Bray Wanderers steamrolled by Galway United

Galway United 6

Bray Wanderers 0

The latest victims in Galway United’s charge towards the First Division title was Bray Wanderers as they were steamrolled by the Connacht side.

Despite what the incredibly emphatic scoreline might suggest, the Seagulls landed some decent jabs before succumbing to the Tribesmen’s overwhelming power.

Friday’s loss also sees Bray drop to third in the table as they completed the first series of games with somewhat of a whimper.

Alex Moody would be beaten three times in the first half, but he was equal to the first effort he faced. Francely Lomboto crossed from the left and it was half-cleared to Vincent Borden on the edge of the area. The midfielder returned fire with a crisp drive, but Moody was able to push it over the crossbar to safety.

Galway’s first arrived on 10 minutes. Conor McCormack’s corner from the left would fall to full-back Conor O’Keeffe who saw his initial shot blocked. He regained the ball and chipped in a cross this time and Killian Brouder had far too much time and space to nod into the top corner from six yards out.

There was almost an instant reply from the Seagulls. A fantastic ball forward from Dane Massey was tamed by an equally fantastic Ben Feeney first touch. His strike was blocked by O’Keeffe, but Feeney got to the rebound and drilled over.

It was 2-0 by 22. Stephen Walsh won a free just inside the Bray half. Galway searched for Ed McCarthy on the right and found him. He worked it to Borden inside the area who took it well and aimed his strike beyond Moody.

Just like after the opener – the concession of a goal sparked a Bray attack that almost proved fruitful. This time, it was a Jack Hudson cross that Feeney met but his header was narrowly wide.

Within five minutes, any lingering Bray hopes were quashed. Dane Massey was adjudged to have handled inside the area and Paul Norton pointed to the spot. Massey’s protests were muted and David Hurley – just as he did time and time again in 2022 – punished Bray from 12 yards.

Bray had half-hearted penalty appeals of their own on the stroke of half time as Jake Walker went down in the box, but Norton wasn’t buying it.

A 3-0 scoreline would have been quite gloomy for the travelling fans but they may have cracked a smile at the sight of their captain Dave Webster making his first appearance of the season as a half-time substitute. Ian Ryan’s charges were knocking on the door for the first 20 minutes of the second period and had Galway worried, but the runaway leaders weathered the storm and soon began to pick off the Co. Wicklow club.

Sub Mikie Rowe came close when he stretched to meet a left-wing cross on the half-volley, but his attempt zipped over.

Before that, a Colm Horgan cross was nodded down in the area to Ed McCarthy, but his strike was held well by Moody.

Wanderers came agonizingly close to pulling one back when Massey and Lyons linked up to send Guillermo Almirall down the left channel and his cross/shot skidded right across the face of goal begging to be touched in.

Feeney had another sniff of goal on 64 minutes but could find no joy up against Brendan Clarke from a tight angle. Feeney recycled it and fed it back to Jake Walker, but his drive was blocked down and Clarke scooped up the loose ball.

Clarke immediately launched the ball upfield to release Stephen Walsh. He drew Moody before jinking left, right, left and right again and slipping it back to Borden who expertly found the partially guarded bottom corner from 18 yards.

Alex Moody was back in the side having served his suspension, but he would concede another penalty when he clipped Walsh after being beaten to the ball by the defender turned striker. He only faced a yellow card on this occasion, but Mikie Rowe inflicted further punishment as his penalty narrowly evaded Moody’s dive.

There was one last bit of salt to be rubbed in Bray wounds. Borden was released and although it appeared that he and everyone else was waiting for an offside flag, it never arrived. The midfielder centered it to Ibrahim Keita who flicked a boot it and there was a tad bit of good fortune as it looped over Moody and nestled into the far corner.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Colm Horgan, Robert Slevin, Killian Brouder, Conor O’Keeffe; Vincent Borden, Conor McCormack; Edward McCarthy, David Hurley, Francely Lomboto; Stephen Walsh. Subs: Mikie Rowe for Lomboto (55); Maurice Nugent for McCormack (69); Steven Healy for McCarthy (76); Michael McCullagh for O’Keeffe (76); Ibrahim Keita for Walsh (76). Not used: Rob Manley, Alex Rutter, Evan O’Connor, Darren Clarke.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Jack Hudson, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Max Murphy; Guillermo Almirall, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Ben Feeney, Chris Lyons, Jake Walker. Subs: Dave Webster for Hudson (H/T); Darren Craven for Groome (51); Ger Shortt for Lyons (74); Conor Davis for Almirall (85); Conor Knight for Walker (85). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Callum Thompson, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Zach Donohue.

Referee: Paul Norton.

Venue: Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway.