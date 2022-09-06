Bray Wanderers U15s bow out of Hayes Cup to classy Cork City side

Bray Wanderers 0

Cork City 3

Bray bowed out of the U15 Michael Hayes Cup at the second-round play-off hurdle against an impressive Cork side.

The first half was an even affair on Sunday afternoon at Ballycorus. But City went ahead in the middle third before scoring twice in the last 30 minutes to advance.

Wanderers played two of the three thirds against the strong breeze. Although the hosts matched the Leesiders possession wise, it was visitors who created the better chances.

In a tight opening period, the Rebels went close as Matthew Murray’s curling effort from the edge of the box came back of the post. The Wicklow side’s best opportunity came three minutes before the first break when Rhys Knight’s effort flashed narrowly wide.

Cork pressed after the first turnaround with home defender Alain Kizenga making two vital blocks to thwart Murray and sub Denzell Obenge before another away reserve Timothy Bailey drove wide on 49.

Philip Cooney failed to find the target with a half volley on the run soon after before the visitors went ahead in the 52nd minute. From a short corner, Matthew Moore’s cross was headed in by Sean Richmond.

With the next score always going to vital, it went the Rebels way in the 67th minute. Taking a throw to him off the left wing, Jayden O’Donovan skipped past tackle along the line of the box before curling into the far top right-hand corner of the net.

The same corner saw the ball nestle into it in the 77th minute as Moore’s pinpoint free went in off the palms of the diving sub keeper Sam Baker.

Wanderers rallied in the closing stages as substitute Leon O’Sullivan drove wide of the target on 82 before Ethan Cheese’s 86thminute effort was charged down in the penalty area after good work by Knight and Cooney.

Bray return to U15 EA SPORTS National League of Ireland Phase 2 (Tier 2) action on Sunday, September 11.

They will entertain Klub Kildare at Ballycorus (provisionally at 2.30pm but that is subject to change).

Bray Wanderers: Joe Collins; Jack Nolan, Ronan Dawson, Alain Kizenga, Ciaran Leeson; Aidan Kane, Eric Schütte; Ethan Cheese, Rhys Knight, Phillip Cooney; Max Colbert. Subs: Fionn Murray, Leon O’Sullivan, Dylan Bourke, Darragh Emmett, Darragh Butler, Sam Baker.

Cork City: Denjoe O’Riordan; Finn Dalton, Luke Downey, Jamie Kelly, Liam Quinn; Brian O’Shea, Matthew Moore; Sean Richmond, Humphrey Canty, Jayden O’Donovan; Matthew Murray. Subs: Danny Miskella, Timothy Bailey, Denzell Obenge, Dylan O’Neill, Oran Horgan, Ryne Bargary, Jayden Adair-Bell.

Referee: Paul Kirwan