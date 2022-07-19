Bray’s unbeaten run continues with draw away to Klub Kildare

The Bray under-15 team, who earned a 0-0 draw with Klub Kildare at Tougher Park last weekend.

Klub Kildare 0

Bray Wanderers 0

Bray Wanderers continued their unbeaten start to their U15 EA Sports National Underage League Tier 2 Phase 2 campaign with a battling draw away to Klub Kildare.

In desperately hot conditions at Tougher Park last Sunday afternoon, the young Seagulls registered their first clean sheet in the competition having previously beaten Sligo Rovers 3-2 and Waterford FC 2-1 at Ballycorus.

Wanderers struggled to get into the game in the first period of 30 minutes with the Lilywhite’s having the lion’s share of the possession. The home team posed a threat from set-pieces, but Republic of Ireland U16 goalkeeper Joe Collins was in fine form to claim a number of dangerous deliveries into the box.

The second half hour period was a much closer affair with the two sides having good passages of play. But both teams’ defences were on top.

The game came alive in the final 30 minutes.

Striker Daragh Emmet was unlucky to not break the deadlock, when his piledriver from 25-yards hit the underside of the crossbar.

Sub Leon O’Sullivan then flashed an effort over the bar from just inside the penalty area.

Away reserve custodian Sam Baker then had to be alert to smother a good opportunity for Kildare after a mix up in the away defence.

With just five minutes to go, O’Sullivan beat the home offside trap. And cut the ball back to Emmett but he couldn’t get proper contact on the ball.

The result leaves Bray second in the standings, with seven points from their first three games.

It leaves them two points behind headers Galway United who defeated Cobh Ramblers 2-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record of three wins so far.

Bray are on the road again this coming Thursday, July 21. They will face Galway United at Maree 4G. Kick-off is set for 6.30pm.

Bray Wanderers: Joe Collins; Fionn Murray, Alain Kizenga, Roddy Cotter; Aidan Kane; Jack Nolan, James Lonergan, Ciaran Leeson; Rhys Knight; Max Colbert, Darragh Emmett. Subs: Leon O’Sullivan, Dylan Bourke, Harry Sherlock, Eric Schütte, Sam Baker.