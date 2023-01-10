Bray’s Jackie Napier unveiled as new Wicklow GAA President

Bray Emmets and Wicklow hurling legend Jackie Napier was unveiled as the new Wicklow GAA President at the County Convention last week.

Jackie takes over the role from Fr. Liam Dunne who has stepped down after a five-year term.

“For any person to be invited to take up such a position in their native county is indeed a privilege. I hope I can justify the trust you have placed in me,” said Jackie.

“We all become members of our great association by joining a club. I was fortunate to be born into my club, and to select me tonight is testament to the place my club holds in the annals of Wicklow GAA.

“Taking over from a lifelong friend Fr. Liam Dunne is a daunting task. When we remember the other holders of this privileged position, such as Hugh Byrne, Matt Britton, Peter Keogh, Billy Lawless, I wonder what they would think of me as president. I’d say they’d have a laugh.

“My wish for our county is that it can continue on the road which has been clearly signposted by our investment in youth at club and county level over the past decade, and by the various volunteers who will reap the reward on the playing fields of Ireland,” he added.