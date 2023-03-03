Bray’s Wanderers bright light Billy O’Neill on song for Ireland U15s against Wales at the Carlisle Grounds

Billy O'Neill of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the U15 international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Wales at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray.

Bray Wanderers underage star Billy O’Neill grabbed headlines this week when bagging three goals for his country as the Ireland Under-15s recorded back-to-back victories over Wales at the Carlisle Grounds.

After coming off the bench and scoring a stunner on Wednesday, talented O’Neill was named in the starting 11 by Head Coach Jason Donohue and he proceeded to torment the Welsh defence, scoring sweet goals in the 17th and 22nd minutes.

The Ireland team defeated the visitors 4-0 on Wednesday, with Almeria’s Ramon Martos scoring in the opening half and Cork City’s Jaden Umeh firing home a second-half brace before O’Neill’s sublime effort in front of 400 supporters at the Bray venue.

O’Neill, originally from Crumlin, has been catching the eye and netting goals aplenty with Bray Wanderers academy sides in recent years and most certainly has a bright future in the game.

Ireland team from Wednesday: Noonan (Topcu, 67), Oladiti, McDonagh, Steward (McGrath, 57), Solanke (C) (Sherlock, 70), Finneran, McDonnell, Martos (Costello, 57), Lee (Kovleveskis, 41), Noonan (O’Neill,57), Umeh (Ogbonna, 57).

Ireland team from Friday: Republic of Ireland: Topcu (Nonna, 71), Steward (Steward, 65), McGrath, McDonagh (Solanke, 41), Sherlock, Costello, Oladiti (Finneran 41), Martos (O’Donnell, 48), Kovalevskis (Umeh, 41), Ogbonna, O’Neill (Lee, 48).