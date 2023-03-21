Bray Wanderers fight back to secure a point in absolute humdinger against Waterford

Waterford FC 2

Bray Wanderers 2

There may have been no grand slam on offer, but Bray Wanderers and Waterford served up an absolute humdinger of a contest on Paddy’s Day weekend.

Bray’s unbeaten run was in massive peril when the hosts took a 2-0 lead inside the opening quarter of the match. But a 28th minute red card for the hosts turned the game on its head.

Efforts from Ben Feeney and Max Murphy would see the Seagulls battle back to earn a share of the spoils in a fantastic clash.

Alex Moody’s kick-out was aimed at Eoin Farrell. But a Waterford man got to it instead. Ryan Burke’s run beyond the Bray defence was found and he fizzed in a low cross that agonisingly evaded the in-sliding Coughlan and Roland Idowu.

It was a tepid start to the match from both sides also Waterford did shade the opening exchanges and would take the lead on 20 minutes. Burke was involved again as his cross/shot from the left of the area took a deflection. It fell into Coughlan’s path.

The visitors seemed to stop as they awaited an offside flag which never came and the attacker duly dispatched. Ian Ryan would be booked for his protestations aimed at the fourth official.

Ryan’s mood won’t have improved barely 60 seconds later when his side conceded a penalty. Christopher Conn-Clarke was the man felled and ex-Seagull converted the penalty with a Jorginho-esque 12 yarder; rolling it home after sending Moody the wrong way.

Conn-Clarke’s eventful afternoon saw him booked on 23 minutes and, five minutes later, a mistimed challenge on Joe Power saw him collect a second yellow card to completely change the narrative of this tie.

The deficit was nearly halved within two minutes. Power was once again fouled – this time on the edge of the area. He hammered the free kick goalwards, and Paul Martin stayed perfectly still as he watched it thunder off the underside of his crossbar.

It was as early as the 35th minute that Waterford shot-stopper Martin was warned by referee David Connolly about time-wasting.

With a warning to his name, Martin almost added an assist too when his long punt released Coughlan. He lifted it over the advancing Moody, but the ball dropped a couple of inches wide of the far post.

Waterford were excruciatingly close to a third in the 45th minute too. Idowu raced away down the left and delivered a low cross that Barry Crowe Baggley would surely have converted had his outstretched toe made contact.

But the sting in the tail for Waterford as Bray pulled one back in stoppage time. Power’s corner was cleared back to him, and he delivered again. A strike from Murphy was stopped on the line by Eddie Nolan but Ben Feeney tucked it away.

Ryan took the initiative at the interval as he threw on Ger Shortt and Len O’Sullivan. If the first half was a bit of a cat and mouse affair; the early stages of the second period were like a lion stalking a gazelle and waiting to pounce.

With Bray pressing so hard, Waterford had chances on the break. Coughlan streaked clear down the right flank and had Idowu completely unmarked in the area, but Omorehiomwan made a vital block to Coughlan’s cross.

Omorehiomwan was then incredibly denied twice in as many minutes at the other end. Power’s free from the left touchline was flicked goalwards by the defender and Martin just about managed to claw it away.

From the resulting corner, Omorehiomwan’s header was blocked on the line by Shane Griffin.

Martin would go into the referee’s notebook just after the hour mark for time-wasting. He can have no complaints about it, nor did he have any hope of keeping out the Bray leveller.

Power’s corner was headed clear. Murphy collected it almost 30 yards from the goal and his strike sailed into the top corner.

Murphy would be involved in some handbags a few minutes later which saw him and a Waterford player booked – plus Blues manager Danny Searle was dismissed. The RSC crowd were really starting to get riled.

Every decision after that made by David Connolly sparked mass protests from the home crowd. All their troubles would have been forgotten in the 91st minute as a Waterford counter saw Shane Griffin almost steal all three points but his effort came back off the inside of the post.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin; Darragh Power, Giles Ene Malachi Phillips, Eddie Nolan, Ryan Burke; Shane Griffin, Barry Crowe Baggley, Niall O’Keeffe; Roland Idowu, Ronan Coughlan, Christopher Conn Clarke. Subs: Tunmise Sobowale for Crowe Baggley (59); Thomas Oluwa for Coughlan (71).

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Max Murphy; Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Ben Feeney, Jake Walker, Joe Power. Subs: Ger Shortt for Crowley (H/T); Len O’Sullivan for Farrell (H/T); Chris Lyons for Lovic (66); Guillermo Almirall for Power (89); Conor Davis for Walker (89.;

Referee: David Connolly