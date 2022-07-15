Bray's Conor hurls up a storm for the Cats in Croke Park!

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, Chairperson of Cumann na mBunscol Mairead O'Callaghan, left, and Bernie Ryan representing the mini-games, with the Kilkenny team, back row, left to right, Eoin Beattie, St Mary's NS, Newtowncashel, Longford, Logan Tennyson, Coill Dubh NS Coill Dubh, Naas Kildare, Aaron Bredin, Camross NS Camos, Portaoise, Laois, Philip Larkin, Coolderry Central School, Brosna, Birr, Offaly, Ross Quinlan, Killadooley NS, Ballybrophy, Portlaoise, Laois, front row, left to right, Conor Eglington, Scoil Chualann Bóthar Vevay, Bré, Chill Mhantáin, Conor Roche, St Michaels NS, Danesfort, Kilkenny, Sean Byrne, Tynock NS, Tynock, Kiltegan, Wicklow, Ruairi Kelly, Colehill NS, Colehill, Longford, Liam Mulhare, St Mary’s NS Castle St, Cloghan, Offaly, ahead of the INTO Cumann na mBunscol GAA Respect Exhibition Go Games at half-time of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Clare at Croke Park in Dublin.

Conor Eglington, representing Scoil Chualann in Bray and Wicklow, representing Kilkenny during the INTO Cumann na mBunscol GAA Respect Exhibition Go Games at half-time of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare at Croke Park in Dublin.

Conor Eglington with members of his family in Croke Park.

Congratulations to Bray’s Conor Eglington who represented Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin and Scoil Chualann in the INTO Mini 7s in Croke Park recently. Maith thú Conor!

Conor got the chance to don the Kilkenny colours by winning the Wicklow skills competition in Ballinakil recently.

Here’s Conor’s account of the day:

Is mise Conor Eglington. Táim i rang a cúig i Scoil Chualann Bré, an scoil is fearr ar domhain. Is breá liom a bheith ag imirt iománaíocht.

When my teachers told us that there was a competition and a chance to play in Croke Park I was so excited and delighted when I heard I was chosen after the skills day down in Ballinakill.

My day in Croker was one of the best days of my life. My family and my team-mates from Bray Emmets came in to support me on the day. It was such an amazing experience. It has always been a dream of mine to play in Croke Park and hopefully in the future I will get another opportunity.

Ba mhaith liom buíochais a ghabháil leis an INTO agus Cumann na mBunscol as an deis iontach a thug said dom.

GRMA, Conor Eglington.

