Bray Wanderers stunned by Usher Celtic in Leinster Senior Cup rout

Bray Wanderers 1

Usher Celtic 4

Humiliation was served to Bray Wanderers in buckets and spades as Usher Celtic thoroughly enjoyed their trip to the seaside.

It was meant to be a chance for the Seagulls to flex their authority and book a first appearance in a final for over 10 years. But instead, it turned into an extremely humbling evening for Ian Ryan’s side at the Carlisle Grounds.

They fell behind within the opening 25 seconds. Ryan hooked two players – both seemingly uninjured – after 34 minutes. Bray would level on 42 but parity lasted all of two minutes. And the Leinster Senior League side added two more in the second period to really hammer home just how abysmal the hosts were.

Still hurting from Friday’s thrashing at the hands of Galway, Ryan freshened his side up as he made seven changes; two of those being first starts for Dave Webster and Darren Craven.

It was a wonderfully sunny evening, but it didn’t take long for the gloom to descend on the pitch. Guillermo Almirall was sinfully sloppy and gifted the ball to Adam McMahon who fed Calvin Douglas to swipe home with just 23 seconds on the clock.

On five minutes, Conor Knight lost possession on the right flank. Josh McMahon chipped it through for Gary Gannon who beat the offside trap but not Stephen McGuinness; it was a routine save for the shot-stopper.

Midway through the second period, Zach Donohue came to his side’s rescue. Usher made hay down the left flank. Josh McMahon put a cross across the face of goal and Donohue managed to scramble it to safety before Gannon could tap home.

The visitors were still winning in every department when two of their men swarmed on Craven and won the ball back. A possibly over-excited Leroy Staunton then charged onto the loose ball and hacked wide by quite a distance from 22 yards out.

It was on 34 minutes that both Conor Knight and Luka Lovic were given the curly finger; Ian Ryan was clearly not happy with what he was witnessing.

Usher made their first mistake on 42 minutes. Paul Keane momentarily dithered on the ball and was punished as Almirall charged onto it and released Shortt. Celtic goalkeeper Karl Lynam charged from his goal and almost intercepted it, but it broke to Shortt again who now had the job of rolling it into an empty net.

But the away side were ahead within 120 seconds. Wanderers were once again the architects of their own downfall, and they were ruthlessly punished as Jordan Buckley put it on a plate for Josh McMahon whose strike seemed to ricochet off Donohue before bobbling over the line.

It took Usher seven minutes of the second period to earn a two-goal cushion. Buckley left the Bray defence in his wake with a sublimely silky spin before dancing to the edge of the area and smuggling a pass through for Wayne Walker to fire past Stephen McGuinness.

On the hour mark, the ball was chipped down the left channel for Buckley to chase. He got there ahead of Webster and made his way inside the penalty area; holding it up well before sliding it across the box to Calvin Douglas to steer home.

Buckley continued to torment the First Division outfit. In the 70th minute, he got in behind once again. He fed Gareth Kilkenny this time, but the substitute was denied by McGuinness.

Bray did create some opportunities in the second period; Almirall was denied by Lynam on a couple of occasions and Shortt came close too, but each save was greeted by huge cheers from the visiting fans as they knew they were moving inevitably closer to a famous night for their club.

As for Bray Wanderers, it was a very tough 72 hours that saw them ship 10 goals.

A big improvement is needed on Saturday as they travel to Longford Town.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Conor Knight, Dave Webster, Jack Hudson, Zach Donohue; Darren Craven, Luka Lovic, Guillermo Almirall; Callum Thompson, Ger Shortt, Conor Davis. Subs: Max Murphy for Knight (34); Ben Clarke for Lovic (34); Ben Feeney for Craven (61); Lorcan Fitzgerald for Webster (61); Scott Browne for Thompson (75). Not used: Alex Moody, Leon Ajala.

Usher Celtic: Karl Lynam; Paul Keane, Declan Brennan, Darren McDonnell, Wayne Walker; Adam McMahon, Leroy Staunton, Calvin Douglas, Josh McMahon; Gary Gannon, Jordan Buckley. Subs: Gareth Kilkenny for Gannon (59); Mark Higgins for Walker (67); Barry Fox for J. McMahon (78); Thaigh Keogh for Buckley (82); Anthony Grouse for A. McMahon (85). Not used: Shannon Christopher, Glen O’Donnell.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.