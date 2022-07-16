Bray’s season limping to a sorry climax following defeat to Treaty

Another disappointing night for the Seagulls at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday.

Bray Wanderers 0

Treaty United 2

Bray Wanderers’ season is limping to a sorrowful climax after their latest showing of apathy virtually ended their paper-thin play-off hopes.

An Enda Curran double – a goal in each half – killed off the Co. Wicklow club who finished with 10 men after debutant Joe Gorman was dismissed late on.

Bray’s frailties were there for all to see as Curran fired Treaty United ahead from a penalty after 10 minutes. Curran’s second arrived seven minutes into the second as his volley found the net from inside the area.

Pat Devlin had to plan without Conor Clifford once again as he continued to serve his suspension. On the bright side for Bray was the presence of club captain Hugh Douglas on the bench.

Devlin made two alterations from the side that beat Athlone Town, with Dean Zambra and Kevin Knight returning to the starting XI at the expense of Eoin Massey and Karl Manahan. There was also a switch between the sticks as Michael Kelly was preferred to Stephen McGuinness.

Creatively, Treaty were quite limited at the Carlisle Grounds but they needn’t have worried as the Bray defence seemed to be in a very generous mood.

After just seven minutes, a completely undersold back-header was seized upon by Enda Curran but the hosts can count themselves blessed that his first touch was poor, and Jack Hudson recovered to muscle him off the ball.

Two minutes later, Kevin Knight took too much out of the ball and found himself under a lot of pressure. He passed the ticking time bomb to Conor McManus who was dispossessed, and Enda Curran was in. Not blessed with an abundance of pace, the veteran cleverly shaped to shoot but stepped inside and was bundled over by Hudson.

Curran dusted himself down to send Michael Kelly the wrong way from the penalty spot.

It was then Treaty’s turn to almost shoot themselves in the foot. Conor McManus was straddling the touchline when he received the ball just inside the Treaty half on 16 minutes. The visitors around him paused as they felt the ball was out but play continued and Darragh Lynch very nearly punished United as he drove low from the edge of the area. Jack Brady gathered at the second attempt.

Kurtis Byrne felt he had been fouled in the 20th minute, but his pleas were ignored. The ball then broke fortuitously behind the defence for Callum Thompson who rode a few tackles before aiming a low strike to the far corner. Brady palmed it out of immediate danger and Paul Fox’s cross/shot from the rebound was hacked away.

Moments before that, Darragh Lynch was also denied by Brady when he met Dan Blackbyrne’s cross from the right.

Treaty had a wonderful chance to double their lead before the half hour mark. Marc Ludden delivered the corner from the right, and Sean Guerins shrugged off his man to meet it. He stooped to head it, freely, from 10 yards but he didn’t get enough purchase on it and glanced it wide.

From that resulting goal-kick, Michael Kelly’s punt released Kurtis Byrne. He held off his man and lofted the bouncing ball over Brady, but it dropped wide.

There was one more sniff of goal for the visitors in the first period as Keane swung in a cross from the right and William Armshaw darted across his man and took a swipe at it but it wasn’t a clean connection which made it a routine stop for Kelly.

Jack Brady was called into action again early in the second half when Kurtis Byrne took aim from a free kick on the left channel, but the shot-stopper held it well.

And then Treaty turned on the style for their second. Bray probably weren’t worried when it was laid back to Ludden midway inside the Bray half. But his sensational first-time cross was on a plate for Curran who caught it first time, sending his volley into the ground before looping over the head of the desolate Kelly.

That second goal suddenly seemed to give Treaty a swagger. Bray, meanwhile, continued through the motions. In the 68th minute, Paul Fox failed to control a simple ball and it went straight into touch. Moments later, from a goal kick, Kelly cut it straight over the sideline. It summed up Bray’s spirits.

Colin Kelly was treated to a home debut – introduced alongside Jamie Hollywood for his club debut with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Gorman’s second debut was one to forget. Having been penalised for a foul on 85 minutes, he was guilty of dissent. Referee David Connolly didn’t take kindly to it and flashed the red card which shocked Gorman who then approached Gorman and clapped aggressively in the whisteblower’s face before being dragged away by Hollywood.

Frustrations brewed late on for Bray as they racked up three bookings and that red card in the final 13 minutes of normal time as they saw their season’s expectations slipping away in front of their eyes. There was some irony in Treaty introducing a player called Success as Bray fans realised they would have none of their own this season.

Bray Wanderers: Michael Kelly; Dan Blackbyrne, Jack Hudson, Kevin Knight, Conor McManus; Callum Thompson, Ben Feeney, Dean Zambra, Paul Fox; Kurtis Byrne; Darragh Lynch. Subs: Joe Gorman for McManus (H/T); Conor Knight for Thompson (63); Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters for K. Knight (63); Colin Kelly for Lynch (70); Jamie Hollywood for Zambra (70). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Eoin Massey, Hugh Douglas, Vilius Labutis.

Treaty United: Jack Brady; Jack Lynch, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Marc Ludden; Lee Devitt; Matthew Keane, Martin Coughlan, Stephen Christopher, William Armshaw; Enda Curran. Subs: Ben O’Riordan for Lynch (34); Joel Coustrain for Keane (65); Conor Melody for Armshaw (65); Joe Collins for Christopher (81); Success Edogun for Curran (81). Not used: Conor Winn, Jack Arra, Leon Kirrane, Scott Kirkland.

Referee: David Connolly.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.