead by a point. However, Wicklow were still dangerous when they broke up field and Aisling Doyle brought the sides level as half-time approached.

Sarah O’Sullivan got through for Westmeath’s first goal but as the game entered the time added period, Áine D’Arcy shot her second goal to leave Wicklow leading by 3-3 to 1-8 at half-time.

The home side were turning over with the benefit of the breeze, but they needed to use it more profitably than had the midlanders in the opening half.

Points from Aisling Doyle (2) and substitute Hannah Lawless had the Wicklow ladies ahead by four points after ten minutes. They were also guilty of some misses, but their opponents found shooting into the Wicklow goal almost impossible.

However, when Kate Stuart Trainor scored Westmeath’s second goal, it helped to keep their hopes alive.

But Wicklow gradually began to improve their accuracy and further points from D’Arcy, Aisling Doyle, Amy Lalor, Robyn Brennan (2), Erin McMahon, Charlotte Doyle plus further goals from Áine D’Arcy and Robyn Brennan brought the final Wicklow tally to 5-13.

The impressive Aoife Keegan gained some of degree of satisfaction for Westmeath when she converted a penalty to bring the midlanders’ final total to 3-8. Final score: Wicklow 5-13, Westmeath 3-8.

Wicklow: Amy Monaghan; Beibhinn Lavery, Alannah Sheridan, Catherine Bourke; Erin McMahon (0-1), Aoife Wafer, Cria Cullen; Erin Byrne, Amy Lalor (0-2); Lily Somers, Aisling Doyle (0-4), Charlotte Doyle (0-1); Robyn Brennan (3-3), Aine Darcy (2-1), Blaithin Donelon. Subs: Hannah Lawless (0-1), Erin Lily Doyle, Aine McDonald, Niamh Kavanagh, Ava Muldoon, Rosa Lackey, Abaigael Nolan, Cara Mooney.

Westmeath: Niamh Seary; Aoife Purtill, Jessie Mannion, Muireann Donoghue; Sofia Webb, Lucy Brogan, Katie Hogg; Faye Hanley, Sarah O’Sullivan (1-3); Margaret Corcoran (0-1), Aoife Keegan (1-2), Kate Stuart Trainor (1-2); Ellen Daly, Rachel Murphy, Elizabeth Carey. Subs: Amy Crowley, Lauren White, Aoife McGrath, Lauren Kavanagh, Adian Kelly.

Referee: Jason Corcoran (Kildare)