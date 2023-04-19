Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bray’s Amy Wall on course for kickboxing stardom

Talented fighter set for European Games

Bray's Amy Wall after her recent gold medal win at the Austrian World Cup. Expand
Amy Wall's hand is lifted in the air. Expand

Close

Bray's Amy Wall after her recent gold medal win at the Austrian World Cup.

Bray's Amy Wall after her recent gold medal win at the Austrian World Cup.

Amy Wall's hand is lifted in the air.

Amy Wall's hand is lifted in the air.

/

Bray's Amy Wall after her recent gold medal win at the Austrian World Cup.

wicklowpeople

Andrew Ryan

KICKBOXING is not yet an Olympic sport, unlike boxing, taekwondo, judo, and wrestling, but once it is added to the programme, you had better believe Bray’s Amy Wall will be one of the first names boarding the plane to the host nation.

The 22-year-old is ranked as the second-best kickboxer on the planet, and is a senior and junior world champion, European bronze medallist, and will be competing at the European Games in Poland this summer.

Privacy