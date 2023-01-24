Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan says he wants supporters to get behind the Seagulls in 2023

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life...and Ian Ryan is feeling good.

The new man at the helm for Bray Wanderers is extremely aware of the issues at the club over the past 12 months but hopes that all will put the past in the past and allow him the chance to reignite everyone’s passion.

He knows that Seagulls fans are hurting. But he is encouraging them all to start afresh as he hopes to restore Bray back to their best in 2023.

In Ryan’s first interview since landing the role at the Carlisle Grounds, it was hard to ignore his infectious excitement about the year ahead. His playing staff and backroom staff are all signed and sealed, and he is now counting down the days to February 17 when the season gets underway.

Only a handful of the 2022 panel have been retained so it is a new-look squad, and they fill Ryan with confidence.

‘Really good. Exciting. It’s a new group and I’m excited to get the season started. It’s going really well at the start. It was good to get our first game under our belts today – there are a couple of little niggles and that but it’s minutes in the bank and we’ll go again on Monday (at training).

‘That’s it. That’s everyone there today along with a couple of young lads that have come in which is good. That’s what we want to do really – the way I like to do it is have tight numbers and that’s for two reasons; everybody feels important and will contribute but also, on a bigger picture, it allows the academy lads to come in.’

Ryan confirmed that both David Webster and Darren Craven are expected to miss the first few weeks of the season but hopes they’ll be back in action as soon as possible ahead of what he thinks will be another extremely competitive campaign.

‘It’ll be really tight. You’re looking at Waterford and Galway probably because they’re financially backed very well to be up there. Wexford have invested quite heavily so they’ll be thinking the same and it’s a free-for-all after that. It’s hard to predict.

“We’re in the same bracket as probably eight other teams where we’ll look to definitely get into the play-offs and go and compete. There’s an exciting group there. It’s a really good group with good young players that are hungry and it’s important that anyone that comes in; they have to be hungry to make it successful.

“Bray as a club probably didn’t enjoy too great a spell last year but that’s lying in the sand – it’s a different atmosphere around the place now and we’re out to make an impression and get everyone behind us.

“We want to get big crowds down to the ground and play exciting football and score goals and win games. It sounds easy, doesn’t it?’

His message to disgruntled fans is simple – come back and give him a chance.

‘We want them back. We want everyone back and we need them back. As a player, I would have played against Bray in front of big crowds and that’s what we want.

“There’s an onus on everybody to take some of the responsibility and put a line in the sand. What the fans want is a vibrant Bray Wanderers playing good football and competing at the top end of the league and that’s exactly what the club wants and exactly what I want.

“We need to put a line in the sand and part of that is me not just talking – I need to back it up and the players need to back it up on the pitch and hopefully the brand of football that we do play and the excitement that we offer will draw people in and the results will keep people in.

“On a bigger picture, it’s a really exciting time for the club. A new dawn, new players – let’s get together and go at it.’

Ryan also confirmed that Lorcan Fitzgerald will be player/assistant head coach and Stephen McGuinness will double as goalkeeper coach and a member of the playing squad too.