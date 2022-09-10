Bray Wanderers’ play-off hopes end with defeat away to Treaty United

Treaty United 2

Bray Wanderers 1

What Bray Wanderers fans accepted a long time ago became fact on Friday night; their club will be in the First Division again in 2023.

Treaty United’s relatively straightforward defeat of the Seagulls means that the Co. Wicklow club cannot catch the Limerick side and therefore will not qualify for the play-offs for the first time in three years.

Friday’s victors were coasting towards victory at Markets Field thanks to first half efforts from Stephen Christopher and Dean George but a fortuitous Callum Thompson effort 12 minutes from time ensured it was a nervy finale for the home supporters.

Bray came into this clash on the back of two consecutive victories having bested Galway United and then Athlone Town. Fresh from success against Athlone, Devlin made just one change to his starting line-up as Conor McManus replaced Hugh Douglas, who was not included in the matchday squad.

Treaty United began the tie like a bat out of hell and peppered the Bray goal early on with an abundance of chances.

A quick free-kick from the hosts found Stephen Christopher in space on the left. He delivered the cross and Enda Curran met it emphatically on the half-volley only to be denied as it thwacked back off the post with Stephen McGuinness beaten.

A long throw into the box from Ludden fell for Curran on seven minutes and his strike from 12 yards out was blocked by a Bray defender. Appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears.

Bray looked to be in disarray in defence – not helped by the absence of club captain Hugh Douglas – as Treaty reaped rewards down their left flank time and time again.

The opening goal came from that very route. Tommy Barrett’s side swept forward, and Ludden sent in a low cross for the in-rushing Christopher to bury past McGuinness.

Prior to that, Bray had two chances of their own. A clever pass from Ben Feeney found Paul Fox all alone in the penalty area but the winger blazed over with his less favoured right foot.

Next, Colin Kelly was found on the left-hand channel and his cross/shot squeezed past Jack Brady but kissed the post as it zipped across the face of goal.

Those two forays into the Treaty area for Bray were against the run of play and the Limerick men continued to dominate and should have extended their lead further.

Some neat footwork and a tasty chip in behind from the lively Willie Armshaw saw George clean through. He tried to dance around McGuinness but got very little change from the shot-stopper and saw his effort from an acute angle blocked. Bray’s defence recovered to thwart the follow-up too.

A foul from Jack Hudson midway into the Bray half saw him lucky to escape a booking but a punishment of a worse kind soon followed. Christopher delivered a stupendous in-swinging deadball and George just had to glance it into the bottom corner to double Treaty’s advantage.

Wanderers appeared to abandon their three-man defence then and switched to the more conventional four at the back to try and stem the flow of attacks coming their way.

A shot from Armshaw on 34 minutes trickled inches past the far post before Treaty almost shot themselves in the foot moments later at the other end moments later.

Dean Zambra floated in a free kick from near the half-way line. Brady decided to go for it, but barely got a glove to the ball on the edge of the area. Keith Dalton picked it up but couldn’t make Brady pay as he closed down and went to ground under pressure, but referee Marc Lynch paid no heed to his fall.

Neither manager opted to shuffle their pack at the interval. Barrett understandably didn’t want to disrupt his side’s momentum, but Devlin could easily have hauled off a few of his underwhelming performers.

United almost put the tie beyond Bray two minutes into the second period. George collected the ball in the area and held his man off well before rolling it past the far post. It really should have been game, set, match at that point.

Devlin called for Callum Thompson and Darragh Lynch on 57 minutes as he looked to spark his attack into life but it didn’t quite have the desired effect.

Treaty looked comfortable as they held Bray at arms’ length as the match entered the latter stages but then the visitors pulled one back. Having nullified an attack in their own half, Bray transitioned quickly into attack and Feeney fed Thompson inside the area whose cross appeared to take a deflection and loop over Brady and into the far corner.

Wanderers suddenly had a new lease of life as they piled the pressure on Treaty, but they failed to forge any chances and United held on to take another massive stride towards the play-offs where they look set to face Galway United, Waterford or Longford Town.

Treaty United: Jack Brady; Jack Lynch, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Marc Ludden; Lee Devitt, Mark Walsh, Stephen Christopher; Willie Armshaw, Enda Curran, Dean George. Subs: Conor Melody for Armshaw (71); Success Edogun for Curran (71); Matt Keane for Lynch (80); Joe Collins for George (80). Not used: Conor Winn, Joel Coustrain, Darren Collins, Martin Coughlan, Colin Conroy.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Jack Hudson, Joe Gorman, Conor McManus; Keith Dalton, Jamie Hollywood, Dean Zambra, Eoin Massey, Paul Fox; Ben Feeney; Colin Kelly. Subs: Darragh Lynch for Dalton (57); Callum Thompson for Zambra (57); Zak O’Neill for Massey (69); Conor Knight for Kelly (69); Ugo Anny-Nzekwue for Hollywood (82). Not used: Ben Clarke, Dan Blackbyrne, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters, Daniel O’Boyle.

Referee: Marc Lynch.

Venue: Markets Field, Limerick.

