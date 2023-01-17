Brendan Tobin appointed new Wicklow camogie manager

BRENDAN TOBIN has been appointed as the new Wicklow Senior camogie manager for 2023.

The Craanford clubman succeeds Sean Fleming, who stepped away after two years in charge at the end of the 2022 season.

Tobin is reported to have plenty of experience in camogie, having overseen a variety of intercounty teams in Wexford, including most recently the minors in 2020.

“County action gets underway, and we are delighted to introduce our 2023 adult county manager – Brendan Tobin,” said Wicklow Camogie on their social media channels last week.

“Brendan comes to us from across the southern border with years of experience on the camogie fields of Wexford as we look forward to an exciting season ahead – with an enthusiastic panel lined up – it’s all systems go!”

Tobin comes into Wicklow with the county on the crest of a wave of momentum established in 2022, hoping to carry that into 2023.

In Fleming’s final season in charge, the county got to their first-ever national league final, which they lost to Mayo, while they also got all the way to the Nancy Murray Cup final, in which they came up short against perennial rivals Tyrone.

The advancement of the underage sides continued at pace, with the minors winning the Leinster and All-Ireland ‘C’ titles.

At club level, Knockananna raised the bar as has never been seen before by winning two Leinster Junior ‘B’ championships, the Leinster Junior ‘A’, the All-Ireland Junior ‘B’, and getting to the All-Ireland Junior ‘A’ – all within the space of the past 12 months.