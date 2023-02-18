Bray Wanderers will only get stronger after victory over Treaty United says Ian Ryan

It is great news for Bray Wanderers fans but worrisome for the rest of the First Division: Ian Ryan reckons that his side are only warming up.

Substitute Ben Feeney was the 89th minute hero as he earned the Seagulls a first away win over Treaty United and their first opening day victory since 2019.

Standout performers like Cole Omorehiomwan helped the Co. Wicklow club to a clean sheet and the reinforcements arrived from the dugout late on to steal all three points for Wanderers.

“Brilliant to start with a win,” said the Bray Wanderers head coach. “To win it in the manner that we did – winning so late – probably does give you that extra little shot in the arm. I think it was a tight game but overall, we deserved it. We created a few chances that we didn’t put away, so I was delighted to get there in the end.

“(Defensively) Really good. They didn’t really have too many chances, but they did catch us on the break a couple of times, and we needed to be strong with blocks which Cole did brilliantly, and the others did brilliantly. Cole has the potential to do really well – this is his first year out of U-19’s and he was brilliant last night as were they all.

“The most pleasing thing for me is the impact of the bench and the quality that we were able to bring off the bench and of course Ben wins it from the bench for us. It was really pleasing – there’s lads there that haven’t hit their peak and they’ve had a few niggles. We’ll get stronger and we’ve Darren (Craven) and Webby (David Webster) to come into that later on so it’s really good. It bodes well for the future, and we’ll be able to 11’s for specific games if we need to.”

And whilst his team did enough at Market’s Field to get the win, Ryan is confident that there is a lot more to come from his charges. And he is calling on Bray fans to pack out the Carlisle Grounds for the club’s first home league game of the season.

“I think that was just scratching the surface. We can go quicker on it (the ball), we can be more intense, we can be more fluid on the ball and that will come in a couple of weeks’ time when we get into our full stride and rhythm. As a first night, it’s brilliant. It’s great to start with a win but we won’t get carried away with ourselves; we’ll just move onto next week.

“That’s the dream, isn’t it? A packed Carlisle. You saw the crowds throughout the country last night and they were all pretty big so we want to do our part next week and hopefully winning last night will bring a few more people out. We’re hoping to do well but Kerry are new into the league and I’m sure they will be really hard to break down and it’s up to us to build on what we did last night.”