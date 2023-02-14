Bray Wanderers visit impresses Wicklow Kilmac Beavers group

Bray Wanderers took time out of their busy schedule on Wednesday evening last to visit the 11th Wicklow Kilmac Beavers group.

Head of Football Pat Devlin, captain Dave Webster and midfielder Darren Craven all charmed and entertained the attentive children and fielded a variety of questions. It was a busy day for Devlin and co.; earlier in the day they had represented the club at the League of Ireland launch at the City Hall and then it was onto the glitz and glamour of the Kilmac parish hall (a stone’s throw from the missing Statue of Mary).

With their league opener against Treaty on the horizon, injuries to Webster and Craven meant they were free to worry about the Beavers instead of Ian Ryan, but it is hard to know who the tougher taskmaster is.

Pat Devlin broke the ice wonderfully and got all the children engaged and enthralled before opening up the floor to Webster and Craven who fielded some tricky questions.

Webster was left red-faced when asked about how many red cards he had received in his career and his answer of “maybe six” sparked pantomime like reactions from the children.

As for Craven, an admittance that heading is his weakness led to chanting – partially led by Webster – of “jump, jump, jump” until he very reluctantly leapt in the air to display his aerial prowess (or lack thereof).

In classic ‘it’s a small world’ style, one of the Beavers mentioned that their dad was once a Seagull and sure enough; he was a former team-mate of Webster.

There were still many hands raised in anticipation of asking more questions, but time constraints meant that not all could be fielded. Before they left though, the trio sparked huge cheers as they invited all of the children to attend the Kerry FC game as the club’s guests of honour on Friday, February 24.

Webster, Craven and Devlin may have been unknowns to the children beforehand, but they are firm favourites now and there will be 30 new little voices cheering on Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds in 15 days time.