Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan says he wants supporters to get behind the Seagulls in 2023

We want everyone back and we need them back”

Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan is appealing for supporters of the club to get behind him and his team this season. Expand

Daniel Gorman

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life...and Ian Ryan is feeling good.

The new man at the helm for Bray Wanderers is extremely aware of the issues at the club over the past 12 months but hopes that all will put the past in the past and allow him the chance to reignite everyone’s passion.

