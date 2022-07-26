Bray Wanderers slump to a lifeless loss away to Cobh

Cobh Ramblers 3

Bray Wanderers 1

Much to Bray Wanderers fans’ despair, the club plummeted further into the abyss with a lifeless 3-1 defeat against Cobh Ramblers on Friday.

The Cork side had only won two games all season prior to Friday. They had only scored 21 times – and hadn’t found the net in over 500 minutes. But then Bray came to town.

A questionable penalty had given the Co. Wicklow club the lead, but they were outfought and outscored by the hosts after that to leave Bray fans asking the same question again; where do we go from here?

The sight of club captain Hugh Douglas in the starting XI for the first time since April was well received by Seagulls fans. He was one of six alterations from the side that fell to defeat against Treaty United as Pat Devlin rang the changes. Douglas, Stephen McGuinness, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters, Zak O’Neill, Jamie Callaghan and Colin Kelly all entered the fray – the latter two for their full debuts.

With Cobh Ramblers having lost seven matches on the spin – conceding an average of more than three goals per game – Bray fans’ confidence was not as low as usual.

A neat one-two between Waters and Kurtis Byrne inside the Cobh area after seven minutes saw the former clip a cross into the danger zone but Ben Feeney’s header was over the crossbar.

A Kurtis Byrne free kick 25 yards from goal then went straight into the Cobh defensive wall.

When Hugh Douglas was unable to clear his lines on 10 minutes, Conor Drinan fed him in behind, but the attacker didn’t keep a cool head and scuffed his effort wide.

A clever, disguised pass from Byrne slipped in Feeney in the 24th minute but home goalkeeper Darragh Burke smartly denied him.

A few minutes later, Dan Blackbyrne’s long-throw created a game of pinball in the Cobh area with the home defence managing to block down several Bray efforts before clearing their lines.

Kurtis Byrne had scored the winner against Athlone Town on Bray’s last away fixture, and he would open the scoring on the Cork coast. Blackbyrne burst into the box to collect Colin Kelly’s pass and was clipped. David Dunne awarded the spot kick and Byrne dispatched it, despite Burke diving in the right direction.

With such a poor run of form, it might have been expected that the opener – which they felt aggrieved about – might have killed their spirits. But they rallied.

Within four minutes, a brilliant surging run from Conor Drinan saw him cross low to Jake Hegarty and he was brilliantly denied by Stephen McGuinness.

The resulting corner saw Jake Hegarty allowed to rise unchallenged to force his header home via deflection.

On the stroke of half-time, Jason Abbott whipped in a wicked free kick from the right that was somehow missed by three Cobh heads as Bray sighed in relief.

Buoyed on their positive first half showing, Cobh would take the lead in the 54th minute. The was launched up field and Conor Drinan was inexplicably able to get two headers; following up on his own flick-on to nod it into Luke Desmond’s path. The midfielder should excellent composure, taking the ball under his spell with his first touch before hammering home emphatically with his second.

The movement on both benches in the second period told its own story. Cobh boss Shane Keegan opted not to use his until the 86th minute, while Devlin had emptied his by the 70th minute.

Despite the influx of new faces, they did little to improve Bray’s fortunes. Darragh Lynch was booked – alongside Harlain Mbayo – for some pushing and it was one of the few times someone in a Bray jersey showed a bit of fight all evening; albeit borne out of nothing but frustration.

Lynch had a sniff of goal on 77 minutes via a Keith Dalton cross, but he didn’t connect with the strike properly and Cobh cleared their lines.

James O’Leary went in search of Cobh’s third as he darted down the right flank on the break, but his effort could only find the side netting.

Bray would face further humiliation though. Cobh captain John Kavanagh was brought down on the edge of the area. Impressive left-back Darragh O’Sullivan Connell stepped up and curled a beauty into the top corner; narrowly evading McGuinness who did get his fingertips to it. If Bray Wanderers’ 2022 season was a family pet, it would have been euthanised by now.

Cobh Ramblers: Darragh Burke; John Kavanagh, Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell; Dale Holland, Jason Abbott, Luke Desmond; James O’Leary, Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan. Subs: Sean McGrath for Desmond (86). Not used: Ryan, Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh, Justin Eguaibor, James McCarthy, Ciaran Griffin, Michael McCarthy, David Eguaibor, Hopkins.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Dan Blackbyrne, Hugh Douglas, Jamie Callaghan, Conor McManus; Zak O’Neill, Dean Zambra, Ben Feeney, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters; Kurtis Byrne; Colin Kelly. Subs: Jamie Hollywood for Byrne (52); Darragh Lynch for Waters (62); Keith Dalton for O’Neill (62); Callum Thompson for Kelly (62); Eoin McPhillips for Zambra (70). Not used: Michael Kelly, Jack Hudson, Eoin Massey, Conor Knight.

Referee: David Dunne