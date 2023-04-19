Bray Wanderers must come out fighting on Saturday against Waterford FC

All it can take is one little canary to ruin it all for coal miners. Something so small can so easily throw absolutely everything into disarray.

2023 has been a saving grace for Bray Wanderers. Ian Ryan has been a breath of fresh air. But the last few days showed what a precious knife edge the Seagulls exist on.

A 6-0 mauling by Galway was not expected. Going to the backyard of the runaway leaders was not going to be a walk in the park but it was also not expected to be so easy for John Caulfield’s side.

But the real sting in the tail came on Monday. League of Ireland side Bray Wanders at home to Leinster Senior League outfit Usher Celtic for a change to advance to the Leinster Senior Cup final. And the amateurs blew the semi-professionals out of the water.

It is so vital that Ian Ryan and his side come out swinging on Saturday and show that last weekend was just a blip. The overwhelming feelgood factor around the club lately is facing its first test.

Some players were put to the test against Usher on Monday and rather than showing why they should be in Ryan’s gameplan, they proved why they aren’t. The squad has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks, but the players put out on that pitch on Monday should not be humiliated by Usher Celtic.

A problem for Wanderers yet again this season has been a lack of goals. They have netted 12 times in nine matches but have been bailed out in two of those matches by Cole Omoerhiomwan. Ger Shortt, Chris Lyons and Jake Walker – the first choice attacking trio on opening day – have one league goal between them.

With Galway romping towards the Premier Division already, Bray need to get over this weekend and start firing to ensure they compete with a resurgent Waterford and show the rest of the sides in the second tier that they are to be feared when the play-offs roll around.