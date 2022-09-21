Bray’s captain Marc Lennon is ready and able for another shot at the title

MARC LENNON’S words, Bray Emmets GAA Club is only getting started.

On Sunday afternoon, Lennon will lead out the county champions in their Senior hurling final against Glenealy, with history beckoning in the form of the elusive four-in-a-row.

It is the main event of a celebration of hurling in Wicklow that weekend, with the Junior ‘B’ final being contested between Bray and Kiltegan on Saturday, in addition to the Junior ‘A’ final between St. Patrick’s and Eire Og.

Then, on the Sunday, the Senior final will be preceded by Bray facing Kilcoole in the Intermediate decider.

“It is the best time of the year to be playing, really,” said Marc.

“I don’t think it’s really been mentioned, anything about the four-in-a-row. I think the semi-final was a massive game and a fair few people around Wicklow probably thought that Kiltegan would have been favourites going in after beating us in the league.

“We just focus on each game and hope to get the performance and hope the result will take care of itself.”

Bray has established themselves as the hurling kingpins in Wicklow over recent years, encapsulated by the club’s presence in the Junior ‘B’, Intermediate, and Senior finals. Theirs is a dynasty that has ruled over hurling in the county since Paul Carley’s men began this momentous run in 2019.

It stems from a concerted effort among the established stalwarts to create a conveyor-belt from top-to-bottom and vice-versa. Lennon, for instance, is coaching the clubs under-15s which are looking for a semi-final of their own.

The 27-year-old cut his coaching teeth in with Presentation College Bray’s basketball team, having played the sport himself as a secondary school student, and actively encourages youngsters to take it up; he highlights Kieran Donaghy and Aidan O’Shea as GAA greats whose hand-eye coordination was developed by a spell on the court.

“A few of us have gone back coaching underage,” he said. “We know we are going through a good spell at the moment but I think a few of us have gone back and the main reason being we don’t want this to end, and we know we have a young enough age demographic at the moment but time waits for no man, so our time will come and we are just making sure we are putting back into the club and making sure there is plenty of young blood coming through.

“You learn a lot of things about how you play and how teams set up and even we can implement things what other people might not have seen and then, hopefully, helping young lads see things and giving them tips that will help them.”

Central to this supply line, and the cog in the wheel which carries most weight, is the Senior hurlers; the imperious dominators over recent years. A win on Sunday will secure the four-in-a-row, while it will be their seventh hurling title in the past ten years.

These accolades and historic landmarks present an intriguing subplot to the game, especially when it is considered that they will face Glenealy for the third time in the past four years and sixth over the past decade.

These statistics and tidbits have not infiltrated the minds of the players themselves, Marc Lennon insisted, whether that be the experienced foundation or the exuberant young players carving their own path.

Instead, they are razor-focused on the task at hand; a Glenealy side looking to end Bray’s search for four again.

“Glenealy are a great team in their own regard; really well set up and have very good hurlers so we all know our backs will have to stand up to their players and look after some very potent forwards.

“Gavin Weir is top scorer in the championship this year, so he is a major player we are going to have to keep our eyes on, but they do have six forwards that we do have to keep our eyes on. It is going to be a great battle and one we’re really looking forward to.

“In training, it can’t be lax in any way because we know there is such competition within the squad, so nobody can get comfortable in their own spot. There is always going to be one or two lads or even in some positions three or four lads battling for some spots.

“It would be great to see as many people as we can down supporting Bray. It is a big day for the club, to finally be able to try and do our four-in-a-row. Glenealy stopped us the last time going for four but, look, it would be great to see as many people and as many familiar faces as possible and hopefully it will be a good day for the club and for the town.”