Bray Wanderers should be prepared for a battle when they travel to face New Oak on Sunday

Bray Wanderers players with junior players from Ardmore Rovers at the club's open day at the Carlisle Grounds. The Seagulls travel to Carlow to take on New Oak in the Leinster Senior Cup this Sunday.

Bray Wanderers travel to Burrin Road in Carlow this Sunday at 2pm for the eagerly awaited Leinster Senior Cup fourth-round clash and the Seagulls should treat this fixture with caution with the Carlow side eyeing up a giant-killing that would see them through to the quarter-final against either Shamrock Rovers or UCD.

New Oak are a proud and closely-knit club in the heart of a strong community, and they have sent Trim Celtic, Kilbarrack United and Killester Donnycarney packing from this competition that is turning into a very happy hunting ground for the defending Carlow Premier League champions.

Gavin Dowling’s side are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier Division this season with nine wins from nine games and 33 goals scored and, impressively, only four conceded, which suggests that their defence have plenty about them.

They have also gone unbeaten for 56 games in the top flight of the Carlow League.

Bray Wanderers had better be prepared for a savagely intense atmosphere at New Oak’s local ground and be ready to go to war to earn the right to progress to the next round.