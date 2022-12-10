Bray’s Leinster final moved from Aughrim as weather causes havoc with Wicklow sports fixtures

Bray Emmets will have a chance to win a Leinster club crown on their home pitch this afternoon when they take on Trim at 1pm after the game was moved out of Echelon Park Aughrim.

The AIB Leinster Intermediate club hurling championship final has been moved from Echelon Park Aughrim to Bray Emmets GAA Club at 1pm today (Saturday).

The decision was made this morning following a pitch inspection at the County Grounds. There had been suggestions that the game could be moved to Abbotstown but apparently those pitches are unavailable.

Elsewhere, Knockananna’s All-Ireland Junior ‘A’ camogie semi-final was moved from Kinnegad to St Loman’s GAA Club with the start time now at 1pm.

Both camogie finals, the ‘B’ and the Shield are off with the weather putting paid to the games fixed for Annacurra and Carnew Emmets.

At the time of writing, the important AIL Division 2B meeting of Greystones and Wanderers is going ahead at Dr. Hickey Park at 2.30pm and the AIL Conference final between Wicklow RFC women and Galwegians in Ashtown Lane is still scheduled for 4pm.

Finally, all of the WDSL and SFAI National Cup games fixed for various venues around and outside the county have been called off.