Bray’s Amy Wall on course for kickboxing stardom

KICKBOXING is not yet an Olympic sport, unlike boxing, taekwondo, judo, and wrestling, but once it is added to the programme, you had better believe Bray’s Amy Wall will be one of the first names boarding the plane to the host nation.

The 22-year-old is ranked as the second-best kickboxer on the planet, and is a senior and junior world champion, European bronze medallist, and will be competing at the European Games in Poland this summer.

The Games will serve as an Olympic qualifier for many sports, and Wall is hopeful that the strides made will see it recognised.

“It is great that we get to represent Team Ireland, which is an Olympic team, and we managed to get funding for the first time from the Olympic Federation of Ireland, so it is a big step for us,” said the 60kg star who is a member of the Red Star Kickboxing Club.

“I’m delighted to be competing at such a big event and hopefully, it is the start to see what’s to come in terms of getting to an Olympics.

“We’re hoping that getting to this event will be great, to see how kickboxing is and to put it on the map.”

Wall started kickboxing when she was 10, but it wasn’t until she was 15 that she zeroed in on a desire to make her name in the sport.

There are two sub-disciplines – ring and tatami. The core difference between the two can be extrapolated from why she committed to the latter.

“In my early teens, I was fighting light contact, which was more on the mat, and you had to be more cautious with your contact,” she said.

“I used to get a lot of warnings for hitting too hard and being a bit too aggressive. When I was 16, I changed over to full contact and since then I have found what I have been looking for all along and I can really commit to it.”

Amy partook in dancing while her mother introduced her to karate. Meanwhile, she played football for Wolfe Tones up until 15, when she committed to kickboxing, and she won three All-Irelands as a boxer with Bray.

Already a decorated underage kickboxer with under-13 world medals to her name, she won a Junior World Championship gold medal in 2016 in her first year of full contact fighting. She would win it again in 2018, when she was still 18.

In 2021, she accomplished the big one. In Jesolo – the very same location of her last junior world title – she upset the odds to win her first senior WAKO World Championship.

By doing so, she became the first-ever Irish female to win a gold medal at a world championships in ring kickboxing.

“I was going in just hoping to win one fight. That is what I had in my head, and I just managed to put all the stress and anxiety to one side and enjoyed the whole week. I managed to just put no pressure on myself and just enjoy it.

“I managed to pull off some big performances and take the gold, which was amazing. It was great to be the first female from Ireland to do it in the ring.”

It was her first competition as a senior, a process that was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, while the associated restrictions made training tricky, the break from competition allowed her to reflect.

“I feel like that period just made me realise how much I love kickboxing and how much I wanted it back. It was really good to get back and realise that because, when you are just going all the time, you just keep going and going and going.

“When there is nothing to keep you motivated and the only motivation is yourself, that is when you really know you have the passion and dedication for the sport. I felt the pandemic was good for me to realise that and prove to myself how much I wanted to keep going and keep trying to win.”

Last year, Amy won a bronze medal at the European Championships, while last month, she won gold at the Austrian World Cup. It sets her up for June, when she travels with Team Ireland for the European Games.

It may not be an Olympic qualifier for her this year, but if she keeps up her progress, it won’t be long before the IOC provides her with the grandest stage on which to showcase her skills.

“At senior, it is still early days, so all I want to do is keep pushing myself.

“ There are lots of different tournaments and World Cups and World Championships and keep getting experience and see how it goes then.

“I love competing and I love fighting, and representing Ireland is great, so it is all up from here.”