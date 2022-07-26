Bray Wanderers U15s’ unbeaten run ends at hands of Galway

Galway United 3

Bray Wanderers 2

There was heartbreak for Bray as their unbeaten run in the U15 EA Sports National League of Ireland Phase 2 (Tier 2) came to an end last Thursday.

The visitors led 1-0 at East United’s ground against section leaders Galway before the Tribesmen went 2-1 up.

However, Wanderers levelled late on only for the Connacht side to claim an injury time winner.

Something had to give as both teams went into the contest undefeated in the competition.

United have overcome Shelbourne (6-3), Klub Kildare (3-2) and Cobh Ramblers (2-0) while the Seagulls had beaten Sligo Rovers (3-2) and Waterford FC (2-1) while drawing nil all with Klub Kildare.

Wanderers started well and took a deserved 12th minute lead. Max Colbert set strike partner Philip Cooney in on goal to finish coolly past the home keeper.

But the hosts equalised in the 17th minute as the away team failed to clear their lines and were punished by Jacob Carroll.

Galway, who looked dangerous from set pieces all game, scored from a clever short corner in the 36th minute to take the lead through Corey Lavery McCay. Bray rode their luck at times, with custodians Joe Collins and Sam Baker making some very good saves after that.

In the final 15 minutes, the Green and White’s pushed for an equaliser.

Substitute Dylan Ryan flashed an effort past the post before the away club did restore parity in the 84th minute.

A free-flowing move found Cooney free on the left wing. His pinpoint cross was met first time by Leon O’Sullivan to make it 2-2

There was an end-to-end finish to the enthralling encounter. Colbert was sent through, but his touch took him too wide.

In the third minute of added time, Bray launched a last attack. Ryan almost sent O’Sullivan through on goal, but a last-ditch interception cut the pass out. Galway countered at pace and with Bray players racing back into position, Jack Kelly let fly from 30 yards out with the ball sailing into the top corner of the net.

The result leaves United on top of the section with a maximum 12 points from their first four outings. The Wicklow outfit remain in second place on seven points from their first four fixtures.

Bray are idle next weekend. Their next scheduled fixture is provisionally at home to Shelbourne on Sunday, August 7.

Bray Wanderers: Joe Collins; Fionn Murray, Alain Kizenga, Roddy Cotter; Aidan Kane; Harry Sherlock, Rhys Knight, Ciaran Leeson; Max Colbert, Philip Cooney, Leon O’Sullivan. Subs: Ross Young, James Lonergan, Eric Schütte, Dylan Bourke, Janek Sarwinski, Darragh Emmett, Dylan Ryan, Sam Baker.