Bray’s captain Marc Lennon is ready and able for another shot at the title

Lennon will lead Bray out for their fourth consecutive Senior hurling decider

Andrew Ryan

MARC LENNON’S words, Bray Emmets GAA Club is only getting started.

On Sunday afternoon, Lennon will lead out the county champions in their Senior hurling final against Glenealy, with history beckoning in the form of the elusive four-in-a-row.

